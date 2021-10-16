The Washington Huskies looked like the 1991 national champions on Saturday night.

The white block numerals, the dark purple tops, the bright gold pants …

But enough about the uniforms.

In a 24-17 homecoming loss to UCLA, the Huskies looked like champions, but played like chumps.

Three decades after the 1991 Huskies allowed just 1.9 yards per carry in an undefeated 12-0 season, Jimmy Lake’s crew surrendered 246 rushing yards and 6.6 yards per rush on Saturday night. The Bruins recorded three runs of 20-plus yards in the first half alone — one apiece by quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running backs Zach Charbonnet and Brittain Brown.

UW, meanwhile, mustered one such run in its first five games — ranking tied for last in the nation.

Three decades after the 1991 Huskies averaged 212.6 rushing yards per game and 4.9 yards per carry, John Donovan’s crew recorded four rushing yards and 0.3 yards per carry in the first half … punctuated by a Luke Wattenberg shotgun snap that sailed over the head of helpless Husky quarterback Dylan Morris for a 25-yard loss.

On the team’s second drive, after Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze stepped out of bounds at the Bruin 2-yard line following a 17-yard pitch and catch, the Huskies managed to lose four yards on their next two plays — both runs between the tackles by sixth-year senior Sean McGrew. Following a Morris incompletion intended for tight end Cade Otton, the Huskies settled for a 25-yard Peyton Henry field goal.

UCLA then went on to put up 17 consecutive points — via a 17-yard Dorian Thompson-Robinson touchdown pass to wide receiver Kam Brown, a 39-yard Nicholas Barr-Mira field goal, and a 1-yard Thompson-Robinson quarterback sneak on fourth-and-goal in which it was unclear if the Bruin senior successfully burrowed into the end zone.

But after struggling mightily early, the Husky offense (momentarily) sprang to life. Odunze made amends for two early drops by hauling in a 26-yard Morris rainbow for his first career score, narrowing the UCLA lead to 17-10 with 52 seconds left in the second quarter. UW scored again on its opening drive of the second half, as Morris plunged into the end zone on fourth-and-goal from the 1 to cap a nine-play, 75-yard march. Sixth-year senior Kamari Pleasant made his presence known on the drive, piling up 47 yards on two consecutive runs.

But it wasn’t enough. UCLA capped a 13-play, 90-yard drive with a 9-yard Thompson-Robinson touchdown to tight end Greg Dulcich early in the fourth quarter to take a 24-17 lead. But on UW’s ensuing drive, Morris surrendered his second interception of the night — underthrowing wide receiver Jalen McMillan on a pass UCLA corner Devin Kirkwood wrestled away in the end zone.

Three decades after the 1991 Huskies averaged 3.9 sacks per game, Bob Gregory’s crew failed to record a sack — despite All-American outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui returning from a torn Achilles tendon. Instead, Thompson-Robinson completed 21 of 26 passes for 183 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 87 rushing yards and another score.

Morris, meanwhile, completed 20 of 30 passes for 184 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the Huskies’ second consecutive loss. Pleasant rushed for 80 yards and 8.9 yards per carry, and Odunze led all UW pass-catchers with four catches for 58 yards and a score. But when UW’s fourth-quarter defense disintegrated, its offense couldn’t answer.

UW dressed its players like national champions on Saturday night.

But Halloween costumes don’t win football games.