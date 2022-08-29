Welcome back.

It’s game week once again, and before UW hosts Kent State inside Husky Stadium on Saturday night, coach Kalen DeBoer met the media Monday. Here’s a full transcript of DeBoer’s address.

(Opening statement) “It’s finally game week, and it feels good. It feels good. I think we’re in a really good place mentally in particular. Health-wise, too. Really all the starters you see listed are in a good place body-wise and they’re ready to go lay it out there. You’ve heard us and the things we’ve got to be ready for. Probably the biggest thing would be the tempo in the run game that Kent State has and adjusting to a new coordinator on defense, although we have film and everything from his previous stop. We’ve got to be ready for some new things there. Mondays are an off day for us. So that’s typical every week. So we’ll go Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday practice. Friday will be a run-through, is what we call it. So it’s not physical. We’re just out there in T-shirts and shorts. It’s a fast paced walk-through, going through situations. We have a mock game, especially in regards to all the special teams that we go through, to make sure the different units know what the depth chart looks like. We’ll roll through that. So that’s what the week looks like. Questions?”

On the biggest things they do to make sure guys stay healthy:

“That’s something our guys have really appreciated. There’s so many things. You guys who have been out to practice, you see the ice baths. We won’t do it the same way once the season starts. We have ice baths also inside here. What happens is guys get into class schedules. We’re a morning practice team. So they’ll come in throughout the day — after class, between classes — and do the same things as far as recovery. But it won’t be all out there. I understand in the first few weeks here (of camp), we don’t have games. But those are some logistical things that come into play. That’s a big deal. The guys have really bought into that and believe in it. Their bodies feel better. There’s some things that our strength and conditioning staff does before practices. Yesterday we spent about 20 to 25 minutes. Ron McKeefery spoke. Ben Creamer spoke, who’s our head of sports science. And then (director of football performance nutrition Alison VandenBerghe) also spoke with nutrition, and we laid out what we do before practice and the little tweaks now that we’re in the season, what that looks like. We talked about the last 48 hours leading into a game and the details that we need them to really be on top of, especially nutrition and hydration-wise. All those things, they’ve been going on yearlong. So our players understand exactly how many carbs they need to be taking. Whether they’re a receiver or a quarterback, that’s a different number. Ali does an amazing job of being detailed. She’s up there educating them while they’re eating in the training table every single day. I think that’s different than what it’s been for them. It’s been a learning curve that started way back in January, and at the time I think they thought maybe it was a little over the top. Now that they’re seeing the difference it makes, they’re really understanding. Any injuries that could have been prevented those ways, they’ve seen that it’s been really helpful.”

On how involved he gets with offensive play-calling:

“I just know that when a play-caller is in a rhythm, you have to stay out of his way. When we do most of our talking is in the down time. Once a series starts, unless there’s a penalty that takes a length of time or an instant replay or a timeout obviously, when that rhythm’s happening, there’s got to be 100% focus on him, unless he’s asking for a certain situation. I’m giving him what my feelings are about possibly going for fourth down, and I’m trying to do that early, by second or for sure by third down. As we move in different parts of the field, and as those situations happen, there’s a little bit of dialogue. We’re very efficient, because we’ve been together, in that communication. But in between series I’ll give him some time to talk to the staff, kind of process my thoughts. I’m making notes during the series while we’re on offense as well. I’m back with the defense for a little bit, watching them out on the field. And when I know he’s ready I’ll flip over and ask him what he’s thinking and then add my comments and my thoughts. He makes it his. He’s not the exact same play-caller, but it falls in line for what we know is a recipe for winning football games. I think you’ve got to be really careful. Even if it’s me, you can’t be having a lot of voices. I definitely don’t want to influence something when he has a set path he’s going for the next play or two and what that sequence looks like. Every drive is its own drive. So it’s me understanding what I know is important for that tempo, that rhythm, of a play-caller to have and letting him do that.”

On whether it’s felt like a whirlwind or a long time to get to game week:

“So I just sent a text off to someone this morning. That text was, ‘Man, it’s gone really fast. But when you think about how much you’ve done in that time, it’s been a little bit of a grind, too.’ That just goes along with our philosophy. If you just take care of everything you can today, and then do the same tomorrow and then the next day, it’s amazing when you pile up those days ow far you can come from December 1 until the end of workouts, before spring ball. Then you put 30 days or so of spring ball together and just grind every single day — whether it be the coaching staff and what they’re doing recruiting-wise, the players and what they’re doing with strength and conditioning, the players understanding our schemes. But it’s great. It feels different. I can hear the band outside my office, getting ready. That felt like a game atmosphere this morning. We’re excited. But there’s been a lot of work that’s gone into this and I’m excited to see our guys reap the rewards of it.”

On how much he talks with Chris Petersen:

“It’s funny you ask, because that text message I’m talking about was to Chris. He’s been amazing. First off, I said it from the beginning, you’d be foolish not to take the insight and any information he has to share and learn from it. He loves this program and loves the players he knows still that are in it, that he recruited. There’s still a high number of those. He is a great source. I just know, over the different places I’ve been … a Pat Hill and a Jeff Tedford when I was at Fresno the last couple years, Pat in particular was around practice daily. Chris has just been a great source, bouncing things off of. There were text messages back and forth even this morning. He’s always welcome around here. He knows that, and I appreciate him to a very, very high level.”

On Roger Rosengarten’s growth:

“I think he’s just continued to stay the course; you know. I heard athleticism from coach Grubb. I think he’s a smart player. He’s got a mindset you like from an offensive line standpoint, where he’s going to get after you. He’s a finisher. He’s got a little bit of that bully-ness to him when he’s playing in between the lines. He’s the nicest guy, funniest guy off the field and he loves the game. So, I think he stayed the course. Think he kept getting better. We see what his potential still is and he’s doing a nice job of (being) consistent every day.”

On his recollections of Southern Illinois/Eastern Illinois and facing Kent State’s Sean Lewis:

“Yeah. I told — the defensive staff’s been hearing about it since the summer. I told the team this the other day. I said, I’ve seen this offensive system three times in person. In 2012-13 when coach Lewis was at Eastern Illinois. And then, also the (offensive) coordinator (Andrew Sowder) was at San Jose (State) in 2017. For sure the two games back when Jimmy Garappolo was the show for them, it’s the fastest offensive I’ve seen in person. Now the rules have changed a little bit and that’s part of where it’s slowed down. But just the systematic things and some of the unique things they do, spreading you from sideline to sideline, you always thing throw, throw, throw. You guys are well in tuned to, it’s a running strength that they have in their offense. They have a quarterback that — he’s new. He’s new as a starter, but he’s been in the program for multiple years. This is not new as far as what he’s trying to figure out. His legs, the ability to extend, is something we have to be ready for. If you’re not assignment-sound, as coach Morrell said, he’s going to be taking off on you. Stopping the run game is certainly a big piece to that. Getting them lined up. But that tempo, and coach Lewis has done an awesome job. He’s in his fifth-year. There’s a few different guys on the staff there that I’ve had many acquaintances. In fact, the O-line coach I worked with for one year at Southern Illinois, coach (Bill) O’Boyle. So, different guys. I’ve followed them. Even that system when I was at Eastern Michigan. We never played them, but followed them. Followed them. They were on the other half of the conference. Followed their offense. It was always something you were taking note because they were putting up big numbers. It’s unique. It’s about them running as many plays as they can as fast as they can.”

On Morrell feeling UW will be well prepared for Kent State’s offense because of the offense UW runs:

“Well, I think for us offensively what we do is we change the tempo. What you have to be prepared for defensive is the fastest tempo, right? So, when our offense is playing and changing the tempos, and gearing into that fast tempo, they have to be ready. And they have to assume and expect it every single play as a defense. So, I think from a Kent State standpoint it’s probably more that fast tempo then what we probably show every day in practice. But, there’s still enough of those plays throughout the course of a day or a week where our defense has a had a lot of reps lining up quickly, getting the call’s and executing.”

On how confident DeBoer is that this team can hold up against the tempo:

“Yeah. I guess we’ll find out. I’d like to think I know we’re in a better position. This team will test us that way for sure. Defensively, we’ll rotate, and do that especially up front. You guys are understanding the depth, whether it be at edge or interior, some of the linebackers, and we have to have that depth because they need to stay fresh for the entire game. So, offensively, I think that’s where you see it where you got more of the same guys on the field. Just that ability to have that stamina to last for four quarters. I do feel like, I’ve mentioned how we’re leaner, but stronger and more powerful. So I think all those things are correlated to conditioning and the work we’ve put in over the offseason and I feel really good — and I know our guys feel good about where their bodies are at and what they’re going to be able to do it.”

On how much DeBoer wants to make a good impression on the fan base:

“Yeah. Honestly, the number one thing is just find a way to win. I mean that is the most important thing; just find a way. Going into a first game — it isn’t just because I’m here. I think that’s the way I’ve felt wherever I’ve been. I’m always real with our guys and they’ve seen that. I’m not going to tell them the other team’s awful if they’re awful. If the team’s really good if they’re not. I’m going to be real upfront. We just have to find a way to win and be ready to adjust. That comes by just focusing on and executing one play at a time. You do that. We’re always going to respect our opponent and everything the have, but we’re going to believe we have what it takes. Respect all, fear none. I hear that a lot and I think that’s the way we look at it.”

On what does success look like to DeBoer:

“I don’t know if I’m ready to gauge that, as far as wins or losses. What I want to just see is the continuation of what we’re doing right now. Just the growth and belief. We know there’s going to be adversity. So, what’s that response look like to adversity, whether it’s in the course of a game or after a game, in between weeks. The guys know, I’ve put it this way; the national champions at every level, football or other sports. There’s adversity those teams face throughout the course of the year and a game. The key is you make that adversity and that time you’re going through that, temporary. You do that by just having a mindset of get it back on your side as quick as you can. Or working through it and sticking together if it’s a little more, tougher to work through. So, some of — most of the adversity we can control our response. Some of it is just not the response itself, but some of the things we can’t control. Whether it’s injury or something like that. I don’t want to gauge that. I think you have to catch some brakes along the way by staying healthy and so forth. I just want to see a continuation of what we’re doing because I really like the direction we’ve been headed. It’s time to play a game, to see where we’re at too, so we can keep taking those steps and be able to address those areas where maybe there are some weaknesses.”

On who is the scout team quarterback:

“Sirmon. Camden is running the scout team because he can run around a little bit and he can throw it, so he’s doing a really good job. Scout teams have been awesome.”

On if he knows the backstory of how this game was scheduled:

“I don’t know. I’m not sure.”

On three transfers from this offseason being voted as captains:

“I really have to credit our team. They 100 percent voted, the coaches didn’t even have any votes. The players voted. Normally I would try and keep it at four captains but there were certainly six guys, and these six guys were the ones that were clearly above the rest of the team. I give our team credit. As you mentioned, I know that’s been seen is that there’s some guys that haven’t been around longer than a couple of months in Wayne’s case, and 8-9 months for some of the other guys. I give them credit because they see the leadership abilities that these guys have. They see and have welcomed them in with open arms to where there wasn’t this long, like oh you’ve got to do this before you’re really a Husky. I credit our team and try and facilitate that environment, but that’s an environment and something that the brotherhood that we call it exists already. It’s really cool. You’ve got five guys that are in there last year for sure. And they’ve been through it. Some of them are sixth-year guys; AC, Jaxson. And then you’ve got guys like Wayne who have been team captains, and Cam Bright who have been team captains, and understand what that looks like. I don’t think that had anything to do, as far as our team knowing that they were team captains. They just really respect what those guys bring to the table. They’ve not been afraid to stand up, whether it be in their offensive, defensive meetings or special teams meetings. Or as a team, they’ve been getting in front of the team and saying what they need to say. Michael (Penix) is the same way. Jeremiah Martin has done that since the spring consistently, and I think the team did an awesome job of picking these six young men to lead us.”

On Jaxson Kirkland being a leader:

“It was hard in the spring when he was waiting to see what was going to happen. But he just still has this confident swagger about him and it’s so important and the players know that. He’s just continued to take even bigger steps in his leadership since May? Or was it June when we made the announcement? It was May I think, as far as him being able to come back. He just bleeds purple. He’s so strong in all his work that he puts in. He knows it, the players know it. And it makes it easy for him to lead and ask thing of others and hold them accountable to what they’re doing when he already does that on his own.”

On if Kirkland is ready to go for Week 2:

“We’re working still, just every day. Just trying to get him ready for week 2, knowing what we had going into week 1 here. We don’t want to push it too much. That’s the expectations is that he’ll be able to get out there week 2 in some capacity and help us out.”

On Lawyer Milloy talking with the team:

“We probably won’t bring too many others in during the week. There may be some times on a Friday night or something at the right time. The first week being a first game for us as a new staff, we probably won’t bring any guest speakers in for Friday night, but not afraid to do that. Lawyer is just one of those guys, he was open to us in the early months when we first got here and came on campus and did some videos for us. We really appreciate all he’s done and there’s a heartbeat to him that’s different. Our guys know it and I know it, and when he comes and speaks to the team they just feel the passion he has, and also just the way he did it and how long he was able to do it in the NFL, there’s a lot of things we can learn. We want to make everything about growth moments while we’re learning the history of this program and really acknowledging how some of these great players that went through this program did it and who they are.”

On putting out a full-page ad in The Seattle Times and if he did something similar at Fresno State:

“I did not. It was a whole different set of circumstances. We had about three weeks to get ready for a game there, so it was mostly focused on … that was COVID, 2020. A little different set of circumstances if you have a little more time to work through some things and think through it.”

On if anything has changed in his approach now that he’s at a Power Five school:

“No. There’s just more people to make sure that are on the same page. That’s really what it is. It’s a bigger group. If you put your pillars and you make those people that you just know you can count on day-to-day, whether it’s your strength and conditioning coach like a Ron McKeefery, or Courtney Morgan, your coordinators. Everyone has such a huge role. But once you set those roles … what I think is so important is to turn it over to them to every coach and let them own it, let them be who they are. When they own it, it’s amazing how it can grow exponentially better than what it was if you just micromanaged it every single day. I don’t know, I think recruiting is obviously much more intense on all levels, whether it’s contacts or the communication or just the plan and the bigger plan itself and more details, there’s a lot more to it.”

On how he splits up coaches between the sideline and the booth on game day:

“I let the coordinators really lay out what they would like to have. There’s enough continuity to where we’ve had even GAs with coaches at different places, QCs at different places. They have some restrictions that they have as far as being on headsets and stuff, but I let the coordinators pretty much tell me what their wish list is, and then it’s all got to fit into special teams too and our special teams coordinator, Eric Schmidt. Keep him on the field and most of the defensive staff, or all of the defensive staff from a full-time standpoint will be on the field because their roles are all so important. They’re involved in other things, not just the defensive itself, but different special teams roles.”

On who will be in the booth on defense:

“You’ll have GAs up there. And again, they’re not just guys that are first years off the field. These are guys who have been around football for a while and understand what we’re doing at a high level.”