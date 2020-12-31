Washington entered the day with two total scholarship quarterbacks.

It just added a third.

Patrick O’Brien — a 6-foot-5, 235-pound redshirt senior from Colorado State — announced on Thursday that he will make a graduate transfer to Washington for his final season of eligibility.

“Everyone’s journey is different and my college experience has taken me to some incredible places,” O’Brien tweeted. “I am so thankful for every opportunity that has been given to me. With that I would like to announce my commitment to the University of Washington. #GoDawgs”

In four games with the Rams in 2020, the San Juan Capistrano, Calif., product completed 56.3% of his passes and threw for 591 yards with three passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and two interceptions. In 11 games in 2019, he completed 62% of his passes and threw for 2,803 yards with 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while adding two more rushing scores.

A former San Juan Hills High School standout, O’Brien transferred from Nebraska to Colorado State prior to the 2018 season. He made four appearances as a backup at Nebraska in 2017, completing 18 of 30 passes for 192 yards. O’Brien was originally ranked a four-star recruit, the No. 7 pro-style quarterback and the No. 90 overall prospect in the 2016 class by 247Sports.

It’s the second consecutive season in which Washington has welcomed a graduate student quarterback. Former Sacramento State QB and Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year Kevin Thomson joined the Huskies last spring but did not appear in any of the team’s four games in 2020.

Thomson has since opted to pursue a professional career, while redshirt sophomore Jacob Sirmon (Central Michigan) and true freshman Ethan Garbers (UCLA) both transferred. That left just two scholarship signal callers — redshirt freshman Dylan Morris (who started all four games last season) and incoming freshman Sam Huard (a five-star local legacy) — on the roster.

But, with Huard likely playing his senior season at Kennedy Catholic High School this spring, Morris and O’Brien will be left to compete in UW’s April practices.

And then, when Huard arrives this summer, the quarterback competition will kick into gear.

This story will be updated.