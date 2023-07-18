A total of 12 Washington football players, led by three first-team selections, were named to the preseason All-Pac-12 team.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze, OL Troy Fautanu and edge Bralen Trice were named to the first team. Four Huskies were listed on the second team: QB Michael Penix Jr., WR Jalen McMillan, Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui and CB Jabbar Muhammad. Penix was the 2022 second-team quarterback while McMillan and Tupuola-Fetui both made honorable mention. Muhammad is in his first season at UW, having transferred from Oklahoma State, where he earned honorable mention All-Big 12 in 2022.

An additional five Huskies earned preseason All-Pac-12 honorable mention: OL Roger Rosengarten, LB Edefuan Ulofoshio, LB Alphonzo Tuputala, DB Asa Turner, and long snapper Jaden Green.

Seven Washington State players were named to preseason teams.

Four players were named to the second team in edges Ron Stone Jr and Brennan Jackson, DB Chau Smith-Wade and P Nick Haberer. Defensive back Jaden Hicks, K Dean Janikowski and RB Nakia Watson were honorable mention.

men’s basketball

• Eastern Washington rounded out its coaching staff with the addition of two new members and the promotion of two others.

Jerry Brown, a new assistant coach, comes to Eastern from Denver, where he was an assistant.

Also joining the EWU staff is Donald Brady, who for the last five years was the coach at Bellevue College. The Eagles also promoted to assistant coaching roles Blake Fernandez — formerly the program’s director of basketball operations — and Ben Beauchamp, who was the director of player development and recruiting coordinator.