Trey Adams is still here.

But he’s not the same.

He’s not the same kid who grew up watching the Washington Huskies. He’s not the same recruit that committed to UW as a gangly 16-year-old soon-to-be junior at Wenatchee High School in 2013. He’s not the mammoth four-star tackle who descended on Montlake two years later.

He’s not the merciless mauler that Chris Petersen still remembers being introduced to on tape.

“It’s funny, because this is going on six years (later),” UW’s head coach said on Monday. “And I remember when I first got here, someone’s like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to get a hold of this kid and his family.’ We had three recruits committed when I got here (and Adams was one of them). I’m like, ‘Is this guy good?’ Guys are like, ‘Yes. He’s good.’

“I put the tape on and I’m thinking, ‘Man, this guy is good. We’ve got to get this guy.’ I think he was (already) committed at the time. Then it took me a while to figure out he wasn’t even a senior. When I got a chance to watch him play, I really have never seen a lineman like that in high school.”

Nick Harris, too, had never seen a lineman like that in high school — but perhaps for different reasons.

“I thought he was huge,” Harris, UW’s senior center, said of his first time meeting Adams. “I didn’t believe his name was Trey. I thought they were messing with me. Because where I’m from, Treys don’t look like that. I’ve got a lot of childhood friends named Trey who don’t look like that.”

Without question, Harris’ Childhood Treys never stood 6 feet 8 and weighed 314 pounds, with a mane of scraggly brown hair that soaked up moisture like a mop. They didn’t occasionally cultivate what Adams affectionately calls a “sweet mullet.”

For his part, when asked how he’s different than the guy Petersen and Harris first met, Adams said: “I don’t know. Hopefully (I’m) better looking. I think I’ve met more people. I used to just talk to different people in the locker room. I’ve become more of a leader. I’ve definitely gotten better at football, I hope. I’ve just experienced college, experienced Seattle and all those things. So it’s been fun.”

But it hasn’t all been fun. Sure, Adams won a pair of Pac-12 titles. He was named to the All-Pac-12 first team in 2016 and started in a Rose Bowl last winter.

But he also missed 16 consecutive games across two seasons with a torn ACL and a bulging disk in his back. He broke down, and rehabbed, and broke down again. He struggled in silence.

He never complained.

“Obviously when he was going through all that stuff, I was there all the time, because we lived with each other,” Harris said. “Whatever he needed, I was there to help him. The thing about that was his spirits were high throughout that whole thing. It was kind of odd. I didn’t think he was going to be as positive as he was throughout all that.

“He was, like, not affected by it — his emotions. He was, like, fine. I was like, ‘All right, I don’t have to do much to help him get through this.’”

Added UW offensive-line coach Scott Huff: “The guy’s just tough. He’s persevered through a lot. He’s done it all smiling. He’s all about Washington. He’s been a great ambassador to the football program. He’s done things the Washington way. He’s just an awesome dude … and he’s a good football player. He’s a really special guy, and he deserves nothing but the best.”

Perhaps Adams deserves better than what he’s gotten in his college football farewell — a 6-5 record, three home losses and a flurry of disappointing finishes. But the Huskies’ elder statesman doesn’t see it that way.

“We’ve had some really good teams here, and you know that,” he said. “But every team is different, and you lose dudes and you get really good guys, and guys like (Jake) Browning and (Myles) Gaskin will always be my friends. That 2016 team will always be a College Football Playoff team. Last year will always be that Rose Bowl team.

“But this year, this team, even though we haven’t played as well as we’ve wanted to, it’s still special. We’re going to go to a sweet bowl game. These dudes are going to be lifelong friends. You make so many good buddies and you work so hard that, just because you don’t win you can’t be down on yourself. It’s all about the experience, and I’m pretty blessed to have a nice sunny day outside and be working hard.”

Despite the scars on his knee and back, and despite the rehabs and underwhelming records, the forecast in Seattle calls for sun on Friday — and Adams is ready to work. He’s ready to beat Washington State for the fifth straight season. He’s ready to go out the right way.

He’s ready to live the dream he’s seen each night, when Washington’s fifth-year senior closes his eyes.

“I think about running out of the tunnel to my family, with the flowers and all that stuff, just what that’s going to be like,” Adams said. “The last time playing here will definitely be special for me, just because I’ve been here for frickin’ 10 years, it feels like. It’s going to be special for everyone.”

Including Petersen.

“Man, Trey has been through so much,” UW’s sixth-year head coach said this week. “I love that kid.”

Adams is not the same — and it won’t be hard to see that on Friday. When he runs out of said tunnel, he’ll do so with a radically different look. Adams said that UW’s offensive line annually embraces unique hair styles for the Apple Cup. Left guard Luke Wattenberg is twisting his brown curls into box braids. As of Tuesday, Harris had yet to settle on a decision, but said, “I’ll make something happen.”

As for Adams?

“I think I’m going to do cornrows. If I don’t do that I might just bleach it blond or something. I’ll take suggestions if you guys got ‘em.”

In a way, he already has.

“I think (cornrows) would be a great look,” Harris said with a laugh. “I’m the one that told him to do it.”

Five years, 45 wins, two Pac-12 titles, two scars, two rehabs and several hair styles later, Trey Adams is still here, but he’s not the same.

In fact, he’s better than ever.