First-year Washington head coach Jimmy Lake met the media for his Stanford Week press conference on Monday morning. Below is a full transcript of Lake’s address.

On UW’s first half performance against Utah:

“We played really hard. We played physical. On offense we couldn’t convert third downs, for sure. We were 0-6. We couldn’t extend drives. Then on defense we didn’t tackle very well. And they did a nice job again of getting us out of gaps, creating little creases in our defense – things we had to shore up, which we obviously did in the second half. But I saw a team that was still playing fast and they were playing hard. The plays just weren’t going our way and Utah was making more plays than we were. Thankfully we were able to change that in the second half.”

On the UW offensive line’s pass-protection:

“They’ve done an excellent job, and it’s everybody. It’s our running backs in protection. It’s obviously our offensive line in protection, but it’s also the quarterback. The quarterback’s also got to be able to go through his progressions and get rid of the football. We can’t have a quarterback who’s sitting back there forever and he’s taking 10 seconds to find out where he’s throwing it. That’s where we’re going to be giving up a whole bunch of sacks. So it starts with the offensive line. Coach Huff has done an excellent job of coaching those guys up, blocking who they need to block. Our running backs are blocking who they need to block. Our tight ends are blocking who they need to block. But then the quarterback also being a great decision-maker has led to us in actuality not giving up any sacks, because the one was an actual scramble out of bounds.”

On Dylan Morris’ decision-making on his three interceptions against Utah:

“The first one was not good at all. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to Utah also. Statistically, it’s been us – University of Washington – or University of Utah that’s had the best defense in the Pac-12 for six years running, and it’s probably going to be the case again this year in 2020. They do a nice job of disguising things and causing havoc. We would definitely want that throw back – that first interception that Dylan had. The second one, there was one second left on the clock and we’re trying to go make a play and get into halftime and put some points on the board. So obviously statistically it says three interceptions, but the second one we’re just trying to make something happen and obviously it fell in their hands. Then the third one was underthrown on a double move. I think at wide receiver we can still contest that and try to get it out of the air and help our quarterback out. But definitely Dylan needs to throw that longer, earlier. And give credit to University of Utah. They’re well coached. They have really good players, and their corner did a nice job of pass-deflecting and getting the interception with a safety.”

On the performances of Kyler Gordon and Cameron Williams:

“Really excited about those two guys. Coach Harris and coach Brown, they did a really nice job of rotating those guys in even against University of Arizona. If you guys were watching early on in that game we had a nice rotation of Kyler getting some more snaps, Cam Williams getting some more snaps. That continued in the game last week versus Utah. They were rotating in there in the first half as well as the second half. Obviously Kyler showed up in a huge way with the big, big turnover there to stop Utah’s momentum, and then Zion getting on that fumble and returning it. So I’m really excited about those two guys. Those two guys are still young guys. It’s crazy, they feel like old guys. They’re still young guys. But it’s nice getting those guys more reps and more reps, and you will continue to see those guys getting even more reps.”

On Stanford’s current situation and if that’s the only team UW is preparing to play this week:

“Yes, how about that? Is that the first time anybody has ever asked that question? Oh man, 2020. Gotta love it. Yes, this is the only team we are preparing for. Obviously it’s an unfortunate situation down there in their county, and the 49ers are dealing with it as well as San Jose (State) I believe. So my understanding is they can’t have any team activities or contact sports happen in that county. So they have to move elsewhere to get their practices in. Then of course the game’s up here in Seattle so the game site is not going to be an issue. It’s more about their game week prep. And from what I understand they’re researching facilities in the northwest to be able to practice and prepare to play their game up here in Seattle on Saturday.”

On running back Richard Newton not playing against Utah:

“Things like that are going to happen. We pride ourselves on our guys performing in practice and making sure they’re able to execute in practice. We know that’s going to transition over into games. We’re always evaluating and assessing, and we’re going to put the guys in there that we feel give us the best chance to win the game.”

On the locker room atmosphere after the game and what the game-winning drive does for Dylan Morris:

“Our whole team was obviously excited. That was a huge victory. We talked about our guys competing – competing fearlessly – no matter what the circumstances are, and there was some tremendous circumstances in that game with us being down 21-0 against a formidable opponent in Utah, who year in and year out has one of the best defenses. For us to go in there and score 24 unanswered points against a quality defense was a tremendous accomplishment for our team. Our defense helped out a ton by getting the ball back very, very quickly. We talked about that. Once our offense scores we need to make sure we stop their offense, give the ball back to our offense so we can go down and score again. Just time after time our defense made some plays, got some key turnovers to get the ball back in the hands of our offense so we could go down and put points on the board. So it was an electric atmosphere, sadly without our fans. But our sideline and our staff and our trainers and our equipment personnel were all extremely excited about that victory. And then, Dylan Morris, that’s the way he is man. He’s steady at the helm. He doesn’t flinch. He doesn’t blink. He’s ready to go back through his process and deliver the ball where he needs to deliver it, get us into a good play, get us out of a bad play. He’s been able to do that in practice, so it was no surprise to our team that he was able to do that under tremendous pressure. Because we put that type of pressure on our offense in practice.”

On what makes Kyler Gordon so good on special teams:

“He really embraced it last year. He was our special teams player of the year, voted on by the players. He shows up all over the field – whether he’s holding up guys on our return units or he’s covering on our cover units and making big-time plays, which you guys have already seen him do, especially two weeks ago against University of Arizona. He had some really big-time hits and tackles that really gave a huge energy boost to our team. You know, he’s just such a fantastic athlete. He’s fast. He can move side to side. He’s athletic. I’ve been quoted, I’ve said it: he’s one of the more athletic defensive backs that we’ve had around here. He’s just electrifying. We’re also going to find ways to get the ball in his hands so we can also make some plays in the return game. That’s always a thing that we’ve been searching for. He can do a lot for this team. We’ve just got to make sure he’s always around the ball or with the ball in his hands so he can make a big impact.”

On why the running game struggled against Utah:

“Again, give University of Utah a tremendous amount of credit. I believe it’s five years in a row – you’re going to have to check my stats – but I believe it’s five years in a row now that they have led our conference in run defense, which is a phenomenal stat. You guys know I always look at the scoring defense (stat). That’s the No. 1 indicator in my mind of who the best defense is in the country or in the Pac-12. It’s keeping points off the board. But you can go directly to stat No. 2, and it’s rush defense, and Utah I believe five years in a row now is the stingiest defense against the run. And yeah, we can look back on it, and we feel we could have done some more for sure. I think we rushed for the most yards of anybody this year, I believe. You’re going to have to check me again there. But we feel like we could have stayed on a couple blocks a little bit longer. We feel like our running backs missed a couple open holes that they could have stayed more vertical and hit it. So there’s definitely things to clean up, just like every single week. But again, give a lot of credit to Utah. We’ll learn from some of the mistakes we made last Saturday and we’ll try to grow and make sure we give a better performance in our rush offense.”

On if Stanford coach David Shaw reached out about a possible training location in the northwest, and if Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s success is a measure of opportunity or whether he was a different player when he returned for fall camp:

“So first, our administration is really dealing with all the different things that Stanford’s dealing with and how we’re able to help those guys. I thank Jen Cohen and our administration. They’re going back and forth on what we can do to be of service and to help those guys out in this unprecedented year. We will for sure do anything we can to help those guys out and make sure we get that game in on Saturday, because that’s what both teams want. Stanford wants to play. University of Washington wants to play. Let’s make sure we let these young men who put all this hard work in end it with a game on Saturday. So the administration’s dealing with all that.

“And then Zion, we really thought he was coming on last year. If you saw those last couple games, the bowl game and the Apple Cup, he was coming on and we all saw it. Definitely during the offseason starting in January, his physique changed. He put on a lot more weight. He was starting to understand all the techniques that coach Kwiatkowski has been teaching him, and he really went to work on his game and improved himself. You can see it all playing out right now. Like I mentioned, in training camp the guy is all over our quarterback. He’s all over our offense. He’s hard to block. So it’s no surprise that he’s showing it in games. Now, this level of production? I believe we’re all a little bit like, ‘Wow. This is a lot of stats he’s putting up there, a lot of game-changing plays.’ To his credit, every single Tuesday he’s come back. He’s come to work, and I expect the same thing tomorrow. He’s going to come back here, go to work, get ready for the rush plan and how to stop the run play versus Stanford, and he’ll be dialed in and I hope he has another big game this Saturday.”

On how Lake evaluates Stanford QB Davis Mills:

“We played against him last year, so we know a lot about him. We’ve seen a couple games on him this year and there’s a bunch of tape on him last year. So there is actually plenty of tape to watch their quarterback operate their system. We feel we’ll have a very good plan and we’ll know what we’re going to see from their quarterback, so that’s not going to be an issue whatsoever.”

On what separates Tupuola-Fetui as a pass-rusher:

“He’s very, very powerful. If you watch those clips, he’ll go engage that tackle and he can run that tackle back into the quarterback. So if he sets that up with his power and all of a sudden they’re worried about his power and he slips you, he goes on the edge, that’s where it gets really tricky for those offensive linemen. He really has a knack now for reaching out and really going for that quarterback’s arm and getting the ball out, which are obviously game-changing plays. I’m very excited that he just continues to take his game to the next level and I’m excited to watch him come to work tomorrow in practice. I wish you guys could see it, because it’s just a beautiful thing to watch when a player is just constantly trying to improve himself and take the next step in his game. Who knows where he’s going to take his game. The sky’s the limit. So I’m excited to see where he goes this week.”

On whether Tupuola-Fetui still weighs 280 pounds:

“Yeah, he is. This is a big, powerful man that can move and run, and he’s slippery. He’s slippery. He’s like a slighter edge rusher, the way he goes around the tackles when he wants to speed rush. Like I mentioned, when he wants to use his power and really go down a half of a man on an offensive tackle, he uses that 280-pound frame and strength and he can run that offensive tackle all the way back into the quarterback’s lap, which you guys have seen.”

On how difficult it is to compensate for the absence of senior outside linebacker Ryan Bowman:

“We have a bunch of plans in place. We’re always ready for the next man up. But of course, in this climate right now, we have to always be ready for that, and we have to be ready for the next coach up as well. So this has been well thought-out, just because of the pandemic and injuries. If we’re missing coaches, if we’re missing players, we have the next guy up ready to go. Those guys have to be ready to carry the flag and continue on the mission and make sure that we do everything possible to win the football game.”

On preparing for a big, mobile QB in Davis Mills:

“We’ve gone against him before, so we know his strengths. We know his limited weaknesses, because he’s got a lot of strengths. We feel, with all the film that we’ve watched and we’re continuing to watch today and the rest of the week, that we’re going to build a plan to make sure that we give him problems and that he’s not able to connect with his receivers and his pass-catchers. But it always starts with stopping the run first. We’ve got to worry about that first. Stanford’s always ran the ball, and we’ve got to make sure we stop the run and make them one-dimensional first and foremost.”

On Stanford running back Austin Jones:

“I know he’s a very talented player. He has speed. He’s slippery. Coach Shaw is always going to have a really good run plan to try to create gaps and create creases in your defense, so we have to look internally first and make sure we’re able to close up those gaps and make sure we tackle really well. Because two out of three games right now, as you guys know … we play better run defense than that and we’ve got to make sure we shore that up first and make sure we keep him at bay. But he’s a talented player. He can get out on the edge and go. He’s a little bit slighter than some of the running backs they’ve had in the past, but he also has a lot of juice.”

On having Senior Day on Saturday with eligibility on hold and parents not allowed to attend:

“Great question. We have some different things in place, so I’m not going to throw it out there right now and ruin it. But there’s going to be special stuff for those seniors and we’re going to try to make it as special as we can, obviously without those parents actually being here and their friends and their families and all of Husky Nation to properly salute those guys and give them applause for everything that they’ve done for this program. But we do have a presentation ready for those guys, and you guys will just have to wait and see how that’s going to turn out.”

On how Lake makes sure his guys won’t look past Stanford with Oregon looming:

“The North, for the last six years, has been Stanford, Washington, Stanford, Washington for most of those years. I believe it’s four or five of the last six years. I’m sorry, but this is Stanford we’re talking about here. This is a powerhouse in the North Division. This is a huge game. This is a storied program that we have a lot of respect for, a big-time opponent. That thought is not going into one person in this whole building’s head. That’s actually the first I’ve even ever heard of that. This is a game that is a fistfight as well every single year, because of their style of play and our style of play. Stanford and Washington have run the North for years.”

On Josiah Bronson switching between the interior and the edge against Utah:

“We’ve done that personnel group in years past. You guys have seen Benning (Potoa’e) do that. We’ve had a bunch of guys do that in the past when we go to our three-tackle look with one defensive end. So that’s nothing new that we haven’t done with our defense. And we’ll go back and forth, whether that game plan dictates that that’s what we want to do. But Josiah is a very smart player. He’s played a lot of football for us, and he was able to serve that role for us. Then we were also able to get some of those younger guys in there. I was really excited about those guys taking the next step in their game. It may not have showed up so much in the stat sheet but we saw their keys and reads getting better, their chase to the ball getting better, their pass rush moves getting better with Sav’ell Smalls and Cooper McDonald. We’re expecting those guys to raise their game to another level again this week.”

On the next level for Tupuola-Fetui and if he expects teams to game plan to stop him:

“For sure, you would have to think that they would have to know where ZTF is at all times, because he’s made so many game-changing plays in just three games. Starting with our opponent right now, coach Shaw and Stanford, they are for sure going to know where he is and probably will have to change some things up to make sure he doesn’t affect the game the way he’s affected the game these first three. But the next step in his game? There’s always something we can get better at, and that’s what I preach to our guys. One of our anchors around here is a constant state of growth and improvement. I’m trying to get better. All of our position coaches, our coordinators, are trying to get better, and every single one of our players is trying to get better. There’s always room for improvement. There was a few pass rushes there where he probably could have had even more sacks. If he hones in his technique a little bit more, he can have even more sacks there. He could have had a fourth sack if he would have went a little bit lower on the quarterback. Maybe a questionable call there, but hey, if he finishes off on his pass rush and goes a little bit lower, now he has four sacks on the day. So there’s always something to get better at, and that’s what we preach to our team and our staff. I’m expecting Zion to come to work tomorrow to try to get better.”