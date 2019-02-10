Five-star 2020 outside linebacker and Seattle native Sav'ell Smalls included Washington in his top 12 on Sunday.

Sav’ell Smalls is Washington’s top priority in the 2020 class.

But the Huskies certainly aren’t the only school that can say that. Smalls — a 6-foot-3, 230-pound outside linebacker from Seattle — is ranked as a consensus five-star prospect and the No. 2 overall 2020 recruit by 247Sports. His offer list stretches more than 30-deep.

Still, it appears the Garfield High School standout’s recruitment is starting to narrow just a bit. Smalls tweeted his top 12 on Sunday afternoon, and Washington made the cut, alongside Alabama, Florida, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Clemson, Florida State and Washington State. He recently took an unofficial visit to UW on Feb. 2.

Smalls isn’t the only local produce UW will likely target in the 2020 class. Six Washington products are currently ranked in 247Sports’ top 247. Only one — four-star Sammamish Eastside Catholic wide receiver Gee Scott Jr., who pledged to Ohio State — has committed as of yet.

The Huskies already have one 2020 verbal commit, in three-star Idaho offensive lineman Gaard Memmelaar.