Jack Yary signed a national letter of intent to play football at USC on Feb. 5.

Eventually, Yary will play football at USC — as a member of the Washington Huskies.

A 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end, Yary has been released from his NLI and announced a commitment to Washington on social media on Tuesday. UW immediately acknowledged the addition and added Yary to its 2020 roster.

Yary — a former standout tight end at Murrieta Valley (Calif.) High School — is ranked as a four-star recruit and the No. 10 tight end in the 2020 class by 247Sports. He’ll join fellow freshmen Mark Redman and Mason West in UW’s tight ends room when he arrives on campus.

In a written evaluation in January, 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins called Yary an “intriguing tight end prospect who really upped his stock with (a) big senior year. Big frame and carries 255 pounds with ease. Improved athlete, natural pass catcher and shows the ability to run well after the catch. Uses his body to create separation against linebackers and safeties and does a nice job catching the ball through contact. Is a physical player and a very sound blocker in run situations and as a pass protector. (I) still feel he could bulk up and move to the offensive line down the road but shows the athleticism and pass catching skill to stay at tight end.

“The hope is as he continues to bulk up organically once he hits a college weight program, and he can maintain his quickness and burst. Really like his upside and if he continues to improve athletically, he’s definitely a Power 5 starter and future high round NFL draft pick.”

In the aforementioned breakout senior season, Yary caught 42 passes for 621 yards and 12 touchdowns in 11 games for Murrieta Valley in 2019. He ultimately chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from USC, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, UCLA and more.

And Yary’s connection to USC in particular is exceedingly obvious. His father, Ron Yary, is a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former USC offensive tackle who was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the first overall pick in the 1968 NFL Draft. The former two-time consensus All-American and 1967 Outland Trophy winner became a seven-time Pro Bowler in an illustrious 14-year NFL career.

And yet, Jack Yary eventually landed at UW instead. His addition further bolsters a tight ends room that already includes senior Jacob Kizer, junior Cade Otton, sophomore Devin Culp and freshmen Redman and West. First-year Husky tight ends coach Derham Cato has earned verbal commitments from 2021 junior college transfer Quentin Moore as well.