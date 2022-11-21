It’s Apple Cup Week.

But before Washington can attempt to reclaim in-state bragging rights at Washington State on Saturday, first-year Husky coach Kalen DeBoer met the media Monday for his weekly news conference. Below is a full transcription of DeBoer’s address.

“All right, good afternoon. Just real quick, it’s great to have another big game. Winning the games that we have put us in a spot to where they all mean something, and of course this one means more than most. Can’t wait to have a great week of practice. The energy, I’m sure, will be as high as it’s been all year. I feel great about what we accomplished this last weekend, being undefeated at home and sending the seniors off in their last home game in a great way. We got a lot of guys on the football field. So there’s a lot of excitement around the team and it’ll be a great one this Saturday for sure.”

On how big of a theme WSU’s Husky Stadium field-storming is this week:

“It’s definitely a motivating factor. It’s something the guys haven’t forgot. I think it has to be more than that, because that will wear off. It has to be about the things and what we stand for and how important it is to be our best and the things we’ve discussed since day one when we got here. But it certainly is a part of this game, and the guys haven’t forgotten that.”

On rivalry games:

“We can’t get caught up in what’s happening with our fan bases and all that. But it means a lot. It means a lot to our fan base, our alumni. It means a lot to our program too, being able to give the bragging rights to those that support us for the next year. That’s a big deal. So we’ve got to do everything we can to prepare, to make sure we do our part.”

On how similar this team feels to some of his teams at the University of Sioux Falls:

“I think we’re building into that. The thing you’ve got to remember is I was there for 10 years, five as a coordinator and five as a head coach. So you keep stacking days and years. Everything you want your culture to (be) becomes so entrenched. We’re still so early in that, in my mind. But we’ve come along really fast because of the character of our guys and the want-to. Where we are at right now compared to where we were at in spring, fall camp, even week four, five, six of the season … I don’t want to say we’re unrecognizable from what we do schematically, but I think from within the journey we’ve been on has created this special piece of response to adversity, the moments that we share, the good and the bad. So it’s made us who we are. It’s a special year because of all those tough times followed up by responses in the good times that followed. We’ve got a string of five wins now, and there’s been a little bit of backs to the wall (mentality). If you truly want to be in the running for a conference championship, that part feels a little bit like it would be back to those days. Because in the playoff it’s do or die. That’s how it’s been, if we really want to realize those dreams of having a chance to be in a Pac-12 championship and win one.”

On what fans have told him about the Apple Cup:

“The same fans couple Washington State with Oregon. It’s the bragging rights. ‘How do you feel about it?’ is always the question and ‘How excited are you?’ and of course the history of it. Everyone wants to make sure you understand this game and that game. The same things happen when it comes to talking about Oregon as Washington State wherever I go.”

On the correlation between emotion during the week and execution on the field Saturday:

“I think your entire week of preparation is exactly what you’re going to get on Saturday’s. That’s why it’s so important. Let’s take last week for example coming off a big win against Oregon. You cannot drop off Tuesday or Wednesday or Thursday because if there’s not an emotional element to your preparation you won’t have that emotion, that energy that you want come Saturday. Or at least it won’t be deep enough to carry you through an entire game. It’s going to wear off. That’s where these weeks are easier because the energy and excitement is there from the beginning. Probably as much as anything trying to temper it and keep it under control so you can really focus. I’m really proud of our guys because I think these last couple weeks, we’ve done a good job of being focused and playing smart. Not having uncharacteristic discipline issues on the field. Penalties have kept minimal. I’m proud of those guys because in an emotional game like it was against Oregon, the late hits, the big hits, the extracurricular can happen. And then a game like this last week where we aren’t taking things for granted, but you know that the expectation is that you win. It can rear its ugly head in those games as well.”

On his expectations before the season and if he felt the internal expectations were higher than the external expectations:

“That’s what I feel. This is a championship caliber program. It was just a matter of how quickly we could get to this point. Now we can talk a bit more about us being close to that. Nine wins I think it starts putting you in those conversations. 10 does obviously. You gotta get there. We certainly aren’t there yet. We got some work to do along with some help from others. I’m always more focused on the process and getting there and that we’re always improving. But this is a championship program. This has got the foundation that’s been set over many decades of success. It was just a matter of time of when we were going to get to that point.”

On the evolution of celebrations and if DeBoer feels there’s a line that can’t be crossed:

“No. I mean, I think in the end it’s a very competitive game but let’s have respect. We talk about that a lot. Different people interpret the respect thing in different ways I think that’s what you’re getting at with your question. We want to make sure we handle it in our program. Not that we’re perfect. I’m sure you can find some area where someone or here and there one person here and there probably did something that was just a little bit beyond what you’d consider first-class. That’s something that we’re always going to be talking about in our program. It’s part of one of our main goals. I think the accountability we hold our team to before, during and after the fact I think is something our guys have become to take a lot of pride in. We want to continue to uphold that. The win is what you remember the most. It’s not about that moment and that celebration. But again, going back to the original question earlier, certainly it can be a motivator when you’re on the wrong end of it next time up.”

On WSU coach Jake Dickert:

“I’m certainly aware of Jake, and Coach Dickert has done an awesome job at a lot of different places and has lived in some of the same cities that I have and am certainly aware of his path and have great respect for what he’s accomplished and what he’s continued to do there at Washington State this year.”

On committed players taking official visits to other schools:

“When you’re committed, you’re committed. Every situation is different and I think that’s part of times change but they also stay the same. When you give your verbal commitment, it is that. Everything is different, and every situation you run into has its own pieces to it.”

On Apple Cup and Thanksgiving go-to meal:

“I’m pretty traditional, I like the turkey, the dressing, all that good stuff. We’ll have practice like we would and we’re a morning practice team, so Thursday morning, and then the dinner after that. I’ve certainly encouraged — and we’ll have a practice on Friday — but I’ve certainly encouraged that the guys that are local, if they can have an opportunity to take someone with them that doesn’t have a place to go, to do that. We certainly will continue to provide the meals for them that day and Friday morning. The timeline and kind of the unknown of what could happen for next week as well kind of keeps it to where you don’t have a lot of options as far as guys who’ve got to travel a long ways to go home. They pretty much got to be here this weekend from Friday on, even if they’re not on the travel roster for the Washington State game.”

On how the cold here compares with South Dakota:

“Cold-weather games, when the sun’s out is one thing compared to a 7:30 kickoff, right? When the sun’s out, it’s amazing how much different it feels. To me, the other night, I don’t know what the exact temperature … high 30s probably when it was over with. When the guys are on the field, they’re sweating. They’re playing ball. They don’t even realize it. Even on the sideline didn’t have that much clothes on and it’s warm. To me, cold is all relative and it’s going to be a mindset anyway. When the wind picks up and the precipitation is rain, that’s when it starts feeling cold and when it goes to another level and affects your execution probably more than anything. But just cold itself, and maybe a little snow, isn’t a big deal. It’s probably the wind and rain that you get into where the weather impacts you.”

On if he found himself rooting for Oregon against Utah:

“Oh yeah. We’re still selfish in all of this, right? We need to do what’s best for us, and at the time that’s what was best for us.”

On if he’s been to Pullman:

“I’ve been there one time. Flew in, flew out. Did a home visit at one point.”

On if he got the player:

“No, we did not. It was Bill Moos’ son when I was at Fresno.”

On Apple Cup quotes between coaches:

“I don’t think you’ll hear too much. I know Coach Dickert, I don’t know who the underdog is on this one. We’re just going to go about our business and prepare like we have each and every week and we’re going to leave it on the field. That’s what we pride ourselves in doing. Husky Football is all about toughness and this is a great way to finish off the season where I think we’ve continued to grow in our toughness, our resiliency. And we’re going to need all of that on Saturday.”