Here's what Seattle Times' Adam Jude and Matt Calkins thought of UW's loss to Arizona State.

The Huskies went into Tempe and got beat down by the Sun Devils in a 13-7 loss Saturday night. The loss hurts UW’s College Football Playoff hopes and takes them back out of the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 North.

Here’s what our reporters on the scene thought of the game.

Matt Calkins

The Huskies played their worst game since 2015 and essentially forfeited their chances of making the CFP. Blame falls on offense, special teams and coaching alike.

Adam Jude

What a stunner. Arizona State did it again to Jake Browning and the UW offense, holding the Huskies to just seven points and sacking Browning five times. Worse yet for the Huskies: Starting left tackle Trey Adams and starting cornerback Jordan Miller both went down with what appear to be serious injuries.