It didn’t take long for JaMarcus Shephard to record his first Washington recruiting win.

On Saturday morning, Junior Alexander — a former Kennedy Catholic wide receiver standout, who appeared in two games as a true freshman at Arizona State last fall — announced a transfer to play for the hometown Huskies. He has a full four seasons of eligibility remaining.

In Seattle, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound Alexander will reunite with a trio of prep teammates in quarterback Sam Huard, wide receiver Jabez Tinae and outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls.

Alexander is UW’s third transfer addition this offseason, joining Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and UC Davis cornerback Jordan Perryman. Meanwhile, six Huskies have transferred out of the program — wide receivers Terrell Bynum (USC) and Sawyer Racanelli (Montana), linebacker Jackson Sirmon (Cal), defensive tackle Sam “Taki” Taimani, outside linebacker Cooper McDonald (San Diego State) and tight end Mark Redman (San Diego State).

Under Shephard — who was announced as Washington’s associate head coach, passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach on Thursday — Alexander will attempt to unlock his untapped potential, after he failed to catch a pass as a true freshman last fall. Prior to signing with ASU, he was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 7 player in the state of Washington, the No. 33 wide receiver nationally and the No. 239 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

At Kennedy Catholic, Alexander recorded 67 catches for 1,328 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 games as a junior in 2019. He added 71 catches, 1,197 receiving yards and 10 more scores in his sophomore season as well.

Alexander initially received offers from the likes of ASU, Arizona, Cal, Colorado, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Utah, UW, Washington State and many others. But he ultimately chose the Sun Devils over the hometown Huskies and then-wide receivers coach Junior Adams, who has since accepted the same position at Oregon.

Still, a fresh slate may not equate to immediate playing time. At UW, Alexander will have to separate himself in a talented wide receivers room that also includes junior Giles Jackson, sophomores Jalen McMillan, Rome Odunze and Taj Davis, redshirt freshmen Ja’Lynn Polk and Jabez Tinae, and true freshman Denzel Boston.

His chemistry with Huard is beyond question.

But Alexander must prove his prep production can translate inside Husky Stadium.