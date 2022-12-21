Early signing day looks a whole lot different this year.

Shortly after Kalen DeBoer’s hire last year, the Huskies signed just six recruits in an unusually uneventful December signing period.

Now, after going 10-2 in DeBoer’s first regular season at UW, it’s all about filling holes on Wednesday morning.

Early signing day preview How UW Huskies will address areas of need in first full signing class of Kalen DeBoer era

The Huskies are expected to sign 20 recruits this week, including at least five defensive backs and five offensive linemen in positions of need. They’re also expected to secure a significant rivalry flip (insert emoji eyes).

With all of that in store, we’ve got you covered. Follow along here as Mike Vorel tracks all of UW’s signings and news throughout the day.

Welcome to early signing day.

Jump to: Live updates » | Comments »

Advertising