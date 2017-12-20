The early signing period has begun. Track the latest news and updates on the Washington Huskies' 2018 recruiting class.

No, it’s not the usual National Signing Day, but it’s still time to fire up those fax machines. Today marks the beginning of the inaugural early signing period, when recruits will have the chance to sign a National Letters of Intent ahead of the traditional National Signing Day (Feb. 7).

We’re bringing you live coverage and updates as Husky recruits begin to sign. Follow along with us for the latest throughout the day as the 2018 UW class takes shape, and follow along in our updated recruiting tracker below.

Here’s what you need to know about the early signing period:

• Recruits can sign a National Letter of Intent during a three-day window from Dec. 20-22.

• The NCAA approved the new legislation last spring to “improve the football environment and culture for current and prospective student-athletes and coaches.” In theory, the change was implemented in part to help ease the burden of the recruiting — the contact calls, texts and visits from recruiters — for prospective student-athletes who have already made up their mind about where they want to go to school.

• Recruits who don’t sign this week can still sign during the traditional signing period — Feb. 7 for this cycle. But that date will lose some of its luster because most recruits are expected to sign this week. In the Huskies’ case, most, if not all, of the 18 recruits currently committed are expected to sign Wednesday.

Listen:

Adam Jude breaks down UW’s 2018 recruiting class with analyst Brandon Huffman and QB recruit Jacob Sirmon