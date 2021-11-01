The Oregon game requires little explanation.

But UW head coach Jimmy Lake met the media on Monday anyway.

Here’s a full transcript of Lake’s weekly press conference.

“Good morning. So just to recap the game last Saturday night, it’s just been a joy to watch our team just scratch and fight all the way to the end. For us to be able to secure a victory in back-to-back road games, in two tough environments, I’m just extremely happy for our guys. They’ve put a lot of work in. We always talk about, we’ve had some really good practices, and we just needed to see some results, and we’ve seen some results the last couple weeks. Now, tons of room for improvement. As we all know, we could play better on offense, play better on defense and play better on special teams. We’ll continue to work on that, so we can play a cleaner game. But we know we’re playing against good competition, and they also coach their guys up and come up with good plans. We’ve been able to get those victories these last couple weeks. I’m just really proud. Our guys are swinging and fighting all the way to the end, and keep scrapping.

“Injury update: Ryan Bowman suffered an arm injury versus U of A, and he’ll be unfortunately out for the rest of the season. He’s been a tremendous Dawg. He represents everything we talk about. He came here as a walk-on, climbed the depth chart with his work ethic and his toughness. He represents everything that we try to make our Dawgs be. He became a starter and earned a scholarship and also was a member of our leadership council and is still a huge leadership figure on our team. He’s undergoing surgery today and then after that he’ll be around the team for the rest of the year. Questions?”

On Ja’Lynn Polk’s status after warming up before the Stanford game:

“No status update. If there comes a point where he’s going to be available, I’ll tell you after the game, after he plays. But no status update at this point. With the injury that he sustained, he’s able to use his legs, obviously. It was an upper-body injury. So it’s just nice to get him out there and stay fresh in terms of his technique and his route-running.”

On the rash of players who missed Saturday’s game:

“Anybody that didn’t make the trip or did not play is all injury-related. All those individuals I didn’t mention are week-to-week. We hope to have some of those guys back this week or the week following, or the week following that.”

On if there’s a large number of injured players:

“Yeah, it is, I guess. I think so. Everyone’s dealing with issues. It’s not just us. But this is the nature of the game, and we’re past the midpoint of the season. So I think this is normal. Unfortunately, this is normal to have these type of injuries.”

On what allowed Carson Bruener to have so much success:

“It started in practice. Like I mentioned in the press conference on Saturday night, he showed that he was able to diagnose plays fast and pull a quick trigger. He did the same thing in the game. We always talk about, practice execution becomes game reality. He does it in practice, and then sure enough, he does it in the game. He was able to diagnose it quick and then pull the trigger. It was awesome to watch.”

On what clicked in UW’s last offensive drive:

“We ran the ball really well throughout the game. There were still some runs we want back, that we felt like could have been longer gains. But then we were able to complete some balls. Jalen McMillan made some critical catches down there, down the stretch. And also, Stanford switched their defensive scheme to play us a little bit tighter during that portion, because they didn’t want us to drive down the field. So now it opened up some opportunities where we had some 1-on-1s, and Dylan threw some strikes and Jalen made some nice catches. That’s one of the reasons. But we’ve got to be better. We’ve got to be better early in the game. We’ve got to score touchdowns earlier than with 20 seconds left in the ballgame. So that’s what we’re going to go back to work and try to correct this week.”

On why UW had more success in the running game against Stanford:

“Those guys really gelled together well in some of our zone scheme stuff that we were doing. Again, it showed in practice that we were able to get some good runs against our defense and also against the scouts. Then it translated over into the game. Those guys played physical. I think it was their most physical game, I would say. I know it’s subjective, but I think our offensive line played their most physical game on Saturday night. We were finishing blocks. We were very gelled together on our combos, and then our running backs did a nice job of seeing the holes and hitting them and breaking some tackles.”

On left tackle Troy Fautanu’s second career start:

“He played a better game than he did in his start against U of A. He was even more physical, was playing even more confident. I was really proud of the work he put out there on Saturday night.”

On Zion Tupuola-Fetui’s offside penalty and whether it should have been delay of game:

“No. We don’t make any excuses. No explanations. He was offsides and that was a huge penalty, and we will get that corrected. He needs to stay onsides. So we don’t make excuses and explanations about anything, about referees, all this and all that and the other. He was offsides. That’s on us. That’s on me first. And we will get that corrected.”

On success running off tackle against Stanford:

“We’ve run those similar plays throughout the year. They are really big in the middle. They had a really big nose tackle, some really big tackles, and we were just more in unison. We were more in unison. It takes time to gel together when you’re trying to run some plays of that nature. And Coach (Scott) Huff, give him all the credit, they worked on it and it was effective on Saturday night.”

On if this was Dom Hampton’s best game on defense:

“No question. Best game as a Dawg. Best game as a Dawg. Go back to last week against U of A down in Tucson when we had a number of injuries pile up in the secondary, and he had to finish the game for us at safety, and he played really well down the stretch there to make sure we could secure the victory down there in Tucson. So that was I think the first boost of confidence for Dom. And he was playing well on special teams the last few weeks as well and in that game against the University of Arizona, and then for him to get his first start against Stanford, who I always talk about is one of the heavyweights of the Pac-12 North, and for him to play the way he played, and he made a key special teams tackle as well, this was by far his best game as a Dawg. And I know he’ll grow from this and have some confidence and come back to work and still try to improve his game, but the arrow is definitely pointing up with Dom Hampton.”

On if it looked like Cam Davis and Dylan Morris both got the first down on the fourth-and-1 stop:

“Agree with the third down. And I agree on the fourth down. And again, not going to make excuses. Let’s not make it close. If it’s third-and-1, let’s get a 10-yard gain. How about that? And if it’s fourth-and-1 let’s get a 5-yard gain. Let’s not make it close. Let’s not leave it up to anybody else. But, you go back to our UCLA game when they had the quarterback sneak on the goal line and it felt like it took 15 seconds to stop the play, and then our fourth-and-1 it took about a second-and-a-half to stop the play. And so, our momentum was going forward. But, what we’re going to try to do from now on is let’s not make it close. Let’s not leave it in the hands of anybody else. If we need one, let’s get three.”

On how hard it is to play every defensive snap at inside linebacker:

“In a game like this where there’s not a lot of tempo, Stanford shuffles in and out their personnel groupings and they use a lot of the play clock, it’s actually better to keep linebackers in and DBs in so they can get a feel for the game, feel for their run fits. But, in a more up tempo game where they’re trying to exhaust you and you’re getting 80-100 plays, that’s definitely where we’ve rotated a lot more. So that was the game plan of what we normally try to do, especially against Stanford.”

On how he addresses the rivalry against Oregon with the team:

“The first thing I’ll say is, really address it a lot like we did last week in terms of knowing the type of opponent that we’re facing. And since the Pac-12 has split up the North and South, the three representatives of the North in the championship game have been Oregon, Stanford and Washington. And so the facts are clear that those are the heavyweights of the Pac-12 North, and I made sure our guys knew that going into our game last week and our guys know that going into the game this week. And they also know the magnitude of the proximity of our two schools and the history of why this is a rivalry, but I think first and foremost it’s a team that has represented the Pac-12 North and won the Pac-12 championship, just like last week Stanford, and so we know we’re playing a quality opponent this Saturday.”

On switching up defensive personnel against Stanford:

“It again goes back to the style of offense that you’re playing against and what we feel in our perspective what they’re looking for. And going into that game, we’ve gone against Coach (David) Shaw and Stanford for a while now and we felt like we had a good perspective on what we felt they were going to be looking for and so that was a good opportunity to change things up.”

On if there is one word he would use to describe his feelings toward Oregon:

“That’s a great — Softy, you’re good. You’re good (smiling). Next question.”

On if Oregon is UW’s foremost recruiting rival:

“No, I don’t think so. I think that is way more pumped up than it is. Our battles are really – the schools that we go against are way more… have academic prowess, like the University of Washington. Notre Dame. Stanford. USC. We go with a lot of battles toe-to-toe all the way to the end with those schools. So I think that’s made up your world. In our world we battle more academically prowess teams.”

On what the calling card is for Joe Morehead’s Oregon offense:

“This is a highly effective offense. Lot of respect for coach Morehead and what he’s done. Lot of respect for their offensive staff and what they’ve done. They give you a lot of problems.They’re a down-hill running team, and then as soon as you start stopping that they’re going to hit you on the outside. They have talent on the outside. They do a good job with their offensive line. Their offensive line blocks well, they protect well. They’re probably – not probably; they’re the best screen team that we’ll have faced all year long. They do a great job of releasing their offensive linemen out in the screen game. So if you try to come after them they’re going to hit you with a screen. They keep you off-balance is what I would say. Coach Morehead does a really good job of keeping you off-balance. Inside runs. Outside runs. Screen game, and then throwing to some big-time athletes outside.”

On Cameron Davis’ impact the last two games:

“We have tremendous confidence in Cam Davis. We know none of our players are going to play perfectly. He obviously had a mistake in the Oregon State game that we know that’s not Cam Davis. All the reps now that we’ve given to him since then he’s taken advantage of and he’s given us a huge boost. But that’s the player we see in practice. He’s only going to continue to grow and develop from here.”

On Voi Tunuufi and what makes him a dangerous player:

“The first thing is the game is not too big for him, which I’ve mentioned before. When he arrived here in January we just knew right away he was going to play as a true freshman. He was picking up the calls. His technique. His fundamentals that were already given to him at his high school, a high school that we recruit out of heavily. Well-coached team. But he’s twitchy. He’s twitchy. He’s hard to block. Gets in the backfield, and with his stature he does a really good job of playing underneath blocks and staying low and leveraging guys. He’s strong. So proud of him. He was voted on as us as a coaching staff as lineman of the week. I think this will be another big confidence booster for him. He knew he could do it, but for him to go do it against one of the better teams in the Pac-12 North is going to gain a lot of confidence.”

On what has allowed Dominique Hampton to move up the depth chart:

“So first, with Dom, just like anybody but especially at that position he just needed to clean up the details. He has the size. He has the speed. He has the ferociousness. The toughness. It’s just all the details. You guys can see early on, to go to your second question, if you don’t have the details ironed out we’re going to give up some big plays. I tell you guys all the time, our defense knows, all the big plays run through the defensive back room. If there’s a big pass play or run play it’s the defensive backs fault, you can guarantee that. Might somebody have missed a tackle or misfit a gap, but if they get through and it’s a huge play it’s on the DBs. So, what Dom has been able to do is go out there and clean up those details and play within our scheme and let plays come to him. That is what has allowed him to play effective in this last game and a half.”

On Cade Otton’s lack of involvement in the pass game:

“That’s another play maker we’ve got to make sure we’re trying to get the ball to. Again, it goes to the nature of Dylan going through his progressions, and a lot of times they do know that we do like to go to Cade Otton, and they may have a guy underneath and a guy over the top and now we’ve got to go somewhere else. But then also, it comes back to us as coaches, making sure we need to be able to spring him free and make sure he is getting the touches that he needs to get, because he is a chain-mover. Drives can usually continue on if we’re able to get the ball to Cade, so we’ve got to continue to make sure we’re developing plans to get him touches.”

On if UW’s passing game should be more than it is right now:

“No question. Yes it can, and it needs to be. Just like on defense and special teams, we need to get better. We need to get better on offense, being in more of a rhythm early, scoring points, and definitely having a better passing attack.”

On if this is an opportunity for Zion Tupuola-Fetui to show he’s as good as Kayvon Thibodeaux:

“I think we all know Zion’s really good. I’m just happy with his progression from that injury. I’m happy for the boost that he’s given us. There’s been no setbacks so far, and knock on wood he’s stayed healthy and still just amazed that he’s even back at this point. I know he’ll just continue to get better with each game and of course I’d love him to have a huge effect on Saturday afternoon.”

On how tough it is to account for a player like Thibodeaux:

“Game-wrecker, yes. This is the best that I’ve seen him play. When we played against him he was a true freshman, I think he was still a work in the making. You could tell the talent, obviously. We saw it when he was in high school. The film this year, you definitely see the progression of where he is now. We definitely need to know where he is at, and even if you know where he is at, which I’m sure these other teams knew where he was at, he was still able to create havoc in the backfield.”

On Travis Dye:

“He’s one of those guys, and I know it’s an often-used phrase, but he’s a football player. Yeah, everyone’s a football player, but I but you could line him up at safety, at linebacker, at nickel, you could line him up at receiver and he would have a bunch of catches. I think he has some of the most yards receiving on the team, I think he’s the leading receiving yards leader on the team. And of course rushing the football. So I would sum it up; he’s a football player. He’s tough to bring down, he’s got great vision, can catch it, can run it. Seems like he’s been there forever. A player I have a lot of respect for.”

On what kind of atmosphere he’s expecting on Saturday:

“I know we announced a ‘Purple Out’, so I would love to see all the fans show up in their purple so we can get that stadium rocking and see a whole bunch of Husky fans in there, screaming. We’re going to work this week to make sure we’re playing effective in all three phases so we can get everybody out of their seats and they’re screaming for some big plays that we’re making on our side of the ball.”

On Giles Jackson and hopes for getting more out of him:

“First of all, Giles has given us a huge boost as a punt returner, kickoff returner. He’s been great back there handling the ball. He’s given us a huge boost on special teams. I don’t know if you guys noticed, but he was a gunner on punt team and also ran down on kickoff and made a tackle. And then the critical two-point conversion there at the end of the game. I wouldn’t just say this about Giles, I’d say it about anybody on offense; I wish we’d have more explosive plays across the board with everybody, with all our wide receivers. Giles is a young player, I’m glad he’s a Dawg, and I think you’re going to see his game continue to grow and develop as well. I know he gained a lot of confidence from this last game, playing against Stanford right where he’s from, making a lot of plays on special teams and that critical two-point conversion.”

On Jackson’s long kick returns with Michigan:

“Yeah, I’ll take one of those.”

On if Ja’Lynn Polk getting close to coming back:

“He’s week-to-week.”

On what his weather preference would be on Saturday:

“Whatever comes. I can’t control that. Whatever comes, we’re ready for it. Snow, rain, wind, sun – let’s go.”

On the double pass with Bynum and if that something that’s been in game plans before:

“I’m not going to tell you that. Yeah, we had it. I’m not going to tell you when we installed that. But yeah, Terrell Bynum did a nice job with that. Stanford did a nice job covering up who we were trying to throw to, but then TB pulled it, and tucked it and got a first down anyway. It wasn’t the explosive play that we were looking for, but it was a conversion and Terrell did a nice job with his keys there as a quarterback.”