Here are three instant impressions from No. 8 Washington’s 43-10 win over Tulsa on Saturday afternoon at Husky Stadium.

Huskies too explosive for Tulsa

The Hurricanes played hard on defense, but Washington had superior athletes on offense and too many weapons for them to deal with.

That became apparent very early.

Receiver Jalen McMillan had a 35-yard reception on the first play from scrimmage for the Huskies. Fellow star receiver Rome Odunze caught a 2-yard touchdown pass for UW’s first score. And stopping those two was not enough.

Receiver Ja’Lynn Polk had a huge first quarter, catching two passes for 36 yards and running 27 yards for a touchdown, giving Washington a 14-3 lead.

With UW receivers running free all over the field, it was clear the Huskies could only be stopped if they made mistakes, and they had a few but not enough for Tulsa to stay close.

The running game still needs some work

The Huskies made an effort early in the first half to get their running backs some carries, but they didn’t have a lot of success. UW running backs combined for 25 yards on eight carries in the first half, two less yards than receiver Ja’Lynn Polk had on a 27-yard touchdown run on a misdirection play that fooled the Tulsa defense.

Advertising

It would seem that UW’s passing success would open things up for the running backs, but that has mostly not been the case through two games.

Washington had only one rushing attempt in the third quarter by a running back, for 1 yard.

The Huskies haven’t needed much of a running game the first two weeks, but that could change as the opposition gets tougher.

It wasn’t perfect, but that’s OK

The Huskies made mistakes on offense in the first half (two turnovers and dropped passes) that thwarted scoring opportunities. UW’s defense was good but not dominant, not forcing Tulsa’s first punt until late in the first half.

So, yes, there are things the Huskies need to improve, but there was never any question which team would win, so UW fans have justification to take a glass-half-full outlook from Saturday’s game.