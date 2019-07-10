The wait is over.

Washington’s Adidas football uniforms are finally here.

Technically, they’ve been here; they just haven’t been public. They’ve spent much of the last week concealed in a storage unit, adorning a trio of golden mannequins, ensconced in a thick film of billowing purple smoke. The storage unit was on a small boat — The PartnerShip — which waded teasingly on Lake Washington, occasionally hosting media members or season ticket holders for a premature peek at the new threads.

But nine days after the UW’s 10-year, $120 million partnership with Adidas officially began, the uniforms have been unveiled for all the world to see.

We’ll have more detail on the uniforms’ design later this week. But for now, what do you think? Are they too different? Not different enough? Were they worth the wait?