In his senior season at Cajon High School in San Bernardino, Calif., Jeremiah Martin recorded an astounding 47 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in 16 games, according to MaxPreps.

In the three seasons since, the 6-foot-5, 262-pound pass-rusher has played in 32 games for Texas A&M and managed a total of 11 tackles with three tackles for loss and zero sacks.

So, which version of Martin is making its way to Montlake?

Washington football fans are about to find out.

On Tuesday morning, Martin — who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, and will be immediately eligible this fall — officially announced a transfer to UW.

“BACK TO THE WEST COAST,” Martin tweeted alongside a commitment photo.

BACK TO THE WEST COAST 😈😤 pic.twitter.com/cBv8y76Wxb — Jeremiah Martin (@IAmJM_) February 9, 2021

Before signing with Texas A&M in the 2018 class, Martin was ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 14 weakside defensive end and the No. 213 prospect nationally by 247Sports. He chose the Aggies over offers from Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Michigan, Colorado, USC, UCLA, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and more.

In Seattle, Martin will join an outside linebacker room already featuring Zion Tupuola-Fetui, Ryan Bowman, Laiatu Latu, Sav’ell Smalls, Cooper McDonald, Bralen Trice, Jordan Lolohea and incoming freshman Maurice Heims. That group produced an average of 2.50 sacks per game last season, which ranked tied for second in the Pac-12 and 45th nationally.

Martin is the third transfer to announce a move to Montlake this offseason, following quarterback Patrick O’Brien and wide receiver Ja’Lynn Polk.

This story will be updated.