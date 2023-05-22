Darren Barkins has already experienced the UW-Oregon rivalry.

Next season, he’ll experience it from the opposite sideline.

Barkins — a 5-foot-9, 170-pound cornerback and former Oregon Duck — announced a transfer to Washington on social media Monday. The redshirt sophomore has three seasons of remaining eligibility.

A former Mater Dei Catholic High School standout, Barkins contributed three tackles and a pass breakup in eight games as a reserve at Oregon in 2022. He appeared in four games and logged 18 total snaps while redshirting as a true freshman in 2021.

Barkins was originally ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 45 cornerback in the 2021 class and the No. 49 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports. The Spring Valley, Calif., native chose the Ducks over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Boston College, Cal, Louisville, Oklahoma, Oregon State, UCLA, Utah, UW, Washington State and more.

Though undersized, Barkins’ obvious strength is speed; he recorded a laser-timed 4.46-second 40-yard dash as a high school senior in December 2020.

Chula Vista (Calif) Mater Dei DB and #Oregon commit Darren Barkins with a laser timed 4.46-40, by far fastest time of the day out here at ⁦@TeamMakasi⁩ Showcase pic.twitter.com/CBQkLe7Hm2 — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) December 6, 2020

The former Duck will join an intriguing cornerback competition in Seattle this summer. Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad and sophomore Elijah Jackson claimed starting spots this spring, though Long Beach City College transfer Thaddeus Dixon also impressed. Sophomores Davon Banks and Jaivion Green and freshmen Caleb Presley, Curley Reed and Leroy Bryant will compete for cornerback reps as well.

Though UW and Oregon consistently compete for high school recruits, few have transferred between the Pacific Northwest rivals. An outlier is former UW starting defensive lineman Sam “Taki” Taimani, who contributed 14 tackles and one tackle for loss in his first season in Eugene, Ore., last fall.

Advertising

Barkins is UW’s first transfer addition this spring and its eighth this offseason — joining former Oklahoma State cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard, USC linebacker Ralen Goforth, Cal Poly tight end Josh Cuevas, Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee, Mississippi State running back Dillon Johnson and Arizona State running back Daniyel Ngata.

Meanwhile, 15 former Huskies have entered the transfer portal this offseason: safety Cameron Williams (who landed at Georgia Southern), defensive lineman Kuao Peihopa (Hawaii), cornerback Zakhari Spears (UConn), wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. (Montana State), tight end Caden Jumper (Murray State), linebacker Daniel Heimuli (Arizona), offensive lineman Victor Curne (Ole Miss), running back Jay’Veon Sunday (Abilene Christian), quarterback Sam Huard (Cal Poly), edge Sav’ell Smalls (Colorado), wide receiver Taj Davis (Cal), linebacker Demario King (undecided), offensive lineman Myles Murao (undecided), defensive lineman Siaosi Finau (undecided) and running back Aaron Dumas (undecided).

Barkins’ addition gives UW 82 scholarship players, three under the 85-man limit, with more room to add this summer.