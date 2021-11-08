Following the one-game suspension of UW head coach Jimmy Lake and the firing of offensive coordinator John Donovan, acting head coach Bob Gregory and interim offensive coordinator Junior Adams met the media on Monday afternoon.

Here’s a full transcript of Gregory and Adams’ news conference.

Gregory: “Thanks for everybody coming out. As everybody knows, this is a tough situation. But we are doing good. Our kids are doing awesome. Great team meeting today, and we are looking forward to ASU. So fire away.”

On whether Gregory addressed Jimmy Lake’s suspension with the team:

“I did not. That was Jen’s (AD Jen Cohen) role.”

On how Gregory found out about Lake’s suspension:

Gregory: “I just got a call early today and Jen asked me if I’d be willing to do it. Part of me wanted to say no. I’m kidding. But I’d do anything for the team, anything for her. We’ve got to move forward and practice. I’m happy to do it.”

On which assistants will fill in for fired offensive coordinator John Donovan and suspended head coach Jimmy Lake:

Gregory: “Well, Junior (Adams) is our offensive coordinator now and Payton (McCollum) will jump up to quarterback coach, and that’s how we moved everything up.”

On whether that still leaves them one assistant short:

Gregory: “On offense? I think we’re good on offense. On defense, (quality control analyst) Aaron Schwanz will help us out at my position, inside linebackers. He’s one of our analysts. I don’t think we’re one short. I think we’re good.”

Adams: “Yeah, I think we’re good. I will say this, though, when it comes to Payton. A lot of you probably don’t know much about Payton. But Payton comes with a wealth of experience. He’s been in the NFL. He’s got some background there. He’s been really into the quarterback room since he’s been here. I’m fired up for him and the opportunity he’s going to have here.”

Gregory: “So we have a coordinator who always coaches a position, and we have a quarterbacks coach. The coordinator is just now the wide receivers coach. I don’t know if that makes sense at all.”

On whether Gregory has spoken to Jimmy Lake since the end of the game:

Gregory: “I spoke to him this morning. We had a meeting this morning. We do a couple overviews for our opponent, and I think he had his meeting (about the suspension) mid-morning or whatever it was and I haven’t spoken to him since.”

On if Gregory feels he’s in position to succeed as acting head coach:

Gregory: “Yeah, I’m excited. I think we’re all excited. Like I said, it was a great team meeting we had. I think our guys are going to be energized and ready to go. We play a great opponent. So there’s no quit in this football team. That is not happening. We’ve had a lot of adversity this year. We’ve had some tough times, but our team has fought the entire time. We’ve been close. We’ve just got to get over the hurdle.”

On how the offensive game plan will change against Arizona State:

Adams: “I mean, for the most part we’re going to keep the schemes consistent, of what we’ve been doing. We’re going to do what we’re good at. We’re going to try to get the guys the ball that need the football, that are going to put us in the best position to be explosive and win this football game.”

On if Dylan Morris is still the starting quarterback:

“We’re going through game-planning right now and we’re going to see where we’re at with that. But Dylan … we’re going to put him in the best position that he can be in for him to be successful.”

On Junior Adams’ prior experience as an offensive coordinator:

Adams: “I’m glad I’ve done it before.” (laughs)

On what he learned in his prior experience as an offensive coordinator that he can use:

Adams: “When I was able to do it before, what I took from it was just the structure and organizational part of it and making sure that everybody’s on the same page, and what schemes fit us and what’s good for the quarterback and what’s good for the offense, what’s going to put some points on the board.”

On whether Gregory can speak with Jimmy Lake this week:

Gregory: “I don’t think I’m supposed to do that, so probably not.”

On whether M.J. Tafisi is in the transfer portal:

Gregory: “That is true, yep. Wish him the best.”

On Gregory’s Boise State team struggling the last time he was interim head coach:

“Thanks for reminding me of that. That’s a positive question there. Well, that was a long time ago. It was a completely different team. I think this is a different team and really a different situation. I think our guys are highly competitive, playing against a really good opponent. And we’re not in Hawaii (as Boise State was), so that helps too.”

On what Adams thinks he can add to this offense:

Adams: “I’m going to be me, and the players know that, and we’re going to do what’s best for those guys that are on the offense and those guys that are in the locker room and for this team, and we’re going to try to bring some juice, like Coach Gregory said. These guys, they’re still fired up, they’re still excited to get on the field tomorrow and start practice. We know what we’ve got ahead of us as far as Arizona State, and what they pose for us. And we’re just excited to do that. We’re just going to come out here and have some juice, create some good energy and try to create some explosive plays.”

On how Adams found out about John Donovan being dismissed and what his reaction was, and his reaction to being promoted to the offensive coordinator role:

Adams: “Well, my reaction, one, is I don’t wish that on anybody, and it’s unfortunate that that happened. I mean, JD is a good friend of mine. I enjoyed working with JD. JD is smart. I learned a lot of good football from him. We all know that we’re in this profession and what happens, and what, if we don’t do the job and get things done, and it’s just unfortunate that he was sitting in that seat and that’s what happened. But no, I love JD. I’m excited to be in this role. I am very fortunate to be in this role and I’m thankful for that. So, I’m just ready to get out on the field and practice, get back when I’m done here, get back to game planning and see what we can do.”

On if Gregory was aware of the incident on the sideline during the game, or if he found out afterwards:

Gregory: “I found out afterwards. I was at home and a buddy of mine texted me. I had no idea.”

On the offense having seven first downs against Oregon and what can be done to improve:

Adams: “First of all, respect to Oregon. They’re a good team. And they played good defense. We need to get in a rhythm offensively, get us in some third-and-short situations, get us in some run down situations to where we can move the chains and stay on schedule, and get the guys the ball, get the playmakers the ball that are going to change the game for us a little bit.”

On if players have talked about Lake’s suspension today:

Gregory: “Well, yeah. I think they’re kids. They’re college kids, and they hear all the outside noise and they know that this is a challenging time for us. I’d be lying to you if I said they didn’t know that. Of course they do. But, they also are competitors and they want to go out and practice and win. And so all that being said, I’m not sure if it matters if I’m the interim guy or whoever it is, these guys are going to compete and play hard.”

On what went through Gregory’s mind when he saw the video of the sideline incident:

Gregory: “Just an unfortunate incident. It’s an unfortunate incident. There’s no question.”

On how Ruperake Fuavai is handling everything right now:

Gregory: “He’s good. He’s good. He’s a very, very quiet kid. He’s a really good kid. I think he’s a little embarrassed by it. But, he’s good.”

On Adams’ reaction when he saw the video of the sideline incident:

Adams: “It was an unfortunate situation and I feel bad for both sides.”

On the opportunity for the players to band together:

Gregory: “I think we lock our arms. And we go. This is an opportunity to … everybody’s good in the good times, right? I mean we all know that. It’s how are we going to react to the tougher times? And this is a great challenge for all of us. It’s a great challenge for myself and for Jun, all of our coaches, a great challenge for our players. But, this is what it’s all about. I mean this is. And if it was all good right here, we probably wouldn’t be sitting here, but these are the times that we can teach great lessons to young men, and we’re all looking forward to it.”

On staying within the offensive system:

Adams: “It’s what we know right now, and it’s too late in the season to go and reinvent the wheel. Right? Us going in there and trying to reinvent the wheel is not giving our players, not setting them up for success. We’re just going to go back and look at the things that we did this season that gave us success and we’re going to try to build on that.”

On Fuavai’s brother posting on social media about an Oregon player spitting on him and starting the incident on the sideline:

Gregory: “I heard some of that after the fact. I have not talked to Ruperake (Fuavai) about that. But I did hear something about that.”

On the conversation between Cohen and Gregory:

Gregory: “It was pretty short. She told me what she needed to do, and would I be willing to do it. A few questions for her. That was about it. Yeah. Here we go.”

On if Gregory knew about the investigation into Lake:

Gregory: “Yeah. I mean, our kids were being talked to by the administrators and everybody knew that.”

On if Gregory was spoken to about the investigation:

Gregory: “I was not spoken to for the incident report.”

On if Adams will be in the booth or on the field to call Saturday’s game:

Adams: “We’re still working through (laughs) … we’re actually still working through that right now. Wherever it is, up top or on the field, we’ll figure it out. But start of the week we’re in real time right now. We’ll talk through that as an offensive staff.”

On who will make the call on fourth-and-1:

Gregory: “We’re still working through that. (Laughs).”

On if Donovan was able to come in to talk with his players:

Gregory: “No.”

On what Gregory has seen from ASU:

Gregory: “I have not seen as much of them on defense. I’ve seen previous weeks. I’ll let Junior talk about that. I know they’re good on defense and they keep it simple and they have good athletes. Offensively, they’re very good. All goes through the quarterback (Jayden Daniels). He’s a really good player, got a good arm. They got a talented running back that can do some good things. Whatever it is they’re sixth in the country in average per play. They’re a challenge that’s for sure.”

On if Gregory had any apprehension on taking the head coaching role:

Gregory: “No. I did not have any apprehension about this press conference, if that’s what you’re talking about. No. Not at all. I will do anything for this team, anything for Jen. I think she’s a remarkable administrator and person. I’ll do anything for her and this team if we need it. We certainly need somebody to do this. I’ll do it. I’m excited about it. I think we’re excited about this week.”

On if Gregory expects this to be a one-week assignment:

Gregory: “I do not know. That’s up to Jen.”

On what the level of faith Gregory has in Lake being the right coach for the job:

Gregory: “Well I think he’s a great football coach. He’s a colleague and friend of mine. I think he’s done some really – I’ve learned a lot of football from him and I hope everything works out for the best.”

Adams: “I can echo that. I worked with Jimmy first in 2005 at Montana State. Jimmy’s a very smart football coach and I’ve learned a lot of good football from him. Ever since 2005 he’s always been a guy that has been a big part of my coaching circle and my coaching tree. It’s just unfortunate what took place.”

On if Gregory noticed the team might have been too amped up for the Oregon game:

Gregory: “Yeah. I think there’s that fine balance, right? They’re going to be amped up for that game, for a rivalry game. I think it’s just always that right balance. Sometimes those are tough and you don’t want those (personal foul penalties). That’s sometimes part of the game and those situations that can happen.”

On if Gregory had a conversation with the players after the first defensive series:

Gregory: “There’s always conversations after every drive. ‘Hey, we’re good guys let’s make sure we do it right. Keep our poise. Play smart. Play hard.’ Constantly reminding those guys on the sideline.”

On if it’s disappointing to have that boil over after the game:

Gregory: “We’ll it’s never good. You never want to see that. I’ve been doing this for a long time – over 30 years – and that stuff is going to happen. We see it all the time. We see it in the NFL. We see it in college. We see it in high school. You don’t want it to happen but that does happen sometimes. You don’t want that.”

On Carson Bruener’s ability to make plays and what has accelerated his progress:

“You know, I think I mentioned this last time, but he’s just a very instinctual, good football player. He’s slippery, he reads well in the box, the box is, what I call “spaghetti” in front of your face and that doesn’t bother him. He’s just got that knack of being a really good football player. It does click and it becomes very easy for him.”

On some drops by the tight ends and wide receivers being impacted by the weather:

“No. We actually practice in those conditions. From the receiver’s and quarterback’s standpoint, we do drills in practice where we dunk the ball in the bucket, even if it’s dry out, and we work through our drill with a wet ball. There’s no excuses. We work at it. It’s going to happen, we understand that, so we’ll just continue getting better at it.”

On what Arizona State presents defensively:

“Defensively they’re good. They are senior led. They have a lot of veterans in the back end and up front. They’re stout, they’re simple, they play hard and they are physical. Their backend is really good, their linebacker corps is pretty good and their d-line is pretty good. They’re a problem. We know what we’re going up against and we’re going to put our guys into the best situation to be successful.”

On talking to the players about their feelings regarding the suspension:

“All I know is this – we’re here for those guys in that locker room. We’ve got some really good kids, good guys in that locker room. We love these guys. It’s unfortunate, the last 24 hours, what they had to go through at the age of 18 to 22 years old and all coach Gregory and the staff and I can do is just wrap our arms around these guys and build them up, encourage them, keep the energy up and make sure they’re smiling when they come in the building tomorrow and get ready to play some football.”

On Terrell Bynum’s leadership:

“I think it goes back to the fall. I don’t think it’s just now. TB has been a good leader, not only for the receiver room, but for that locker room. I’m very pleased with how far he’s come in that department and he’s only getting better. This is another test for him and his leadership and being able to stand up and block out the negative noise and make sure we keep this thing positive. The only thing that matters is what goes on in this building and that’s what I told the receiver room. That’s the only thing that matters. They do a good job of blocking out the noise and keeping it positive and that’s why we come with that ‘juice’ every day.”

On whether Gregory will reach out to Chris Petersen:

“I have not talked to coach Pete this week but he is always a good mentor and friend and has good advice. Probably at some point this week I’ll give him a holler.”