Good morning. It’s early signing day for the class of 2021 (isn’t it so refreshing to see that year in print? It’s almost here.) Today is about looking ahead, which is something we all could use right now
More officially, today is the day verbal commitments become official, as high schoolers sign national letters of intent to the colleges they’ll play ball at. Recruits can begins signing NLIs starting at 7 a.m. local time, which means a player like running back Caleb Berry in Lufkin, TX can sign at 5 a.m. PT.
Washington has 15 commits, headlined by five-star quarterback legacy and Kennedy Catholic standout Sam Huard. UW’s class is ranked 30th nationally by the 247Sports Composite, and fifth in the Pac-12 — behind Oregon (6), USC (14), Cal (23) and Utah (29).
Meanwhile, WSU enters the day with 18 commits, all of which are rated three-star players by 247Sports. The Cougars have the No. 60 class in the country and are ranked ninth in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.
2021 signing day updates
Will Latu signs with Washington
Will Latu made his most significant impact as a running back at Bethel High School in Spanaway.
Can the 6-2, 221-pounder perform as an inside linebacker on the Pac-12 level?
We’re about to find out.
Latu — a four-star recruit, No. 9 player in the state of Washington and No. 15 athlete in the 2021 class via 247Sports — signed his national letter of intent with Washington on Wednesday.
Latu rushed for 707 yards, 5.9 yards per carry and 14 touchdowns in his junior season in 2019, according to MaxPreps. He added 214 receiving yards and five receiving scores, too. He chose the Huskies over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, USC, Utah, Washington State and more.
In a written evaluation in April, 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman described Latu as a “versatile athlete who plays a number of spots, but projects in the box in college. Physical and fluid player who can drop into coverage and defend down field but also come up and strike the ball carrier. Sometimes goes for the big hit instead of the sure tackle so needs to stay disciplined in ending plays. At his best covering tight ends and backs, has the strength to jam bigger receivers and tight ends at the line and knock them off balance.
“As a running back, could be a short yardage back. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and a third-day NFL draft pick or undrafted free agent.”
That’s an undeniably enticing evaluation — but Latu still must prove he can succeed as an inside linebacker on the next level.
Finau signs with Washington
When he committed to Washington in June, Siaosi Finau did not have a recruiting page in the 247Sports database. Likewise, he was unranked by both Rivals and 247Sports. He had a grand total of one scholarship offer — which, of course, came from Washington.
Which means he’ll either be the greatest success story in Husky history, or possibly a forgotten footnote in the 2021 class.
But Finau does have the frame — 6-3, 300 — to potentially make an impact on the UW defensive line. And the Huskies’ last commit from Renton, outside linebacker Joe Tryon, is another former three-star recruit who is currently preparing for the NFL Draft.
Finau officially signed with the hometown Huskies on Wednesday, just like 14 others in the 2021 class.
And when he arrives on campus this summer, star rankings will not factor into the equation.
O'Dea's Owen Prentice staying in Seattle
UW offensive line coach Scott Huff didn’t need to look far to find the foundation of his 2021 class.
Owen Prentice — a 6-3, 295-pound offensive guard from O’Dea High School in Seattle — verbally committed to Washington in July and signed his national letter of intent on Wednesday.
Prentice — who is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 7 guard nationally, the No. 4 player in the state of Washington and the No. 119 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports — chose the Huskies over offers from Arizona State, Cal, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Stanford, USC, Utah and more.
And, when you watch his tape, those national offers should be unsurprising. In a written evaluation, 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman described Prentice as “a smart, hardworking player who can play any spot on the offensive line. Projects as an interior lineman with his size and strength and ability to go up against defensive tackles. Has plus ability when pulling and getting into the open field. Needs to continue to refine as a pass blocker since prep offense is mostly run-based but is a punishing run blocker and can play left guard at the next level. Great footwork and uses his hands well to engage his defender.
“Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter and a third-day (NFL draft) pick.”
In Huff’s crowded and competitive room, Prentice — as well as UW’s other offensive line commit, three-star tackle Robert Wyrsch — should utilize a redshirt season to gain weight and learn the system in 2021.
And, eventually, he’ll be counted on to protect another hometown signee in five-star quarterback Sam Huard.
Sam Huard is a Husky
Another Huard is a Husky.
Might this be the best one yet?
UW head coach Jimmy Lake and offensive coordinator John Donovan certainly hope so. Sam Huard — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound quarterback from Kennedy Catholic High School — originally committed to the Huskies on Nov. 23, 2018, before finally signing with his home state team on Wednesday. He’s ranked by the 247Sports Composite as a five-star recruit, the No. 1 pro-style quarterback, No. 3 player in the state of Washington and No. 12 overall prospect in the 2021 class.
As a junior in 2019, Huard completed 63.1% of his passes and threw for 4,168 yards with 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, according to 247Sports. One of his top targets, four-star Kennedy Catholic wide receiver Jabez Tinae, verbally committed to UW as well.
In a written evaluation in April, 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman stated that Huard possesses a “quick, effortless release, (with) no wasted motion. Can make all the throws, equally adept at the deep ball while also delivering the short and intermediate throws with ease. Can run if needed but prefers to stay in the pocket and throw open receivers. High football IQ — can read the defense, get through progressions and deliver the ball. Excellent accuracy and able to fit the ball in tight windows. Has cut down on riskier throws from earlier in career. Excellent bloodlines — father is former NFL starter while two uncles also played quarterback at the FBS level, one a former NFL quarterback.
“Projects as an immediate Power 5 starter and future first-round NFL draft pick.”
In other words, Huard projects as a program-changer — and he signed his letter of intent to Washington on Wednesday.
Wyrsch's junior highlights
Here are highlights from new UW offensive tackle signee Robert "RJ" Wyrsch's junior season at Soquel High School in California.
Spears signs with Washington
Jimmy Lake knows what he wants.
And Zakhari Spears fits the mold.
Spears — the 6-foot-2, 180-pounder from Los Angeles — brings the kind of length and positional versatility Lake has traditionally looked for in his UW defensive backs. He played cornerback at Loyola High School — also the alma mater of Husky alum and current New England Patriot Myles Bryant — but could also conceivably slide back to safety.
And Spears, too, saw an early fit. He was UW’s second verbal commit in the 2021 class, announcing his pledge on Jan. 31. He chose the Huskies over the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, BYU, Cal, Kansas, Maryland, Oregon State, Utah, Washington State and more.
But it might not be so easy for Spears to make an early impact on Montlake — considering that experienced cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Kyler Gordon and safeties Asa Turner, Alex Cook and Cameron Williams all return next season.
Spears waited more than 11 months to sign with Washington. And on Wednesday, he officially became part of the fold.
California OT Wyrsch signs with UW
Someone get Robert Wyrsch a shake and a cheeseburger.
The 6-7, 270-pound offensive tackle is going to need more than a few of them to play in the Pac-12.
He’s also going to need time, teaching and technique. The Soquel (Calif.) High School standout is ranked as a three-star recruit, the No. 176 offensive tackle and the No. 213 prospect in the state of California by 247Sports. His other offers came from Fresno State, Harvard, Northern Arizona, Penn, San Jose State, UNLV and Yale.
Which is all to say that the Washington signee has some developing to do.
The good news? He also has the athleticism to eventually make the leap.
“He’s an upside play,” 247Sports national recruiting editor Brandon Huffman said when Wyrsch unexpectedly committed to UW in April. “He’s a bit of a project. He’s got a frame that you would absolutely love to work with if you’re an offensive line coach. He’s still pretty lean. He can put on another 30, 40 pounds probably. Wyrsch is all upside right now.”
Washington’s other offensive line commit — four-star O’Dea guard Owen Prentice — is the far more established prospect.
But give him a couple years (and shakes, and cheeseburgers), and Wyrsch might materialize into a mainstay on Montlake.
TE Quentin Moore's JUCO highlights
The top junior college tight end in the country, Quentin Moore, signed with Washington on Wednesday.
Here are highlights from his freshman season at Independence Community College in Kansas.
Top JUCO tight end Moore headed home
Cade Otton may be headed to the NFL next spring.
Which makes Quentin Moore’s arrival all the more important.
In an offensive system that routinely utilizes two or three tight ends, Moore — the top 2021 junior college prospect at the position — could make an immediate impact. The 6-6, 245-pounder from Kenmore chose the home state Huskies over offers from Miami, Oklahoma State, Mississippi, Tennessee, Arizona State, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Texas Christian, West Virginia, Utah and more.
And he’s not coming to Seattle to sit.
“He’s going to be coming in with the expectation to play right away,” 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman told The Times when Moore committed in May. “Usually with the JUCOs you want them to play immediately and that’s why you’re going after JUCOs. They offer that immediate help. It may tell you how they’re feeling about Cade Otton’s professional chances. There’s always the possibility that he could leave after this year, and that would give them — with the two tight ends from the last class (Redman and West) — you can still develop those guys and bring them along while you bring in Moore for a quicker contribution.
“In this class they’re going to miss out on some of the top tight ends that they’re after. So I think that makes getting Moore a little bit more pertinent in their efforts. So from a playing-time standpoint I think he’s going to provide immediate depth.”
According to Huffman, that help will primarily come in the pass-catching department.
“He’s a bigger version of Hunter Bryant, maybe not as dynamic of an athlete as pre-injury Hunter Bryant,” Huffman said. “The reason he ended up in Washington is that his dad (Mark Moore) was drafted by the Seahawks out of Oklahoma State (in the fourth round in 1987). He was a DB. He played there with Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas. So he’s got good bloodlines. He’ll block, but he wants to split out wide and catch the ball.”
WSU signs two local recruits
The Cougars inked their only two verbal commits from the state on Wednesday morning, and both should add firepower to future defensive lineups in Pullman. Three-star edge rusher Andrew Edson from Snoqualmie and three-star linebacker Ryan Kershaw from Yakima both are officially Cougars.
Tinae's junior highlights
Here are junior highlights for Kennedy Catholic four-star wide receiver Jabez Tinae, who has officially signed with Washington.
Kennedy Catholic's Tinae stays home
Sam Huard will soon be a Washington Husky, and he’s bringing one of his top targets with him.
Jabez Tinae — a four-star wide receiver and Huard’s teammate at Kennedy Catholic High School — signed his national letter of intent with Washington on Wednesday.
Of course, the top 2021 wide receiver recruit nationally — five-star Steilacoom standout Emeka Egbuka — announced a verbal commitment last week to Ohio State, over fellow finalists UW and Oklahoma. But Tinae is much more than a consolation prize.
The 6-1, 185-pound wideout — a four-star recruit and the No. 8 player in Washington, via 247Sports — chose the Huskies over offers from Oregon, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, Nebraska, USC, Utah and more. In 10 games in his junior season, Tinae caught 45 passes for 959 yards (21.3 yards per reception) and scored seven touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.com. He had 59 catches, 1,221 yards (20.7 yards per catch) and 11 scores as a sophomore.
In a written evaluation in April, 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman described Tinae as a “technically sound, polished receiver with crisp route running and ease in getting in and out of his breaks. Shows tremendous body control and can adjust to any pass, excelling at catches in traffic. Tracks the ball well and can elevate to bring the pass in with ability to turn and catch in mid-air.
“Lacks elite top-end speed but routinely gets himself open. Gets consistent yards after contact. Projects as immediate Power 5 contributor and late-round NFL draft pick.”
After UW signed three standout wide receivers — Rome Odunze, Jalen McMillan and Sawyer Racanelli — in the 2020 class, Tinae appears to be position coach Junior Adams’ lone pupil this cycle.
But he may make an instant impact all the same.
Tunuufi's high school highlights
Check out new UW defensive line signee Voi Tunuufi's junior season highlights at East High School in Salt Lake City.
Salt Lake City's Tunuufi headed to UW
Pay no mind to the measurables.
On paper, defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi is listed at just 6-foot-2 and 280 pounds. But Tunuufi — who signed a national letter of intent with Washington on Wednesday — finds other ways to win.
According to Salt Lake City East High School head coach Brandon Matich — who previously coached UW defensive linemen Taki Taimani and Jordan Lolohea — “we’ve had some major Division I football players, and Taki and Jordan Lolohea at Washington right now are two of those really twitchy guys. Neither one of those guys are as quick off the football as Voi. The way he can leverage an offensive lineman and get up under his pads so quickly and turn the corner, it’s just different. I’ve never seen it before.”
College recruiters didn’t see enough of it, apparently. The three-star recruit did receive offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, BYU, Michigan, Cal, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Utah, Wisconsin and more.
But, according to Matich, “schools like Notre Dame — and I say that with my hand over my heart, because my family is Notre Dame fans — but schools like that come in and they think his stature isn’t big enough to fit that type of mold at that type of level. That just fuels the fire even more.
“But I will say this: coach (Chris Petersen), and now coach (Jimmy) Lake and especially coach (Ikaika) Malloe, they are such tremendous recruiters, and it’s not because they see such talent in people like Voi. It’s because they care for the kids so deeply, and it’s not fake, and it’s not phony, and it shows.”
Now, Tunuufi has a chance to show what he’s worth at Washington. And, if he wins, the measurables won’t matter.
“He brings a ton of energy,” 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo told The Times when Tunuufi committed in April. “I love his tenacity. I love his versatility. He’s not the biggest player. He’s not maybe the strongest player, not the most physically imposing player. But he’s got a really, really impressive motor.
“He has the relentlessness and tenacity that you love to see from an interior defensive lineman. And when you put him together with Kuao Peihopa, who they picked up earlier in the week, that’s a really nice tandem there. They’re nice complementing pieces, especially after Washington wasn’t able to add any defensive linemen in the 2020 class. I think Tunuufi and Peihopa are really going to be able to feed off of each other.”
Caleb Berry first Husky to sign
A year ago, UW running backs coach Keith Bhonapha went to Texas to sign three-star tailback Jay’Veon Sunday.
Then Bhonapha and Washington went back to the well.
Caleb Berry — a 6-0, 213-pound tailback from Lufkin, Texas — officially signed with Washington on Wednesday.
And though Berry maintains a relatively modest recruiting ranking — three stars, the No. 43 running back nationally and No. 121 Texas prospect, via 247Sports — he could soon qualify as a certified sleeper.
“The guy who I actually think outperforms his ranking is Caleb Berry,” 247Sports national editor Brandon Huffman told The Times this week. “I know he broke his leg (last season), and that can always be hard to come back from. There’s uncertainty. But to me, he’s that typical Texas running back where he’s that workhorse, blue collar guy. Lufkin kids are kind of like Fresno kids. They’re kind of like Tacoma kids. They’re not at Allen. They’re not at Austin Westlake. They’re not at Katy (Texas high school powerhouses).
“They’re a little bit more rural, but they’ve had some dudes. Last time Keith Bhonapha went down to Texas to get a guy that a lot of people didn’t know about was (Boise State standout) Jay Ajayi.”
Actually, it was probably Sunday.
But yeah, you get the point.
Cougars get a surprise commit
Gavin Barthiel, a three-star linebacker out of Florida, had been predicted to sign with Georgia Tech up until Wednesday morning until he surprisingly flipped to WSU. Barthiel is rated the 54th best linebacker in the country, per 247Sports composite ranking.
Signing day superlatives
Before 15 verbal commits sign with Washington today, let's assess the Huskies' 2021 class. Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper? The biggest miss? And how should we evaluate Jimmy Lake's debut class at UW?
Cougars get four early signees
The Cougars have inked four of their expected 18 recruits so far, including Australian kicker Nick Haberer, who signed his NLI in his home town of Melbourne a full 16 hours before U.S. players could start committing.
WSU also landed their top recruit, three-star WR CJ Moore out of Iowa, along with Adrian Shepherd, a three-star safety from Texas, and Lawrence Falataea, a thee-star linebacker from Utah.
Here's a look at WSU's class:
Caleb Berry logs on?
Recruits are beginning to send national letters of intent beginning at 7 am local time.
Which means three-star running back Caleb Berry — who hails from Lufkin, Texas, on central time — could officially be a Husky as early as 5 am PT Wednesday.
At 5:46 a.m., Berry tweeted the following photo.
It looks like his destination is all but set.
