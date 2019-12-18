College football’s early signing day is here as recruits can officially commit starting today through Friday.

Today is the day verbal commitments become official, as high schoolers sign national letters of intent to the colleges they’ll play ball at. Washington has 22 prospective recruits who could officially commit, including Kennedy Catholic star Sav’ell Smalls, and nine four-star recruits. UW’s recruiting class currently ranks 14th nationally and first in the Pac-12 by the 247Sports Composite.

Meanwhile, WSU has 20 commits, led by a pair of three-star Arizona recruits QB Gunner Cruz and safety Bryce Beekman. The Cougars currently rank last in the Pac-12 and 66th nationally, according to 247Sports.

Locally, Eastside Catholic will see six Division I athletes, including four four-star athletes who are off to Power 5 schools. Kennedy Catholic has the state’s only five-star player, Smalls, who will sign with UW as teammate Justine Baker signs with Cal. They are a few of the handful of local athletes who will sign Wednesday.

This is the third year the early signing period has existed, as the later official signing day takes place Feb. 5, 2020. But the early signing period has stolen the show in terms of signings, as the lion’s share of recruits commit on early signing day. 77% of FBS prospects signed their letters of intent in December last year during the early signing period, according to ESPN’s Tom VanHeeran.

As the fax machines get dusted off and the tweets start flying, we’ll track the very latest from early signing day. Follow along as we bring you live updates from UW and WSU’s recruiting classes, along with local high-school players signing their letters of intent.