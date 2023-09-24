To borrow a phrase from the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” Michael Penix Jr. looked at the reporter as if he had lobsters crawling out of his ears.

No. 7 Washington (4-0) opened Saturday’s 59-32 win over Cal with a 45-yard pick-six by linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and an 83-yard punt-return touchdown by wide receiver Rome Odunze. When Penix — UW’s sixth-year senior quarterback and Heisman Trophy contender — took the field for the first time with 5:46 left in the first quarter, his Huskies already held a 14-6 lead.

So, the reporter asked a few hours later: “Could you really relax coming in with two touchdowns already on the board?”

“Relax?” Penix repeated in disbelief. “No, we don’t relax. We never relax. We want to make sure we score every time we get the ball. That’s our mentality. If the offense is on the field, we’re trying to score. There’s no relaxing.”

Which was bad news for the Golden Bears.

In UW’s Pac-12 debut, Penix completed 19 of 25 passes (76%) for 304 yards with four touchdowns and one interception … despite sitting out the entire fourth quarter as well. The Tampa product’s most impressive strike was a 35-yard touchdown to the ever-dangerous Odunze — in which Penix took a shotgun snap, dropped back and ripped a looping laser to Odunze’s back shoulder on the opposite side of the field.

Goodness, the timing, touch, and placement on this pass from Penix to Odunze is perfect. pic.twitter.com/QJDIzrf7B6 — Ian Valentino (@NFLDraftStudy) September 24, 2023

In college football’s current composition, it might have been a completion only Penix and Odunze could make.

“Mike has such a knack of knowing where he can put the ball to where it’s safe, but it gives his guy a chance to still catch it,” said UW coach Kalen DeBoer. “Worst-case scenario, the ball falls incomplete and we run another play and keep attacking. But I can think of a couple last year too where it was kind of similar, where he just lays it out there.

“He puts enough air on it and lets Rome circle over with a center field turn there and chase the ball down. If those guys get their hands on it, they’re more than likely coming down with it.”

Those guys — Husky wideouts Odunze (five catches, 125 yards, two receiving TDs, 83 punt-return yards, one TD) and Ja’Lynn Polk (eight catches, 127 yards, two TDs) — combined for 13 catches, 335 total yards and five touchdowns.

Through four games, UW leads the nation in total offense (593.3 yards per game), yards per play (9.23), passing (467.3 yards per game), passing touchdowns (17), plays of 30 yards or more (23) and sacks allowed (1); ranks second in pass efficiency rating (209.22) and yards per pass attempt (12.2); and sits third in scoring (49.8 points per game).

The Huskies didn’t get here by relaxing against inferior competition.

Quite the opposite.

“Hopefully we can keep it going,” DeBoer said. “It’s so much work. What you see on Saturday is fun. But tomorrow they’re going to come in and we’re going to be back to work and be critical about those areas where we can still improve. We’re going to be on the football field and they’re going to be flying around. Tuesday morning [at practice], I know what we’re going to get. That’s when it’s fun.

“We call it a starving mindset. The guys are beyond hungry and willing to do anything to get on that football field, go make plays. It just goes back to a lot of guys that made big decisions to return. I think you see that passion coming out, the love for the game coming out, and just their energy, and never taking anything for granted. So it’s fun.”

To quote a memorable Aaron Rodgers media scrum: R-E-L-A-X.

And to paraphrase Penix: N-O.

O-line adjusts

Junior guard Julius Buelow missed Saturday’s game with an injury, prompting fourth-year sophomore right guard Geirean Hatchett to make his first career start. Redshirt freshman Parker Brailsford also started at center for a second consecutive week, following Matteo Mele’s season-ending injury.

And yet, despite the O-line shuffle, UW rushed for 140 yards, 4.7 yards per carry and two touchdowns without surrendering a sack.

“Geirean has worked hard for his opportunity to get out there, and [offensive line coach Scott] Huff does a great job of preparing not just the starters but getting those 2s and 3s reps — those young guys,” DeBoer said. “It’s the culture that’s within that room. Next man up, and be ready to go. There’s a reason why coach Huff was on this staff a year ago. I could just tell the depth [in the room]. I could tell the relationships that were in that room and how tight they were. You could see that coming to life, in how those guys play.”

Davis returns

In former UW wide receiver Taj Davis’ first game back inside Husky Stadium, the junior Cal transfer recorded five catches for 60 yards and a 24-yard touchdown, before exiting with an injury. After the game, a huddle of Huskies — DeBoer included — dapped up Davis on the field.

“We just are so grateful for what Taj Davis did for our program not just last year but before that,” DeBoer said. “There’s things that go beyond football. There’s relationships. I just can’t say enough about who he is as a person. We all love him. We really do. We wish him the best. He just handled everything the right way, from every minute he was here to even now.

“So we wish him the best. He’s going to have a great finish here to football and life beyond football someday. He’s going to be super successful.”

