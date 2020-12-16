Good morning. It’s early signing day for the class of 2021 (isn’t it so refreshing to see that year in print? It’s almost here.) Today is about looking ahead, which is something we all could use right now

More officially, today is the day verbal commitments become official, as high schoolers sign national letters of intent to the colleges they’ll play ball at. Recruits can begins signing NLIs starting at 7 a.m. local time, which means a player like running back Caleb Berry in Lufkin, TX can sign at 5 a.m. PT.

Washington has 15 commits, headlined by five-star quarterback legacy and Kennedy Catholic standout Sam Huard. UW’s class is ranked 30th nationally by the 247Sports Composite, and fifth in the Pac-12 — behind Oregon (6), USC (14), Cal (23) and Utah (29).

Meanwhile, WSU enters the day with 18 commits, all of which are rated three-star players by 247Sports. The Cougars have the No. 60 class in the country and are ranked ninth in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.

Grab a cup of coffee and follow along as we bring you live updates, player analysis and more throughout the day.

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising

Advertising