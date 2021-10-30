STANFORD, Calif. — In a battle of bad against bad, one had to be worse.

Washington entered Saturday’s game ranked 11th in the Pac-12 in rushing offense (107.71 yards per game) and 12th in yards per carry (3.25).

Stanford entered Saturday’s game ranked 12th in the Pac-12 in both rushing defense (202.71 yards allowed per game) and opponent yards per carry (4.98).

Something had to give.

The Cardinal gave a lot.

In Washington’s 20-13 win — its first victory on “The Farm” since 2007 — quarterback Dylan Morris found wide receiver Jalen McMillan in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown that sealed the deal with 21 seconds left.

UW churned out 230 rushing yards and 5.6 yards per carry against that weakened Stanford run defense. A week after he picked up his first career touchdown in UW’s comeback win over Arizona, redshirt freshman Cameron Davis burst around the left side for a career-long 22-yard scamper in the first quarter. On the next drive, sixth-year senior Sean McGrew added a 20-yard run of his own. McGrew finished with 114 rushing yards and six yards per carry, while Davis added 99 rushing yards and 5.5 yards per rush.

Eight weeks into an offensively underwhelming 2021 season, this finally looked like the ground attack that Lake has long sought — starring a physically formidable offensive line and waves of versatile and violent running backs.

The problem?

Field goals (usually) don’t win football games.

Nor do failed quarterback sneaks.

UW gained 194 total yards in the first half, but failed to enter the end zone. Consecutive drives of 57, 50 and 81 yards ended in Peyton Henry field goals. Another red-zone march in the third quarter yielded the same result.

On third-and-goal from the six-yard line early in the second quarter, UW quarterback Dylan Morris scanned the defense, rolled right, stalled, then sailed a pass over the head of wide receiver Rome Odunze. On the following drive, UW faced third-and-2 from the Stanford 15, and Morris gave an awkward option pitch to Davis — who stumbled to the turf for a four-yard loss.

And early in the fourth quarter, that dominant running attack suddenly sputtered. Leading 12-10 and needing just two yards for a first down, the Huskies were stoned on three consecutive plays — two Davis dives that totaled one yard, and a Morris quarterback sneak that was extinguished for no gain and a fourth-down stop.

But when UW’s offense sputtered, its defense (mostly) answered. In the place of standout inside linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio — who’s out for the season with an arm injury — second-year freshman Carson Bruener made the most of his first career start, corralling a team-high 12 tackles as well as a third-quarter strip sack recovered by outside linebacker Sav’ell Smalls. And in the place of standout outside linebacker Ryan Bowman — who’s out for the season with a shoulder injury, according to a source — true freshman defensive lineman Voi Tunuufi erupted for his first two career sacks.

Standout Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee — who entered the game with 17 total touchdowns and three interceptions — completed 21 of 32 passes for 194 yards, but also surrendered a pair of interceptions (including a desperation heave that ended the game) and lost a fumble on the Bruener sack as well. His favorite target was 6-5 sophomore tight end Benjamin Yurosek, who recorded six catches for 93 yards (thanks to a trio of 23-yard receptions).

In the second half, UW’s otherwise impressive defense produced a pair of crucial penalties. On fourth-and-4 from UW’s 41-yard line, outside linebacker Zion Tupuola-Fetui jumped offside — extending a drive that would have otherwise ended with a McKee incompletion. Ten plays later, Stanford capped a 16-play, 75-yard siege with a one-yard McKee touchdown plunge to narrow the deficit to 12-10.

And on Stanford’s next drive, after Morris’ failed quarterback sneak, a defensive holding penalty against cornerback Trent McDuffie again kept the Cardinal on the field. Stanford’s Joshua Karty kicked a 43-yard field goal to go ahead for good.

Trailing 13-12 late in the fourth quarter, a UW desperation drive ended on the Stanford 34-yard line — when a pressured Morris released a pass that was knocked away from Odunze on fourth-and-4. Morris completed 17 of 25 passes for just 146 yards and a touchdown on Saturday night.

But he made the throw that mattered.

And red zone results aside, the final score mattered most on Saturday night.