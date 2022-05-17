On May 6, The Times published a story listing the top six positions Washington would be wise to address via the transfer portal. The top two were as follows:

1.) Linebacker

2.) EDGE rusher

On Monday, College of San Mateo EDGE (and Fife High School alum) Sekai Asoau-Afoa announced a transfer to UW.

And less than 24 hours later, the prophecy was fulfilled.

Former UAB linebacker Kristopher Moll will play his sixth and final season in Seattle, he tweeted Tuesday, flipping his commitment from Central Florida to Washington.

“#WeRollin & gettin’ stronger by the day,” UW co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach William Inge added in a separate tweet.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker from Miami brings a bevy of legitimate experience to UW. In five seasons and 47 career games, Moll piled up 221 tackles, 27.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, nine passes defended, six forced fumbles and two interceptions. The highlight of his UAB tenure was a stellar 2019 season that included 104 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four forced fumbles and an interception in 13 games — enough to earn first-team All-Conference USA honors.

A Coral Gables High School alum, Moll also compiled Phil Steele Honorable Mention All-America and first-team All-Conference USA recognition in the shortened 2020 season — producing 59 tackles, four tackles for loss and two sacks in eight games. A broken right thumb ended his 2021 campaign after just four games and 14 total tackles.

“It was a 10-week recovery for the (thumb) injury,” Moll told The Athletic. “All I had to do was approve (the coaches’ request for him to play with it). I practiced a couple times and did pretty good, but I didn’t want to waste my last year injured. I’d rather be completely healthy and back to the right weight.

“I was going to be playing linebacker with one hand at 200 pounds. It was going to be hard. I couldn’t lift and didn’t have as much muscle on me. It was a big decision for me. But the coaches definitely wanted me to play.”

At first glance, Moll’s game seems similar to the man he may start beside — Pittsburgh graduate transfer Cam Bright. Like Moll, Bright (6-0, 219) is a sixth-year senior with ample experience, plus mobility and an arguably undersized frame. Together, Moll and Bright could form the Pac-12’s fastest linebacker tandem.

If they stay healthy, that is.

After all, the Huskies were in desperate need of linebacker help after standout Edefuan Ulofoshio sustained an undisclosed injury this winter that could cost him games in the fall. Jackson Sirmon, M.J. Tafisi and Josh Calvert’s transfers, Will Latu and Miki Ah You’s departures, and UW’s inability to sign a linebacker in the 2022 cycle all left UW with a hole on the second level.

Of course, Moll and Bright’s additions are temporary fixes. But for the time being, they should compete with Ulofoshio (eventually), sophomores Carson Bruener, Daniel Heimuli and Alphonzo Tuputala, and junior Cerritos College transfer Demario King at a suddenly resurgent position.

That position underperformed in 2021, as UW finished 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent yards per carry (4.76) and 11th in rushing defense (194 yards allowed per game).

UW’s need at linebacker was easy to see.

The Huskies are hoping a pair of sixth-year seniors provide some solutions.