Early national signing day is officially underway.

And, though new UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and his as-of-yet incomplete coaching staff will plan for a more eventful signing day in February, the Huskies expect to receive national letters of intent from five prospects on Wednesday — four-star wide receiver Germie Bernard, four-star tight end Ryan Otton, three-star offensive lineman Parker Brailsford, three-star wide receiver Denzel Boston and three-star outside linebacker Lance Holtzclaw.

As of 7:55 a.m., four of those recruits — Bernard, Otton, Brailsford and Boston — had officially signed with Washington.

Additionally, four-star running back Emeka Megwa — who originally resided in the Huskies’ 2022 class — reclassified, signed with Washington and enrolled as a true freshman this fall.

Bernard — a 6-foot-2, 195-pound wide receiver — was recently named the 2021-22 Gatorade Nevada Football Player of the Year, after catching 53 passes for 956 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns at Liberty High School. Bernard added 452 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns, three punt return touchdowns, one kick return touchdown and one interception return touchdown as well.

Arguably UW’s most coveted recruit, Bernard is ranked as a four-star prospect, the No. 5 player in the state of Nevada and the No. 37 wide receiver in the 2022 class by 247Sports. Besides Washington, he received scholarship offers from Arizona State, Hawaii, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Utah and more.

A 6-foot-6, 225-pound tight end from Tumwater High School, Otton is the younger brother of departed Husky junior Cade Otton — who declared this offseason for the 2022 NFL Draft. Ryan is ranked by 247Sports as a four-star recruit, the No. 3 player in the state of Washington, the No. 9 tight end in the country and the No. 235 overall prospect in the 2022 class.

Otton chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona, Arizona State, Cal, Nebraska, Northwestern, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, West Virginia and more.

The 6-foot-2, 275-pound Brailsford hails from Arizona prep powerhouse Saguaro High School and is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 6 player in his state and the No. 29 interior offensive lineman in the 2022 class. He also received scholarship offers from Arizona, Boise State, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, Michigan State, Oregon State, USC and more.

In the wake of former Husky head coach Jimmy Lake’s firing, Brailsford stuck with his Washington commitment despite the fact that UW’s next offensive line coach has yet to be named.

A red zone target from Emerald Ridge High School, Boston is ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 17 player in the state of Washington by 247Sports. The 6-3, 180-pounder also earned offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Eastern Washington, Nevada and Washington State.

DeBoer is scheduled to meet the media in a press conference at 3 p.m.

This story will be updated throughout the day.