The Washington Huskies played just four games this season.

And yet, it appears they did enough to get noticed.

Seven Huskies were named to the annual All-Pac-12 teams, which were announced at noon on Tuesday.

Redshirt junior left tackle Jaxson Kirkland, junior tight end Cade Otton, senior defensive back Elijah Molden and redshirt sophomore outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui landed on the first team, while redshirt sophomore inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and sophomore cornerback Trent McDuffie received second team honors.

Senior center Luke Wattenberg, redshirt junior right guard Henry Bainivalu, redshirt sophomore right tackle Victor Curne, redshirt sophomore defensive back Kyler Gordon and redshirt freshman quarterback Dylan Morris were Pac-12 honorable mention performers.

The conference’s other honors were as follows.

Offensive player of the year: Colorado running back Jarek Broussard

Defensive player of the year: USC safety Talanoa Hufana

Freshman offensive player of the year: Utah running back Ty Jordan

Freshman defensive player of the year: Oregon inside linebacker Noah Sewell

Coach of the year: Colorado’s Karl Dorrell

A 6-foot-7, 295-pound redshirt junior, Kirkland has started 29 games in his UW career. he Husky legacy and Portland product started each of the last two seasons at right guard, before shifting to left tackle this offseason. He helped lead a Husky offensive line that surrendered just one sack in four games.

Otton, meanwhile, led the Huskies in catches (18), receiving yards (258) and receiving touchdowns (3), while averaging 14.3 yards per reception as well. The Tumwater native, who scored the game-winning touchdown in Washington’s comeback win over Utah, also excelled as a blocker in the Huskies’ pro-style scheme.

Molden — a 5-10, 190-pound senior — was Washington’s unquestioned leader this fall. The West Linn, Ore., product, who has announced he will enter the 2021 NFL Draft, contributed 26 tackles with an interception and a pass breakup in four games this fall.

Meanwhile, Tupuola-Fetui exploded onto the scene with seven tackles and three forced fumbles in the first three starts of his UW career. The 6-3, 280-pound pass-rusher from Pearl City, Hawaii, earned a starting spot after Joe Tryon declared for the NFL Draft and sophomore Laiatu Latu missed the season with an unspecified injury.

Ulofoshio and McDuffie each impressed in their first full seasons — if you can call it that — as a starter. A 6-0, 230-pound former walk-on, Ulofoshio led UW with 47 tackles and added four pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a forced fumble and a sack as well. McDuffie made 14 tackles with 1.5 tackles for loss, one interception and one forced fumble while rarely being challenged in coverage.

At 3-1, Washington won the North Division but was unable to participate in the Pac-12 championship game due to a surge of positive COVID-19 tests within its program.