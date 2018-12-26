Best known for his interception to help the Huskies seal the deal in Pasadena in 1978, Michael Jackson went on to set Washington tackling records that may never be broken. Now, he works at a nonprofit that helps fight homelessness, drug and alcohol addiction, and other issues affecting people from birth through age 24.
The night before the 1978 Rose Bowl, Washington star linebacker Michael Jackson had a dream.
In the dream it was late in the game, and Washington needed a big play on defense.
“But the dream didn’t end,” Jackson said. “(Michigan quarterback Rick Leach) never threw the ball, he never ran the ball. He just rolled that way, and I was covering the guy and I had to make a decision. I had to figure out what I was going to do.”
The next day, Washington had squandered almost all of a 24-0 lead to Michigan. The Wolverines trailed 27-20 with a minute and a half to go at the Husky 8. Leach rolled out, threw to receiver Stanley Edwards, who juggled the ball and Jackson swooped into steal it.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks Mailbag: What does Pete Carroll's contract extension say about the future of the team? A look at 2019 opponents, and more
- What the national media are saying about the Seahawks' big win over the Kansas City Chiefs
- Seahawks sign coach Pete Carroll to extension through the 2021 season
- From football to full-time father: Former WSU star Keith Millard embraces being stay-at-home dad
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
“I remember thinking, I have seen this before,” said Jackson.
Catching Up
- Cody Pickett | How the most prolific passer in UW history came to lead a high-school girls basketball team to a national ranking
- Debbie Armstrong | 34 years after striking gold, an Olympic ski racer is learning how to cope with a traumatic brain injury
- Johnny and Eddie O'Brien | The 5-foot-9 dual-sport twins who took this city by storm six decades ago
- Ray Horton | After four decades in football and three Super Bowl, this UW legend is finally retired (he thinks)
- Red Badgro | The Pacific Northwest's forgotten Pro Football Hall of Fame member
- Michelle Akers | America's first true women's soccer star has gone from goals to foals
- Sugar Ray Seales | Through ups and downs, this boxing legend is still golden
- 1959-1960 UW Rose Bowl teams | These two squads put the Huskies on the college football map
- Jack Thompson | Before becoming a WSU football legend, he wanted to be a Husky
- Sonny Sixkiller | This Huskies icon elevated UW and Seattle with his passing arm
- Joe Steele | Long before Myles Gaskin, this talented back positioned UW for Rose Bowl greatness
Michigan ended up getting one final chance, which also ended in an interception, but it is Jackson’s interception that is the defining play in a game in which the Huskies were two touchdown underdogs.
Jackson went on to set Washington tackling records that may never be broken and led the Seahawks in tackles for three straight seasons (1980-82) during an eight-year NFL career. But he will always be remembered as the guy who saved the 1978 Rose Bowl for UW, still considered one of the biggest moments in Seattle sports history.
“The interception was really great, and I am proud of that,” said Jackson, 61, who lives in Kirkland. “That play, I think, is what people remember about me. That was a really great play, but it wasn’t my best game. The game we played that year against USC, we beat them 28-10, that was the best game I ever played.”
In that game against the Trojans, Jackson had two interceptions, 15 tackles and a fumble recovery. But he had many big games and was one of the best defensive players in school history. He still holds the school record for tackles in a game (29 twice), season (219) and career (578), records that seems unbreakable.
“I am pretty proud of that,” Jackson said. “I brag about that quite a bit.”
And he would have been doing it for Washington State if he’d had his wish. Jackson grew up as a big WSU fan while growing up in Pasco and dearly wanted to play there. But WSU coach Jim Sweeney told Jackson he would not be good enough to play his first two seasons.
And when new UW coach Don James told Jackson he would have a chance to play as a freshman if he came to Washington, he was sold.
Jackson was taken in the third round of the 1979 draft by the Seahawks, deciding to retire after the 1986 season when he lost his starting job before that season.
“At the time, it was great,” Jackson said of his tenure with the Seahawks. “But right now, it kind of sucks, because I hurt.”
Jackson became an actor after his career, with roles in “about 15 movies and TV shows.” He often played villains, something he enjoyed doing.
“Maybe that is the dark side of me,” said Jackson.
A funny thing to hear from someone who spent a great portion of his life helping others.
“I went to a real job (after acting), something you can count on,” Jackson said. “You have to take care of your family and pay your bills.”
He got a job with his church as a youth director, then taught third grade at a private school “before they ran me out of there after two years. You talk about a tough crowd. Those kids are hard.”
He has been development director at Nexus Youth and Families, a nonprofit organization, since 2014.
“It is the most rewarding work I have ever done,” Jackson said. “We work with homeless kids, do drug and alcohol treatment. And we do mental health therapy for kids birth through 24.
“I feel like I am one of the most privileged people out there. I have been blessed. I had great parents and a great family, and I am just trying to find a way to give back to the community that supported me so much.”
Jackson has been married to wife Kathy for 29 years and has four children, ranging from 36 to 49, and eight grandkids.
He still cherishes his time at UW and says, “I am a Husky for life.”
“It was a dream come true,” Jackson said. “They don’t write movies like this one.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.