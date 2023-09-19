Chris Simms does not own a crystal ball.

The writing was on the wall.

Two days before he served as color commentator for Peacock’s broadcast of UW’s 41-7 win at Michigan State, Simms — the former Texas quarterback and eight-year NFL vet — was asked to assess Michael Penix Jr.’s draft prospects. He said “I came into the year going, ‘[USC QB and Heisman Trophy winner] Caleb Williams, he’s No. 1. But Michael Penix Jr. is No. 2.’ That would be the first thing, and I don’t think my opinion has changed on that.”

Why would it? In UW’s first two games — non-conference drubbings of Tulsa and Boise State — Penix completed 73.1% of his passes and threw for 859 yards with eight touchdowns and one interception. After leading the nation in passing yards per game in 2022, he was on pace to repeat the feat.

But for the 6-foot-3, 213-pound Indiana transfer, there was more meat on the bone.

“He has a great feel between what is aggressive and what’s reckless,” said Simms, another lefty signal caller. “This is not Checkdown Charlie, who’s looking to throw four-yard completions and go, ‘Hey look, I completed 78%.’ Not at all. He’s looking to strike, and that’s how they put pressure on you. Through his arm he makes their offense dangerous, because he makes you defend the whole field off of that.

“They throw the ball outside the numbers and down the field as much or more than anybody in football — whether it’s go routes or deep out routes or anything like that. His ability to throw the ball on go routes or deep post routes is as good as anybody in the game. That’s where it starts. But he’s got versatility to be a good play-action quarterback. He’s got versatility to go, ‘Hey, let’s spread it out and go five wides and I can get it out of my hand quick and be pinpoint with short throws.’

“I’m really very impressed with the kid, and honestly, I don’t even think he’s played his best football in these first two games of the year. I think that’s only a matter of time.”

Forty-eight hours was enough.

On Saturday, inside an initially hostile Spartan Stadium, Penix produced a performance of historic proportions. The sixth-year senior completed 27 of 35 passes (77.1%) for 473 yards and four touchdowns in less than three full quarters, before coach Kalen DeBoer called off the Dawgs. UW’s 713 total yards were the most ever surrendered by Michigan State.

Two days later, UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said “this game was the highest I’ve ever graded him. He played not a flawless football game, but early on there were a couple shot plays that were designed to go down the field, and he went through his progression pretty quickly and checked the ball down. When I see that I know he’s on point and he knows exactly where the ball’s supposed to be going. He’s not trying to force it.

“He does such a good job of just believing in the system and knowing there’s going to be another opportunity to get the football down the field.”

Opportunities were everywhere. In the 41-7 smashing, wide receivers Rome Odunze (eight catches for 180 yards), Ja’Lynn Polk (5 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD) and Jalen McMillan (4 catches, 96 yards), tight end Jack Westover (4 catches, 37 yards, 3 TD) and running backs Tybo Rogers (74 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry) and Dillon Johnson (71 rushing yards, 8.9 YPC) each excelled. Penix completed six passes of 30-plus yards without taking a sack.

It’s true, Penix is the face (and lucrative left arm) of college football’s most explosive offense.

But don’t discredit his supporting cast.

“When you turn on the film the first thing you notice is the quarterback and you go, ‘Damn, he’s good,’” Simms said. “Then you look at the O-line a little bit and you look at that left tackle [Troy Fautanu] and go, ‘Damn, he’s real good. That left tackle, holy crap, he’s going in the top 20 picks.’ And every one of those receivers has an NFL look to them.

“That’s what’s impressive. They all have the size, the speed, the ability to adjust to the football, everything you’d want from that aspect. I wouldn’t want to run the ball very much either if you had that crew right there. They can win the game with throwing it short to make up for the lack of a run game. They’re very impressive throughout the group, and pretty damn polished too, as far as route running and their feel for the game.”

The result is an undefeated team ranked No. 8 in the nation, and an offense sitting first in passing (493.3 yards per game), first in yards per play (9.46), first in plays of 30-plus yards (19), second in total offense (614.7 yards per game), second in passing touchdowns (13), second in sacks allowed (1), second in yards per pass attempt (12.2), eighth in scoring (46.7 points per game) and eighth in first downs (27.3 per game).

That’s a testament to Penix and his merry band of playmakers.

Plus, a near-unstoppable scheme.

“The shifts and motions before the snap — and then maybe another motion right before the snap again — it tests young kids’ communication and their ability to process rules on the defensive side of the ball,” Simms said. “That was one of the first things I wrote down in my notes when I was breaking them down. It’s not an easy thing to do in college football because of the 20-hour rule [the maximum amount of time a player is allowed to devote to football each week].

“You look at the NFL right now, and the two best offenses creativity wise, it’s really not even close, are the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. What do they lead the league in? Pre-snap motions. The ability to dress it up and make the same play look different to the eye is a great advantage, especially at the college level. You’re testing young kids with the coverage, the run fit. ‘I was over here. Oh no, now it’s a totally different formation. Hey Johnny, you’ve got to go this way and I have to go there.’ Of course that’s not always going to go smoothly with a bunch of 20- and 21-year-olds. So that’s the thing I love about it.”

For UW football fans, there’s a lot to love.

Starting under center.