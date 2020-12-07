UW head coach Jimmy Lake met the media on Monday to review his team’s 31-26 loss to Stanford and preview a clash with rival Oregon that will determine the Pac-12 North champion. Here’s a full transcript of Lake’s address.

“Good morning everybody. Referring to this last game, obviously we’re disappointed. We want to start a lot faster than we did. What that can immediately get pointed to is first on our defense not being able to stop the run right out of the gate. Give credit to Stanford, doing a nice job of running the football there. But then we still got them to some key third downs on that first drive, where we needed to execute and get off the field. That comes back to us as coaches and making sure we’re getting our guys in position to make plays on the football and get off the field. We weren’t able to do that for a bunch of series there, going clear into the third quarter. So that needs to get corrected and we’re working on that and we’re hoping to correct that issue.

“Then on offense on that first drive we had a couple penalties there. Again, we’ll get that corrected. That’s on us as coaches. That stalled out that first drive there. But then after that I was very, very pleased with our offense being able to score almost on every possession. There were only seven possessions that we had on offense throughout the game. And to be able to score on five of those seven possessions, I was proud of how Dylan Morris ran the offense and was clean for the game on sacks, turnovers and was efficient with the football. But we got to get the football in their hands more.

“So we’re going to make those corrections, just like we’ve done in our victories. We’re going to make those corrections and push forward with a constant state of growth and improvement. Now we’ll make those corrections after a stinging loss. We’ve got to turn the page and look forward to our next opponent. Thankfully we’ve got everything here in front of us. Our goals are set. Every single year our goal is to win the Pac-12 championship, and our goal is still there in front of us. So now we need to build an unbelievable plan to play a really good opponent on their turf. That’s the process we are in right now. So with that I’ll open it up for questions.”

On whether UW can be successful offensively without rotating four running backs:

“We definitely can. We feel we can go into a game with one of those guys and have them be the lead back and do what we need to do. You see the balance in the offense. We’re never heavy one side to the other. We’re going to be throwing it. We’re going to be running it. This offense definitely could run with one running back and one guy spelling him. So again we’ll just continue to rotate those guys the way we’ve been doing and we feel really good with the talent that we have back there.”

On whether UW is lacking an impact defensive lineman, and if outside linebacker Laiatu Latu has a chance to play this season:

“I think the big disruptor right now so far, the stats already show it, is Zion (Tupuola-Fetui). That’s a big disruptor there. Now, we’re only four games in of a shortened season, so I think some young guys like that – those big names you just mentioned right there – I would not put any of our guys in the defensive front in the realm of those names. Now, over the course of their career maybe we can do that. So that would be great if we can get to that point. That means our D-line is playing extremely well. But we feel good with the talent that we have there. We just need to make a few corrections to get better. We definitely haven’t played perfect on either side of the ball, but we feel really good about the talent we have there.”

On UW’s need to get the offense more possessions:

“The time of possession this last game was tilted way more to our opponent. We need to get the ball back into our offense’s hands. Very disappointing that with 7:47 on the clock when our defense took the field, our offense never saw the ball again. We felt like we were getting on a rhythm and we were making plays against their defense, and I know they had a lot of confidence that they were going to be able to go down there and score again. So I was just saying that we need to get more possessions for our offense, which means our defense needs to get off the field.”

On why UW has struggled to run the ball in the last two games, particularly between the tackles:

“The first thing you can look to is the two opponents that we played are always at the top in our conference in rush defense and overall defense in general – namely Utah, who still leads our conference right now in rush defense and has for five-plus years, and Stanford, who has always been known to play really good defense up front. So give a lot of credit to those guys. It’s going to be tougher sledding against those two opponents for sure, and it will be tough sledding again this week. We’re facing another defense that’s come along here in the last couple years, that has one of our former assistants on staff from our previous jobs. So it’s going to be another defense that’s going to be hard to run the ball on. Yeah, we would love to rush for 250 yards every single game. But that most likely is not realistic.”

On what Lake has seen from Kyler Gordon to get him on the field more:

“We’ve always been trying to get him on the field more since he’s been here. We know what an electrifying athlete he is. His effort, his toughness on special teams against University of Arizona, those big plays he made and the coverage unit plays, really propelled him to get some more reps on defense. We like to reward toughness and physical play, and him showing that and sacrificing himself for the good of the team on special teams has allowed him now to get some more reps on defense. We thought he played a really good game this last game. There’s still room for improvement, just like everybody. But we’re excited about what Kyler Gordon can do for this team.”

On if Stanford’s style of offense creates problems for UW’s nickel scheme:

“I’m not really sure how to answer what you’re saying there. I’ll say this: we know Stanford’s a formidable opponent every single year. They do a good job of mixing and matching their personnel groupings. We weren’t in nickel the whole game. We bounced back and forth between our different personnel groups to match up with their personnel groups. They obviously executed better than we did, so give them a lot of credit. That’s where we had practice yesterday and we’re going to have practice the rest of this week to make sure we correct some of those mistakes that can help us make sure that doesn’t happen this weekend.”

On how much responsibility for stopping the run goes to the defensive line as opposed to the linebackers, and how he would evaluate inside linebackers Edefuan Ulofoshio and Jackson Sirmon:

“It’s all 11 on defense. For sure it starts up front with our D-line and our outside linebackers. That starts everything up front, in terms of controlling the run game and then making sure our linebackers and safeties that drop down can roam and cap off the plays and make tackles. If we’re not getting the job done up front it’s going to make it extremely hard for our linebackers and DBs having to play down in the run game to get anything going. Just like on the flip side, if we want to get our running game going it’s not just on the running backs. It starts with the offensive line. If our offensive line gets a push and they’re blocking who they’re supposed to block then all of a sudden our running backs look like big-time players and it looks like they can run anywhere they want to. But it starts with the O-line.

“So our linebackers, Eddy has got a ton of production. I think he’s taken another step in his game – 18 tackles this last game. He has production every single game. And Jackson Sirmon, I believe he is playing his best football since he’s been here, since he’s been a Dawg. He’s taken his game to the next level, so I’m really excited about those two guys. They’re becoming leaders on our team and excellent football players.”

On what Lake has seen from Oregon’s offense and its running backs:

“The last couple years obviously they had a top-10 quarterback back there, and a very, very talented player and now he’s doing really good on the NFL level. So this is an explosive offense. They do a nice job in the run game, a nice job in the pass game obviously the last couple years with Herbert. Then this year they’re younger now at quarterback but he presents a different problem. They’re running him a lot more than they did with their guy last year. But their run game is still very powerful, still explosive. With their new play-caller, they’re still running some similar plays to what they’ve had the last couple years. But you can definitely see that he’s put his own twist on the offense.”

On whether Lake anticipates wide receivers Puka Nacua and Terrell Bynum being back this season, and impressions of freshmen wide receivers Rome Odunze and Jalen McMillan:

“Just like everybody in the country who are dealing with whether it’s injuries or the pandemic, Washington is also dealing with those issues, just like everybody else is. I was very excited, extremely excited, about those two young receivers. We saw that in training camp and we saw that during those weeks of practice. Then maybe sometime in these early games it didn’t show up as much, didn’t have the opportunities. But those guys were definitely thrust into some positions where they had to make some plays. Those guys made some plays. I know they’re gaining confidence and I know I’m looking forward to them raising their game to another level. Those are two exciting young players that, as long as they continue to work, can be big-time guys for us.”

On if he’s happy with the physicality of his safeties, and if he wished Husky Stadium was packed in the fourth quarter:

“I did not do that, but we definitely miss Husky Nation for sure. In the fourth quarter we were just trying to win the football game at that point. But I think on defense, the way we’ve played since we’ve been here – since 2014 – has always been a very physical style of defense, and that usually shows up in the run game. I think these last couple games, for sure, I know we’re all disappointed. It starts with us coaches first. It’s our job as coaches to make sure we put our guys in the best positions so they can make plays, and then it’s on to the players. We all know those last two efforts were not good enough, were not close to the standard. It starts with us as coaches first. We will work to make improvements in that area.”

On what his ideal number is for how many recruits they sign each cycle:

“That’s a real simple answer: we want 85 guys on scholarship. That’s what we want. So it’s funny, all these rankings and this and that. If we had 25 seniors that we were losing, then we’re signing 25 guys. So now our ranking goes higher because we’re signing more guys. But now we have very few seniors so we’re not going to sign very many guys. Because you can only have 85. So very simply, to answer your question, however many we lose, we want to replenish and make sure we’re at 85 scholarships. If we lose 10, we want to sign 10. If we lose 15, we want to sign 15.”

On the two holding penalties on the UW offense’s final drive, and the kickoff coverage struggles:

“For the kickoff coverage, we need to get better. It’s always going to start with coaches. We’ve got to get these guys better. We’ve got to get them coached up. Then we’ve got to get some guys out there that we believe are going to give us some unbelievable effort and toughness to go down there and sacrifice their body for the team and make sure we’re making those tackles. We definitely have to get better in that department. We’ve had a couple games where we’ve been great, and a couple games where it’s been not-so-great. So that’s very apparent, that we have to get that corrected.

“Going back to your question about the penalties after the turnover: the very first one, it’s too bad. You watch it on film and it’s disappointing that it was called. Coach Donovan made a great play call right there. We had two guys wide open. For such a clean game to be called the whole game and for something like that to happen was just unfortunate. But that’s how football is. That’s how it works. The second one was definitely a penalty and we can’t have that happen. That was apparent to anybody that was in the stadium. That was a penalty. That’s really how the games should be called and I know that’s how they’re trying to call it. So that’s part of football.”

On why UW has struggled to convert red zone appearances into TDs, and if it’s a problem that tight end Cade Otton was not targeted in the first half:

“Cade Otton, I say he’s one of the best in the country because I know what the NFL’s looking for. They’re not looking for guys to just flex out and catch passes all day. They want a guy that can line up on the outside of an offensive tackle, kick out a 9-technique, double down on a 6-technique, drive guys off the line of scrimmage, double up to a linebacker and seal him off so they have the run game going on offense, and then be able to release and go make catches. For the tape that I’ve seen, Cade Otton is one of the best in the country. You guys have seen his production in the last few weeks here. What you may have not seen is all the excellent things he does in the run game. But if you watch it close it’s phenomenal. And there’s no question we want to get the ball in his hands as often as we can. But like I’ve mentioned in the past, as Dylan goes through his progression and he’s covered and he’s not open, we’re not throwing it to him. We’re not going to force the ball somewhere where it’s not supposed to go. If he is on the read and he’s open, then we’re going to get the ball to him. It’s just very, very plain and simple. We would love for him to have the unbelievable production that he had in the two games prior. And in those two games the read was there, he was open and we threw the ball to him. As soon as you start forcing the ball to anybody you’re going to start seeing all of our turnovers go up in numbers. As you see right now, we lead the conference in turnover ratio. We turn the ball over the least in the conference, and I think that’s one of the big reasons why we’re in the position we’re in going into these final weeks here before the Pac-12 championship game.

“Then, in terms of the red zone question, we’re right there in the upper echelon of the Pac-12 in red zone offense. So I know you guys like to talk about that all the time, but we’re right there in the top four in the conference in red zone offense. Of course we’d love to score touchdowns every trip we go down there. But we feel good about where we’re at and we feel good about our play selection and our execution. But we still have to get better.”

On how they have been able to keep their running backs focused:

“Our whole culture here is team, unit, me. So it’s not about them individually. It’s about they’re going to do what’s best for the team, and that’s for our whole team. That’s for our coaching staff. That’s our culture: team, unit, me. The way we rotate those guys in is what’s best for our offense, not what’s individually for one person. We’ll throw fresh running backs at guys. We have guys that are better at certain plays, guys that are better at certain pass plays, run plays. And we’re putting those guys in position to make plays for our team.”

On UW’s struggles in third-down defense, and whether any additional players have opted out:

“No on that (opt-out) question. We cannot allow a team to go 77% conversion rate on third down. You go back to that game and that was the difference. Again, give Stanford credit. They did a nice job. They executed and we didn’t. But it starts again with us as coaches making sure we get our guys in the right position to make sure we get off the football field. If we get Stanford off the field on those key third downs and got the ball back to our offense, then we probably have a different discussion right now after that game. We have a different outcome at the end of that game. But it is what it is. We did not. They converted and we didn’t get off the field. That’s what we’ve got to grow from and learn from and make sure that doesn’t happen again.”

On how much he’s playing up that the North Division is at stake on Saturday:

“You play that up. That’s what it is. We’re always telling the truth to our guys, and those guys know I’m always going to hit them right between the eyes with constructive criticism or the truth about something positive. And this is positive. Yeah, we are definitely playing that up. We know what’s at stake here. That’s the beautiful thing about all the hard work that our team has put in this year and all the ups and downs and the rollercoasters of emotions. We’re playing football. We’re not playing football. We’re doing this. We’re doing that. Now, here we are. We are in position. We control our own destiny. We go take care of business and we are right where we want to be for our goal, which is to win the Pac-12 championship. So that is known throughout this whole building. I don’t think I have to remind anybody of that.”

On which players are bringing the mojo to the team, and how he’s brought his own style to the team:

“I haven’t evaluated that last question, so I apologize. I’m not going to have any good answer for you there. But Elijah Molden has been a big-time leader for us all the way throughout, since December. Through bad times and good times, he’s been an extraordinary leader for us. Then I think a guy that’s rising through right now and showing big-time leadership is Dylan Morris. Dylan Morris is always walking the hallways, watching more film. I see him leaving here at 9 o’clock at night at times, studying film, bringing players around him. Other guys are coming up here and watching film with him. He’s produced at practiced, where everybody has so much respect for him. He makes the plays and is making the key throws, and you see what he’s done in games. He’s done a fantastic job of coordinating our offense and throwing when he needs to throw and handing off when he needs to hand off and protecting the football and giving us a chance to win. We’ve had a chance to win all four games that we’ve been in. I think his leadership is just growing day by day.”