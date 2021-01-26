Former University of Washington football player Jack Yary was arrested in Murrieta, California, on Jan. 19 on charges of felony battery with serious injury and misdemeanor possession of narcotics, according to court records. He was released the following day after posting $25,000 bail.

The Murrieta Police Department declined The Times’ request to release a copy of the police report.

A UW spokesperson confirmed to The Times on Jan. 7, 12 days before the arrest, that Yary — a 6-foot-6, 250-pound freshman tight end — was no longer part of the program, though no reason was given for his departure.

Yary initially signed with USC in the 2020 class before flipping his commitment to UW last summer. However, the Murrieta, California, product was not present at preseason practices attended by the media and was not seen on the sideline during games last fall.

The son of Pro Football and College Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary, Jack Yary was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 10 tight end nationally and the No. 22 prep player in California by 247Sports. He amassed 1,007 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns in two varsity seasons for the Murrieta Valley Nighthawks — including 42 catches, 621 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns as a senior in 2019.

Yary chose the Huskies (and, previously, the Trojans) from an offer list that included Arizona State, Boise State, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, UCLA and Utah.

His next court date is scheduled for May 28.