Following Washington’s first fall practice on Friday, head coach Jimmy Lake was asked when he’d like to decide on a starting quarterback.

But for the most part, it sounds like he already has.

“Well Dylan Morris is our starter. Dylan Morris is our starter, so it sounds solidified to me,” Lake said. “Like I told you guys down in Los Angeles (for Pac-12 Media Days last week), everybody on our team who is a starter or a returning starter, if they decide to slip and not play as well and someone plays better than them — at corner, at left tackle, at center, at quarterback, at wide receiver, at linebacker, punter, kicker, every single position — if someone eventually plays better than them during training camp then they all have a chance to be replaced.

“But I feel very confident in our quarterback position right now, and Dylan Morris is our starter. We have two guys behind him who are very, very talented, and I’m excited to see what they do.”

Lake certainly provided more clarity on Friday than he did the previous fall, when the Huskies’ first-year head coach declined to name a starter before Morris took the opening snap against Oregon State on Nov. 14. In an abbreviated four-game sprint, Morris — a 6-foot, 200-pounder from Puyallup — threw for 897 yards with six total touchdowns and three interceptions, leading UW to a 3-1 record and a Pac-12 North crown.

Last spring, Morris took the vast majority of the first-team reps, with graduate transfer Patrick O’Brien and five-star freshman Sam Huard working in behind him. That was also the case during practice on Friday.

“I’m expecting (Morris) to play better than he did in 2020, because he’s a year older, a year wiser, and he’s heard the plays and heard the calls,” Lake said. “We’re expecting him to do that.”

This story will be updated.