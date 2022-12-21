Early signing day looks a whole lot different this year.
Shortly after Kalen DeBoer’s hire last year, the Huskies signed just six recruits in an unusually uneventful December signing period.
Now, after going 10-2 in DeBoer’s first regular season at UW, it’s all about filling holes on Wednesday morning.
Early signing day previewHow UW Huskies will address areas of need in first full signing class of Kalen DeBoer era
The Huskies are expected to sign 20 recruits this week, including at least five defensive backs and five offensive linemen in positions of need. They’re also expected to secure a significant rivalry flip (insert emoji eyes).
With all of that in store, we’ve got you covered. Follow along here as Mike Vorel tracks all of UW’s signings and news throughout the day.
Welcome to early signing day.
UW adds four-star corner Curley Reed
There was little doubt Wednesday where Curley Reed would sign.
After all, the four-star corner and Lake Charles, La., product participated in a signing day ceremony at his school the day before, posing with his family in purple and gold. His signing became official early Wednesday morning, as Reed became the first Louisiana native to ink with UW since Baton Rouge inside linebacker Bradly Roussel in 2008.
Reed, it appears, was worth the extra effort. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 12 player in the state of Louisiana and the No. 33 corner in the 2023 class by 247Sports. He chose the Huskies over TCU, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas State, Kentucky, LSU, Louisville, Miami, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Oregon, Purdue, USC and more.
A Lake Charles College Prep standout, Reed will have an opportunity to make an early impact — as UW ranked 10th in the Pac-12 in opponent pass efficiency rating (146.66), touchdown passes allowed (25) and opponent yards per pass attempt (7.8) this fall. He’s one of five defensive backs expected to sign with Washington Wednesday — joining four-star safety Vincent Holmes, three-star corner Leroy Bryant, three-star nickel Diesel Gordon and three-star junior college corner Thaddeus Dixon. Four-star Rainier Beach corner and Oregon commit Caleb Presley may ultimately add to that haul as well.
Reinforcements are coming in the Husky secondary — including one from the Pelican State.
DL Anthony James is UW's first 2023 signee
Washington is following the Levi Onwuzurike formula with Anthony James.
Onwuzurike — then a 6-foot-3, 260-pound defensive lineman from Allen, Texas — signed with UW in 2016, before eventually developing into a second-round pick.
James — a 6-5, 265-pound defensive lineman from Wylie, Texas — signed with Washington Wednesday … and he may be next in line.
A high-upside athlete from Wylie East High School, James chose the Huskies over Texas A&M, Auburn, Utah, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, TCU, Texas, Texas Tech and more. The former Texas A&M commit is regarded as a four-star recruit and the No. 43 defensive lineman in the 2023 class.
Of course, much of James’ intrigue is attributed to athletic potential.
And his signing may help spring more Texas success.
“I think (James’ commitment) is important, in the sense that they’ve really made Texas a priority with this staff,” 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman said when James committed in June. “They were circling towards that route with (Chris) Petersen’s staff. It’s clear that they’re not letting up in Texas any time soon. But instead of going after a second-tier Texas guy, they’re getting a first-tier Texas guy with this commitment — a guy who was committed to Texas A&M, a guy who had national offers all over the country.
“So I think that’s significant. It really legitimizes their pursuit in Texas and it legitimizes the caliber of recruit they could get from Texas.”
Here’s an unfortunate fact:
Michael Penix Jr. can’t play forever.
Sooner or later — and sooner the better — UW must find its future quarterback.
Kalen DeBoer and Co. thought they’d done so this summer, when dual threat South Dakota slinger Lincoln Kienholz announced a commitment to Washington. But as the four-star signal caller’s profile rose, heavyweights took heed.
And last week, Kienholz officially flipped from UW to Ohio State — leaving a hole in Husky land.
“Obviously the glaring hole (in UW’s 2023 class) is the quarterback situation, just from a long-term standpoint,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said Monday, two days before early signing day. “But that’s really the only hole. I think 10 days ago, this class had the makings of being a pretty damn good first full class for DeBoer. I think they’ve shown they’re going to play the portal as a big part of recruiting, so they’re going to be OK. Obviously Penix coming back is a big deal for them, but it only solves the quarterback problem in 2023. There’s still the possibility of a quarterback leaving in the portal, and then you didn’t sign a quarterback in 2022 and you didn’t sign one in 2023. You’ve got to wait for (Garfield UW commit) EJ Caminong in 2024.
“But as we’re seeing in college football, more and more schools are going portal — especially newer staffs that inherited quarterbacks from the previous regime. And with Penix and what (DeBoer) did the last two years with (Jake) Haener at Fresno State, I don’t think quarterback is going to be too big of a worry under Kalen DeBoer overall.”
Indeed, DeBoer inherited a pair of scholarship quarterbacks, in sophomore Dylan Morris and redshirt freshman Sam Huard. It’s possible an incumbent will ultimately assume Penix’s spot, but UW will also search for outside options — either via the later signing day (Feb. 1) or the transfer portal.
But DeBoer also inherited other roster holes.
He’ll fill many Wednesday morning.
