Transfer portal season is in full swing.

Cal Poly redshirt freshman tight end Josh Cuevas announced a commitment to Washington on Monday — hours after USC linebacker Ralen Goforth tweeted his own UW commitment and minutes after Husky wideout Lonyatta Alexander Jr. revealed he’ll enter the transfer portal.

Cuevas — a 6-foot-5, 245-pounder from Valley Village, California — contributed 57 catches, 663 receiving yards and six touchdowns at Cal Poly this fall. He was named an FCS Freshman All-American and third-team All-Big Sky performer, and has three seasons of remaining eligibility.

“Let’s get this show on the road!! Time to put in that work,” Cuevas tweeted Monday, alongside his UW commitment.

Let’s get this show on the road!! Time to put in that work…#BowDown #PurpleReign ☔️☔️☔️ pic.twitter.com/odnq0kG52S — Josh Cuevas (@JCuev_80) December 19, 2022

Cuevas, who took a UW official visit on the weekend of Dec. 9, chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Nevada, Utah, Illinois, Michigan, Missouri, West Virginia and Oklahoma State.

He’ll provide needed depth in a precariously thin tight ends room. Pseudo-starters Devin Culp (25 catches, 237 receiving yards and one TD in 12 games) and Jack Westover (27 catches, 310 yards, 1 TD) could both return for sixth seasons in 2023, but UW’s only other scholarship tight ends are sophomore Quentin Moore, redshirt freshman Caden Jumper and true freshman Ryan Otton.

UW’s list of incoming transfers now includes Cuevas, Goforth, Michigan State wide receiver Germie Bernard and Sioux Falls edge Zach Durfee. Alexander, junior safety Cameron Williams, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Kuao Peihopa and redshirt freshman corner Zakhari Spears are headed out of Seattle as well.