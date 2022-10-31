The bye week is over.

But before Washington hosts No. 24 Oregon State inside Husky Stadium on Friday night, coach Kalen DeBoer met the media for his weekly press conference on Monday. Below is a full transcript of DeBoer’s address.

“I don’t know what day of the week this feels like, but it doesn’t feel like Monday. We just got done with practice. It was a normal Tuesday for us and it went well. So we probably got as many guys as we’ve had all year practicing out there today. So I think it might be the most guys we’ve had on the practice field ever since I’ve been here. So that was good. It doesn’t mean everybody is ready to play, but it’s a good feeling seeing those guys – good energy, good excitement. It was a great week mentally and physically to refresh, probably for the coaches just as much as the players. Good energy and off to a great week. Questions?”

On how Edefuan Ulofoshio is doing:

“Good. Eddy was out there in pads today. You hear that and you’re like, ‘Oh, he’s going to be ready to go.’ It’s just a matter of, he’s got to still work through … this is the first time he’s really moved around with football movements. So I would put him as week-to-week. There’s got to be confidence that’s built up. There’s also just the physical piece, as far as him getting used to that. These guys have been training all year long at a high intensity level. He’s done that as well in the areas he could since the injury happened, but it was good to see him out there, that’s for sure.”

On what the bye week self-evaluation revealed:

“I think our staff does a really good job. We’re self-scouting every week. There’s different pieces of our staff that do that, our quality control coaches and analysts. I don’t think each week there’s much we don’t know about ourselves. You break it down maybe a few more ways. Maybe it’s the last couple games or however you haven’t looked at in the past, just to make sure you’re on it. But I think we have a pretty good indication of who we are and how people perceive us. I think there were some things in the middle of the year, especially as people were looking at us and how to attack our offense, that were different than we thought people would have done. So you just make those adjustments and you learn along the way. But I think a lot of times it’s about the people you’re playing and what they do best and how they want to match up to you with what they have as well.”

On how Mishael Powell came out of the bye week:

“He’s doing well. He’s out there. I have no concerns. That first week, last week, afterwards … the recovery was different than normal. But he’s out there practicing. It’s important to have him from a leadership and consistency (standpoint). He’s a good communicator. He’s intelligent and knows our defense from all the reps he banked in the spring and fall during camp. So just more of those pieces you can put in place … a guy like Mish, and of course Asa has been back now for a couple weeks. Those guys working together give you a lot of stability.”

On if Ulofoshio is on a pitch count:

“Yeah, he’s out there in pads. He did very little of the … you start with the 7-on-7, where there’s less contact and you’re working through that. He couldn’t go out there and do every rep right now. That’s not the case. It’s, again, week-to-week. There may be as it goes along a couple ways we can use him and try to get him out there for a few snaps, but I would hope for sure the next week against Oregon is when you would for sure see him.”

On if Ulofoshio looks like an elite player:

“Yeah, you can tell just with the body type and everything that when he gets … you don’t realize that he hasn’t really trained like the rest of the team has. But you can tell, the way he moves and his body type and his size, there’s a confidence that certain guys move with that he certainly has. Having him out there is great for his psyche but also our team’s, taking a couple reps out there. But I’m sure it will take a little while to knock the rust off, too.”

On UW’s offense adjusting to bad weather:

“I think it does (come into consideration). You certainly have to have different plans and different ways to attack, and we have all those things built into our offense. It’s just a matter of which direction you focus on a little bit more, and you add to what you already do. But really, it’s the same offense we’ve run for 20 years. But right now, because we have such a great skill set and have had so much success in the passing game, you call a few more of those. But we can get high percentage passes and find ways to get the ball to our best skill players in different ways. We’ll certainly always be ready for that here in the next four weeks as we go through November.”

On UW’s focus during the bye:

“I think a lot of it is just mentally refreshing. We took some reps – 1s vs. 1s, 2s vs. 2s and so forth – just to stay sharp, play fast. You’re trying not to put too much stuff in. The coaches are on the road a lot. So we weren’t really game planning the early part of the week. We did that at the end, after we got back, and then actually coaches went on the road again for Friday’s games. But I think it’s just a matter of playing fast, and especially with the guys that are coming back (from injury), building them back into the group and getting them the reps even in our base stuff. You’re trying to clean some things up that you know you need to have in your packages, both sides of the ball. We’re trying to clean those things up just a little bit to make sure we’re ready to go for those looks and those things that maybe people have attacked us on in weeks past that we’ll continue to do.”

On how his bye week strategy has evolved:

“We’re playing enough younger guys. And also with the redshirting rules, there are guys that are working into different rotations and have played in some games. I remember we used to do the freshman Super Bowl. Every week you used to have this scrimmage on Sunday and then bye week – or towards the end of the year, depending on when the bye week was – you’d have this massive scrimmage, and it was fun. We find different ways to have that type of fun and energy. But I think there’s less of that, for us anyway, because we have some freshmen that are already involved in playing on Saturdays and have been mixed in with the plan. We need to keep them healthy too. So getting crazy and having a full-out scrimmage with just your young guys isn’t something we did this week.”

On some of the younger players that jumped out during the bye week:

“Yeah. I mean it’s the same. Some of the guys are just coming back. But I think a guy like Jayvon Parker these reps are big. Just getting some chances against our offense. You’re seeing the running backs I think continue to all get their reps. They’re coming back from injury. A lot of them are playing. Tristan (Dunn) hasn’t played the last couple weeks just with being dinged up, so it was hard to get him out there. He’s working back in slowly here, too. Was there anyone else in particular you were wondering about?”

On the quarterbacks:

“Yeah. We’re working all those guys in. Coach (Ryan) Grubb’s done a really good job I think of trying to get Sam (Huard) in particular. I think you look at Sam and Dylan (Morris) and how can you get them more reps. They certainly got that. We did two-minute drill last week and those guys each got their chances in different move the ball sessions or two-minute. That’s really helpful and great learning experiences for them. Those would be two guys that benefit from a bye week.”

On Demario King:

“He is not in action, yet. But he is back practicing now for the first time here this last week. So, yep.”

On chances King gets to play against OSU:

“For Demario? No, I wouldn’t anticipate him. Week-to-week. I wouldn’t expect Demario this week at all.”

On if that means King will redshirt:

“Yeah. Probably. With just how many games are left doing the math there. Yep.”

On what’s made Oregon State impressive:

“I think that one thing that’s been impressive with Oregon State is how they’ve really found their identity as a team. Offensively. Defensively. You split it up. But as a team over the last couple weeks they’ve really won the turnover margin. I think maybe zero to zero in one of those games a few weeks back. But, when you look at the games they lost, they were turning it over. Four interceptions in two games back-to-back. I think controlling the ball and it starts with them being physical and being able to run the football. Which allows them to work in their play-action pass and naked’s. Ben Gulbranson’s done a good job of taking care of it. He’s managing the game well. So, their identity I think offensively has really helped them and complimented what they do defensively already, which is play physical. Try to find those opportunities times to get takeaways. Overall, they’re just a solid team. Their identity I think is the biggest thing.”

On if NIL has impacted how DeBoer approaches recruiting quarterbacks:

“I think – no. I think we’re still going to go after the top quarterbacks. I feel like we’ve done that. The one’s that we feel really good about that can come in here and be great. Couldn’t be more fired up about the quarterbacks we got coming into our program in the years to come. They’ll get their opportunities with NIL for sure. I’m already seeing that with our current roster. I think it’s only going to become bigger and bigger. I think we’re becoming more in the NIL game each and every week. Each and every month. It’s cool seeing our guys – I know even this last week get opportunities on a bye week that continue to grow what the NIL opportunity is for our team. The quarterback piece is going to be huge for us. That’s going to be someone who’s got a big name and doing a lot of things in our program as you can see with Mike this year.”

On the defensive secondary health:

“I think we’re going to be starting the team of guys, the four defensive backs we initially thought would be the guys in week one. They were in week one. But soon after that it kind of started falling apart. Meesh (Powell) and Jordan (Perryman) at corner. AC (Alex Cook) and Asa at safety, with some guys rotating in. Dom (Hampton) was out. Expect Dom back. That allows Kam Fab(iculanan) to move around between safety and nickel, or the Husky position for us. We’re getting back and those reps, you can just see the wear and tear is already less in a week of practice – even through the bye week – having all those guys rotate in some more healthy bodies.”

On the struggles being due to lack of bodies or scheme:

“Yeah. I think it starts with the bodies and continuity. I mean, you’re trying to – there’s some guys that were being thrown in there that really weren’t expected early in camp to be guys who needed to start, for sure. You’re adjusting your schemes based on the skillset to try and fit what you can do best. Unfortunately, sometimes that isn’t even what you want to do attacking an opposing offense. It might just be playing base defense. Just playing base. At some point good offenses like we’ve seen over the course of this year, they figure you out. They figure out which guys can do things and how you’re trying to play it. We have a little more flexibility with that now. With these guys that can do more things well.”

On what makes Damien Martinez dynamic:

“Yeah… I mean just solid all around. I don’t want to get into too much on him. I think we’ve been focusing more on us for the most part. He’s just been solid. All around.”

On if he saw the Fresno State game:

“Yeah, I saw parts of it. I didn’t see all of it. I saw the ending. I did it, pretty happy for those guys. Lot of good guys, obviously, guys I’m always going to be rooting for. The fan base and the coaching staff, a lot of good friends there.”

On the running backs and the guys behind Wayne Taulapapa and Cameron Davis:

“I think a lot of it has been about who is healthy. Rich (Newton) obviously had a big play and had some moments in the Cal game and Sam (Adams) as well. Sam brings some things. So it’s even more competitive now. It was headed that way and then after the ASU game we lost some guys there. Getting back to where we were going into that week, so it’s super-competitive and guys are really trying to make sure they understand the game plan so there’s not those mental mistakes in practice where they’re gaining the trust of the coaching staff.”

On Wayne Taulapapa not playing the second half of the Cal game:

“It just seemed to be more CD’s night (Cameron Davis) than Wayne. He got the hot hand. Those two guys, whoever starts it’s more about how are we going to play those two and start with those two guys together at the running back spot. Wayne usually gets us off to a good, solid start. He’s consistent and it just wasn’t his night early on against Cal, but it doesn’t mean we don’t have a lot of confidence in him and all the banked – not experience, but – production that he’s had, it means something. CD doing a great job. He’s probably our most explosive guy and doing things in the red zone he’s got more opportunities but he’s certainly finding his way to get in there and he keeps growing his game too. I loved how everybody has talked about our running backs need to be versatile, I think all of our guys are seeing that if they can be versatile. Richard catching the ball out and finding a way in the passing game to get in the end zone, I think that’s what our guys see. They know they can do more things than just get the ball handed off to them.”

On if UW’s other running backs need to be more versatile:

“Yeah. And it comes to a point where there’s just so many guys that it’s hard to, right? If you’re beyond number three or four it’s hard to get in there. Those guys, they’re doing a great job. They’re developing. Working through a little injury ding here and there along the way, but they’re working hard and getting back to healthy. There’s so many guys in that running back room that are doing a good job and it’s hard for guys further down to have many opportunities.”

On if Aaron Dumas has had to work on his pass-catching:

“When I think of Aaron … we saw him all spring and some of the fall. Having him as far as being a receiver out of the backfield isn’t something I’m really concerned with. He did a good job. We felt that way based on him out of high school. We knew who he was out of high school and knew he was a guy who could fit into our system.”

On where Michael Penix Jr. has improved the most here from day one:

“With him in particular, I would have to say he…he’s going to keep growing as a leader. We’re asking him to do a lot and he’s lived up to that. He’s calm, cool, and collected, I’ve said that all along, but he’s certainly leading the team in a big way, and not just the offense but I think the whole offensive and defensive sides of the ball are certainly responding to him and what he brings. When he walks out of the tunnel each and every day onto the field I think that there’s a lot of confidence in whatever he says. I think the whole team believes him.”

On what it’s meant for a first-year coach to have a QB like Penix:

“It’s certainly made life a lot easier. He knew the offense and you know what you’re going to get with him, you’re going to get a guy that just isn’t all of a sudden do something that’s totally unexpected, just with his character. I knew the production would be there as far as his ability to put the ball where it needs to go. He’s accurate, he gives you that deep threat. He’s mobile enough to keep plays alive, keep guys on field. All of his intangibles were things that I knew would come to light. We just needed to keep him protected. He needed to stay healthy. Those were the biggest questions we were wondering about going into the year and he’s done a great job preparing his body and been smart when he’s been on the football field and that’s allowed him to make the plays. A lot of it is just the confidence continues to grow. As confident as I think he was in himself, I think he’s learned a lot about himself as well.”