UW head coach Jimmy Lake has added former Husky grad assistant Terrence Brown to his staff as an assistant coach, the school announced Tuesday.

Brown worked with the Huskies defense from 2015-17 and spent the past two seasons as cornerbacks coach at Vanderbilt. UW did not specify Brown’s exact role except to say he’s an assistant, though Lake said in a news release Brown will help assistant defensive backs coach Will Harris.

“I’m very excited to have Terrence coming back to Seattle to join our staff and work alongside Will Harris as they lead our defensive backs,” Lake said in the release. “He’s a dynamic, talented coach who has proven that he knows how to do things the right way.”

Brown, a native of Compton, California, and an Orange Lutheran High School graduate, was a starting cornerback at Stanford for two years.

“I would like to thank head coach, Jimmy Lake, and athletic director, Jennifer Cohen, for this opportunity,” Brown said in the news release. “I am honored and grateful to be a part of the University of Washington football program and can’t wait to teach, mentor, develop and lead our student-athletes under Coach Lake’s vision. My wife and I are beyond excited to return to Seattle and reunite with Husky nation.”

For the three years he worked with Lake under Chris Petersen, Brown helped UW lead the Pac-12 in total defense and scoring defense.

UW says specific roles for all assistant coaches will be announced once the staff is complete. Most notably, Lake must replace offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan, whom Lake decided not to retain Dec. 22, along with tight ends coach Jordan Paopao.