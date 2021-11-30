Fresno State’s Kalen DeBoer was announced as UW’s next head football coach on Monday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours later, DeBoer and UW athletics director Jen Cohen met the media.

Here’s a full transcript of DeBoer and Cohen’s address.

Jen Cohen

“Hi everyone. Thank you all so much for being here today to help welcome coach DeBoer and his family to the University of Washington. Oh, was that a clap? (applause) Before I introduce coach DeBoer formally, I just want to take a quick moment to recognize several individuals that have been very helpful and supportive through this process. First, I would like to thank President Cauce, who’s here today. You’re an amazing leader and you commit to football and to this department, and most important, to our students. So we’re very grateful for you. I want to take a moment to recognize coach Petersen, who’s probably hiding somewhere here in the back maybe, for his guidance and his council every day, but in particular over the course of the last couple weeks. I want to thank our staff, every single person in our athletic department. It’s been a tough couple years here. You guys keep stepping and I really, really appreciate everything you’ve done, in particular in order to make this a special day for coach DeBoer and for Husky football. I also want to thank all the individuals, especially our former athletes and our students, for the input and the feedback they gave throughout the search process. And finally, I want to thank all the talented men that we had the opportunity to meet with who were interested in this position.

“We have outstanding student-athletes at the University of Washington. These guys in this program are so committed. They sacrifice so much for this university, for this program, for this community, and they deserve a first-class experience. They deserve a chance to compete for championships, to earn their degrees, to take full advantage of everything that this remarkable university has to offer. So when were looking for a coach, we were looking for a coach that shared those goals, that embodied those values, that cared about the development of men both on and off the field, that knew how to instill and inspire a championship culture, bring a little innovative football to Montlake.” (applause)

“… and then saw this place as special as we do, a place where he could pursue all of his high dreams that we all share here at UW for UW football. I know you all have had a chance over the last 24 hours to read a lot about coach DeBoer, his accomplishments and what he’s all about. I’ll just say this. I don’t need to get into all those details, but I will tell you, this guy’s a winner in every way. He’s won at every level of college football. He’s revitalized programs. Everywhere he’s been, his programs have gotten better, and I have no doubt he’s going to do the same thing here at the University of Washington. But even more important, this is a high-culture and high-integrity man. He’s going to care about our students. He’s going to push them. He’s going to care about our staff. He’s going to push us. But he’s going to do things the right way, the Washington way, and he’s going to win doing it. So it’s my honor today to congratulate and welcome coach DeBoer, and also welcome his insanely cool family — I can’t wait for you to meet them all — Nicole, Ashley and Avery, to the Husky family.”

Kalen DeBoer: “Alexis.”

Cohen: “I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I’m sorry! I know Alexis is a very good softball player. (winks) Welcome, y’all. Congratulations, coach.”

Kalen DeBoer

“This is a special day. It really is. I thank all of you for coming and joining us here and making it special for me and for my family, and I can’t wait to get this started. Before I get into what lies next and our goals and aspirations, I do have some thank yous I want to make. First and foremost, my family – Nicole, not Ashley (laughs), and Avery. I wouldn’t do this without you. They’ve been along for the whole ride. Just a football family through and through. They’ll be the ones cheering super loud in the stands. You’ll probably know where they’re at. So I love you guys and thank you for allowing me to go to work every single day and give everything I’ve got to the players and staff and people I’m around.

“President Cauce, thank you, and Jen Cohen, thank you, for your belief in me in running this great program. I can’t wait to be partners with you and continue to bring excellence to this institution, this community, and of course our football program. I do need to think – because I haven’t really had a chance – there’s a special group I’m coming from in Fresno State that I haven’t really had a chance to address other than the players. There’s a whole community there. I have to thank president Castro, who first hired me, along with Terry Tumey, the athletic director and president Jimenez-Sandoval for continuing to support me and our team. There’s a special staff there. There’s a special fan base, the Red Wave, who has given everything to me. Last but not least, and most important, our players: everything I’ve ever asked of them, they gave. The results were only because of that. I couldn’t have done it without them. I wouldn’t be in this position and have this opportunity without all of them.

“And lastly, there’s always some mentors you have along the way. There’s people that are important that you started in your career with, and there will be people even beyond where I’m at now that I will consider mentors. What I feel is most important is being a lifelong learner. Every day we live, we need to continue to get better, continue with a growth mindset, to where we will always make things better, as long as we’re open to it. Some of those mentors are my head football coach in college and the person who hired me to be his offensive coordinator just two years out of playing the game for him, Bob Young at the University of Sioux Falls. I’ve been with some great coaches and have seen it done different ways, all successful, and there’s a lot of ways to reach success. But guys like Chris Creighton at Eastern Michigan, Tom Allen at Indiana, and then a huge, huge mentor in my life, Jeff Tedford, who I know many of you were aware of. He was here for a short bit. I got a chance to work with him, and he continues to be a great friend. Guys like Pat Hill back at Fresno State as well, who, never coaching with him, is someone who stops by regularly. Any time you get a chance to pick someone’s brain, you’ve got to do it. Those guys have been special mentors in my life.

“So why Washington? Why Washington? First of all, the community and my family, wherever we go it’s going to be all of us together. As the kids get older especially, it gets harder, finding the right places to live and be a part of the community and knowing what’s important to us. But we’re extremely excited to come here and integrate ourselves and engage in the community here in Seattle. This program’s got a strong history and tradition of national championships. That’s something, if you’ve taken a look, it’s something I’d like to be a part of – being the best. That’s our goal. There’s great coaches, great players, great alumni – as you can see, who have gone to the NFL, but even the ones who have just laid the groundwork for us to be here today and have something we absolutely love all together with supporting Husky football. I cannot wait, because I understand the value of these great people who have gone through this program. I cannot wait to get to know the alumni. I can tell you that I want this to always be home for you. It doesn’t matter which staff you played for. It doesn’t matter. This is always supposed to be home and you should always be welcome here, and I can’t wait to hear your stories and learn all the traditions and be a part of that. That’s only going to make us stronger in the years to come.

“There’s a lot for me to learn. I certainly understand that, when it comes to that tradition. And I’m excited. There’s a great alignment of beliefs – Jen spoke to it – as far as the values that you have. I spoke about family. I spoke about work ethic. I see that here.”

“I see a gritty, hard-nosed environment, football program, institution. Just a lot of the things that embody the things I feel strong about. And most importantly, we do it all in a first-class manner. We do it with integrity. We do it in a way where we’re proud. We’re proud of who we are. We’re proud of what we do. We’re proud of the results, but we’re especially proud of how we got there and doing it the right way. I see this place, and why Washington, I see it being in my conversations which just put the final stamp on things from the leadership top down with President Cauce to Jen to many of the others that I’ve had a chance to visit with. In my experiences over the years, it has to be that way. In order for us to have a great football program, it has to be everyone aligned with those values that I’m talking about, and the motivation, the energy, the passion. And those conversations have been awesome to be a part of and certainly convincing as far as know what this place is not just expecting, but the excitement that surrounds it.

“The resources that we have here are amazing, and giving the student athletes a chance to make the most and to help them be their best is something I just can’t wait to tap into, and the resources here and the community and all the support that comes from Husky Nation. I cannot wait to give this to our players and to make this one of the most incredible experiences of their life. I hope that getting marries, having kids, all those other things are more important down the road, but the experience that we have now that we can give them are the ones that are going to shape them for who they are down the road. This is such an integral part of their lifetime. And that’s the motivation of why I coach and that’s something that just excites me. But the resources here are amazing.

“The fan base, and I talked about embracing the community, embracing the alumni, but I think you’ll feel it from our players, how they embrace each other, how they love each other. I think you just won’t help other than watching some great football as well, won’t help but love what you see and want to feel a part of it and continue to join along and make this place special. Sold out stadiums, right? Sold out Husky Stadium is what it’s going to be all about in making this a home advantage. Seattle, it’s a world-class city. It’s a world-class city. And I’ve learned that more and more as I’ve gotten to look at this opportunity, and we are excited to all be here. Can’t wait to be out there and get to know many of the great faces and people here in this great city. It’s still got a college town feel to it, that’s what’s awesome. And I think that’s very unique. You don’t see that. Having been in different cities around the country, I think that’s very unique to this special place.

“What lies next, I think it’s all about laying down the culture of our program and getting that going. And how do you do that? We have some core values, things we call non-negotiables and they revolve around being a family, being accountable to each other and having a tough, hard-nosed mindset that’s mentally, and then on the field, physically as well. It starts with me. It starts with laying out clear expectations that everyone understands. And I think that’s so important. I think, as I told the guys last night, and it was awesome meeting them, that we’re going to be persistent, we’re going to be relentless. Those are words we’re going to talk about and things we’re going to do. But, it’s about being consistent at that level. That’s important. And I want them to know that they’ve got someone who’s going to be consistent each and every day, they get in front of them and they’re around them and what I’m doing away from them is I try to make this place better and better for them. And I think persistent is how you get there and consistent is how you stay there. And that would be critical for us in building our culture.

“It’s impacted by everyone that touches our guys, is around our players, us being around each other, the culture is set by what we do. The expectations, the beliefs and the habits that we form each and every day. We’re either going this way (gestures upward) or we’re going this way (gestures downward) and there’s only one way (gestures upward) that we want to go here in Husky football. The relationships is really what it’s all about.

“I will have a vision for the team. And I think in the end though it doesn’t really matter what that vision is until they know that I care about them first and foremost as people, and then they buy into your vision and what you want for them and our program. We’ve got to have a great plan in all areas. We’ve got to be organized. Great preparation leads to confidence, attention to detail is critical and all those things are part of what’s going to shape our culture.

“Style of football, again I’m an offensive guy. … I’m an offensive guy and there’s been so much I’ve learned. And again, every step along the way you pick things up. Great mentors, great people, but a lot of time just put in working to learn the game. I’m passionate towards it. Love finding a way to make something just a little bit better that can put a game away or be a difference-maker. Attacking and explosive is what I’d like to really think we’re going to be. Both sides of the ball, but in particular offense. Just fun to watch. But, it’s utilizing personnel. It’s having an offense that has the ability to adjust to who we have and what our strengths are. Of course we’ll always be quarterback-driven. I think that’s for any offense that’s important. As far as the quarterback can take you is really a big piece of what you’re going to be. We’ll be very diverse and this is the whole team, offensively and defensively. We’ll be diverse. We’ll have a lot of stuff that is simple to us, but looks complex to our opponent. Makes it easy for us to learn, easy for us to execute. Having the ability to adjust as I spoke and always being fundamental. Fundamental in everything we do because there has to be a groundwork and foundation that you can always come back to, especially when things are tough.

“As far as a staff, I know there will be a lot of questions for that. I’ll be very diligent of course. Over 22 years you come across a lot of people that impress you, and most of the time it’s who you work with, but there are also people you go against, play against, compete against that impress you, and then obviously there’s a little bit of word of mouth, too. I’ll be very diligent in putting together a great staff, and I think first and foremost a staff that can recruit. We’ve got to bring the best to this program. We’ve got to bring the best players that have the best character. Guys that have a very high importance placed on academics, because there is a piece to where when you do a great job in the classroom, you perform better on the football field as well. It’s just not all about just the best athletes out there. So there’s a piece and a tie-in to that. But, just the staff will be someone that I think you’ll just feel has all those qualities I have. And it will be something where we are working together. It will be offense and defense and special teams in sync.

“Our offense, as explosive as we’re going to be, everyone thinks tempo, tempo, tempo, there’s the ability to mix tempo, but it’s about playing a team game where we’re not leaving our defense high and dry, but we’re putting points on the board and being very efficient. I’m committed to the holistic development of our athletes, athletically, academically, socially, spiritually. That’s what this time of their life is all about, and I want to be that great mentor that they look up to, and most importantly 20 years down the road want to come back and see and have conversations with.

“The recruiting plan itself, it starts with me. We’ve got to be relentless in everything we do. My staff will be full of great recruiters that have been proven. We’ve got to keep the Washington kids here at Washington. We’ve got to keep them here and not let people across the country, or wherever it may be on the West Coast, come in and take our players and our student athletes. The West Coast obviously is very significant in our approach and our plan. And I know that along the way there’s been success maybe in a satellite area here and there and that would be something that I continue to evaluate and better understand, and figure out where that area is or where those areas may be. It starts immediately, today, as soon as we possibly can, calling those guys who are committed to this program, getting to know them. I already met with the team because first and foremost it lies with the program and the players that we have here right now. They are going to be the ones that are the foundation and the ones that here in the next couple weeks and months get us going and get us off to a great start.

“Can’t wait to get to know the high school coaches in Washington, in the state and the surrounding immediate area. I can’t wait to have chalk talks and clinics and get to know you and be out there and see you in your element, and we will be all about building the relationships with you and wanting you to know that we’re here for you any way we can help. This is a great place. This is a great place because of the resources, the tradition. It’s a pleasure to be here. I can’t wait to help build this place into being even greater than what it is, and it’s an awesome honor, so thank you.”

On what convinced him throughout the process UW was committed to competing at the highest level:

“Yeah. Many of the same things that I just – the resources. To me, there’s always got to be a foundation, right? What came before you. It’s hard to start something from scratch. And the foundation of success and tradition that’s here, the pieces that are already in place and how this school, this university is looked at academically. So, there’s a lot of those foundational pieces. But I think just in talking with Jen and hearing her passion and vision, and what she wants. I keep saying resources, but there’s a lot of those things that are above and beyond anything I’ve been a part of, especially as a head coach. I’ve seen it as an assistant at different places, but this is a special place. This is a special place. So, looking forward to … conference championships are going to be an expectation here. That’s an expectation. National Championships are what our goal is. That seems lofty, but I’ve been at places where lofty goals seem out of the imagination and we’ve accomplished those things.

“So we’re going to set our goals high. Being at a place where there’s expectations is awesome. It’s an awesome thing. I love that. I love that there’s pieces of pressure that come along with those expectations. But let’s consider the alternative. The alternative is no expectations and that’s not fun to be a part of. I feel like there’s a recipe to success. I’ve seen 1-11 teams and I’ve seen 14-0 teams. I’ve seen teams go from 1-11 to bowl eligible for the first time in 30 years. Seen a team that went from 1-10, 1-11 to 10-4 and 12-2. Even in the last two years going from a 4-8 team that we took over to now being 9-3. There’s pieces to that and those pieces are certainly attainable through everything that we have here at this university.”

On what his conversations were with Jeff Tedford through the process, and could he join his staff at UW:

“Yeah. I think – Jeff’s a close friend, and like I said, I consider him a mentor. Having known that he was here and it was very unique. Because when he came to Fresno when I was there with him in ’17 a lot of the pieces that – just seemed like there was a lot of conversation and him taking some of the things that were being done here. Added that to what he did, and that adds to what I’ve always felt and done. But I think just first and foremost this is an amazing place. I didn’t really have to ask why. I think it always comes back to the things I’ve talked about. The community, the people you’re around. He just felt very strong about that. He knew this was a great opportunity for me and I trust him in him telling me exactly what that all means. So, I think there’s a lot of things we have to work through staff wise. I know Jeff has some aspirations and stuff probably that he’s working through as well.”

On if there’s anyone from Fresno State he knows will come with him to UW:

“Yeah. I’m not ready to get into that yet. That will hopefully happen here soon in the next couple of days. But yeah, there is certainly – the staff there are the guys I’ve worked with over the 20-22 years coaching. When I went there that was a lot of those guys… all but two of them where guys I’d worked with somewhere on this journey. I get I was a head coach for seven years and an assistant for the rest of them, and I think that’s a unique experience. Because when you’re an assistant coach you’re on the ground floor. You’re working and recruiting and sitting in a staff room, and you really understand who is genuine. Who really knows the game? Who really works hard in recruiting? Who loves it? Who’s in it for the relationships? Who does it – who has the same philosophical beliefs that I have. So, the staff that I have there they did a great job of allowing me to bring the guys I wanted there. The guys over 22 years. There will be some pieces to Fresno State that come here with us, and I wouldn’t want it any other way because I know that’s how we hit the ground running. As we have the philosophies, offensively, defensively and schematics. But more importantly building our culture.”

On his initial conversation with Cohen:

“Yeah. I think you know when you know as soon as you get on a phone or Facetime, or Zoom, things like that, you know instantaneously like, ‘Hey, I want to work with this person.’ You love the energy and just the aggressive style. Just wanting to be at the very top. When you share those, when you see that you know it very quickly. So it was about, okay, tell me about Washington. Tell me more. I’ve only been here one other time. I was in the wrong locker room. I was in the wrong locker room that night. It was a long night back in 2017. Getting back to your question, it became very evident to me and many hours on the phone and spending time just getting to know each other, but learning more about each other as she was learning more about me and what my vision was, I was doing the same.”

On Jake Haener and the potential of him transferring to UW:

“Yeah. I think, first of all Jake is an amazing person, amazing player. Man, what a special time we’ve had together. In the world of the transfer portal and all that I think it’s pretty clear he’d be able to be eligible. But I want what’s best for Jake, I really do. Being a mentor that will never end as far as what my hopes are for him. That’s really up to him as far as deciding what’s next for him. He’s got other directions he can take his career as well, so he’s got to figure that out. This Covid year that everyone got really threw things out of wack with guys’ eligibility and guys moving on to the next level.”

On what role Chris Petersen played in getting him to UW:

“Yeah. I’ve had a great conversation with coach Pete – coach Petersen. It’s, again, unique because I had never talked to him before. I’m sure he’s in here somewhere I don’t know where coach Pete’s at. Everyone’s got masks on. But when I got on the phone I felt like I knew him really, really well. It starts with coach Tedford telling a lot of what the style was up here. But I also have three guys on my staff that were connected through the Boise connection. So, I work with them every single day. The stories are always brought up. The experiences are always brought up by those guys and they’re in it to help make our program better and there as obviously so many things he’s done throughout his great career, doing things at a high level. So I’d be lying if I didn’t say we already do some of the things I think that he’s done for many years as coach himself. I’d be foolish not to be picking his brain, like I told you I pick everyone else’s at the places I’ve been. That would just not be something very smart on that.

“Pat Hill and Jeff come out to practice all the time. I want to know what they’re seeing that can make us better. Another set of eyes never hurts, right? Coach Pete, I can’t wait to get to know him more. Like I said, know his offenses well back in the days of 2005 to 2007 somewhere in there. I was a head coach and running the offense trying to keep things simple but disguise things well. A lot of his Friday night games being on TV stole a lot of things like with shifting and motioning, dressing up plays and still keeping it simple for us. So, great mentor I’m hoping that will continue in the future.”

On if he plans on staying here a while:

“Yes. Absolutely. My whole family is going yes. (laughs) We spent 10 years in Sioux Falls, 10 years. At that point I never felt like I ever wanted to leave, love that place and it’s great. But opportunities come along. I think over the last couple of years, it’s just always been positive ones that make sense. Knowing full well that I wanted to be back in the head coaching world and here I am at the highest level possible. And I really want to be careful with that because it’s not always about being at the highest level. It’s about being in places where I feel it’s a great fit. That’s what this place is and that’s what me and my family are so excited about.”`

To Jen Cohen: With USC hiring Lincoln Riley and LSU going after Brian Kelly, what does this hire say to the fans that believe you needed to make a splash hire?

Cohen: “When we set out to hire our next coach, we had tremendous support to do that from President Cauce and the whole university to go get the very best person to lead this program. And that’s Coach DeBoer. Really, really confident in his abilities. Love his background, love his leadership capabilities as well. Just think he’s a tremendous fit and he’s going to do a great job here.”

On the meeting with the team and how ready do you think the team is win quickly:

“I think there’s such a fine line, answer your second question first. Such a fine line between winning and losing at the college level, especially the higher you get. It’s the details and it’s as much as anything the mindset and where you’re at. The culture piece is so important. The confidence going in is what really creates the energy. That’s so critical. I feel like, from all my experiences I’ve looked at places…losing records or struggled, and realized how quickly you can make it happen. I talked to the team about urgency and urgency for them right now to get to work. We’re not going to have a chance as a staff to be with them here before the Christmas break and do workouts. They have finals and they’ll have a break and come back here in early January, and that’s when we’ll roll our sleeves up and get to work and be around each other a lot more. I don’t want the guys who have one year left to think that this is a rebuild. This is not that. To me, this is about reloading. A place that has everything we need to be successful right now. I guess you talk about the different spots I’ve been you can see that that’s happened very quickly. Within a year or two years for sure, at all those universities and all those places.

“I feel, just looking at the roster, it’s just subtle things that you’ve got to do to upgrade and build depth. Meeting with the guys, you’d have to ask them exactly how they felt it went. I felt it went great, of course… (Jen Cohen) “There was a lot of woofing for him when we walked in the room, so I thought that was awesome.” (laughs) It was great, I loved it. And you could just see the smiles and the excitement for them and maybe even a little bit of relief knowing that okay, here we go. Now we know the direction and I met with some guys this morning as a group as well. It’s about them understanding the things I’m sharing with you right now and what’s important to me and how to get it done and how to do it efficiently. Most importantly, it’s going to be about the relationships and them really truly knowing that we care about them. Not just now, but we care about their future. I asked them, how many guys want to go to the NFL, pretty much the entire room, right? We want to continue to develop them in all the areas, especially as football players as well to help them achieve their goals.”

On his reaction to the Fresno State AD acknowledging he would be a candidate for the job:

“Honestly, everywhere I’ve been, I work my job. Where my feet are planted, that’s what I do. There’s nothing else. Last Thursday when I was coaching our team on Thanksgiving Day, there was not much in my mind that was thinking anything other but that and I wasn’t going to continue to be there at Fresno State. That’s the truth. And Friday when I’m watching a game that determines our fate of whether we’re in the conference championship, my family can attest to it; I was probably more nervous than I’ve ever been coaching a game myself. You don’t have any control over it. It all goes back to, I just loved our team and where we were at and I could have coached there forever as well, because it’s a great place, it’s a special place.”

On what needs to happen the next two weeks in recruiting:

“It’s got to start…we have to get with the commitments that are here, get to know them, share the vision. There’s not a lot of seniors and there’s not a lot of pieces right now that provide openings. Gotta get to understanding where we’re at in that regard. Having a lot of conversations with our own team, one-on-ones, groups…as I build the staff and do those things, that’s critical. I think the class itself was probably going to be a smaller class in general even before I got here. I’m sure there’s pieces to it as far as guys that have, or are thinking about entering the portal. I don’t know any of those things yet but I’m sure I’ll be aware of them as we go through this. Like any change, I think there’s always going to be a little bit of turnover. We’ll have to see how that continues to flow and go. The urgency from our end as we build the staff – and even though it will be partially here in the days and maybe weeks ahead – it will be something to where we’re getting the key, solid guys that are committed, and maybe go after some guys who aren’t committed that I feel we have ties to or could relate to and feel that now that I’m here that Washington Football is the best option for them. So we’ll be aggressive in that pursuit. There’s not going to be anyone that we’re not going to feel that’s a fit for our program that we won’t go after. I can tell you that.”

On if UW will host official visits this weekend or next weekend:

“I anticipate the next weekend for sure.”

On if he is more of a CEO coach or hands-on coach:

“I feel very comfortable calling the plays, but I also know – so the last two years were the only two years ever over the last 22 that I have not called every play of every game I’ve ever been at the college level. So 20 years of calling plays, I feel very comfortable with all those things. I will say I’ve got an offensive coordinator at Fresno State that I’ve coached with for 10 or 11 years now, and understands my style. We’ve worked together very closely. There’s things always in play with everyone on different staffs, right, and how it comes together. But I feel like the biggest thing with coaching and being the head coach is allowing your coaches to do their jobs, because they’ll invest more. When there’s excitement towards them calling the plays, they’re going to put more into it than just prepping you for you to call the plays. When you have high-caliber coaches on your staff that you trust, which is the way it should be? Then you let them coach.

“I don’t consider it a CEO. I understand that’s a lot of the job because there’s so many things surrounding the program, but when it comes specifically to football, I feel like I’m very involved as far as the offense, being in the meeting room, going and checking on the defense. That’s the way I’ve done it the last couple of years in particular, sitting in special teams meetings with the coaching staff, sitting in the meetings with the players. Just being very involved making the points and the tips and helping the coaches be better…all of those things. There are key elements to the job and I understand the CEO part, but I’m very hands-on when it comes to coaching football itself as well.”