In the 2020 class, Washington signed the top wide receiver in the state of Nevada in Bishop Gorman’s Rome Odunze.

But for UW wide receivers coach Junior Adams, it appears once wasn’t enough.

Germie Bernard — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound wideout from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. — became the Huskies’ first verbal commit of the 2022 class on Thursday. Bernard is considered a four-star prospect, the No. 20 wide receiver nationally and the No. 168 overall recruit in his class by the 247Sports Composite.

“Today I am making one of the biggest decisions of my life at this point,” Bernard said in a video published on social media shortly after 7 p.m. “And the best part about it was, it was an easy decision for my family and I. I am 110% certain about my decision. I urge coaches and players to respect my decision.

“For the next three or four years, I would like to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs!”

Bernard ultimately chose Washington over scholarship offers from Arizona State, Miami, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Utah and many more. And their interest in the soon-to-be junior wideout is easy to understand. He caught 54 passes for 948 yards, 17.6 yards per reception and 14 touchdowns in 15 games in 2019, according to MaxPreps.

In a written evaluation in March, 247Sports recruiting analyst Blair Angulo described Bernard as a prospect with a “muscular frame with strong lower body. Big-time pass-catcher and impressive athlete who excels in one-on-one matchups. Gains separation early in route and shows elite body control on the perimeter. Can high-point the football and beat defenders over the top. Displays great feel for the position and natural pass-catching ability. Dangerous after the catch. Could improve overall speed.

“Potential multi-year starter, all-conference type performer and NFL draft day 3 selection.”

But when it comes to blue-chip pass-catchers, Bernard will find plenty of company on Montlake. Since arriving in Seattle in Jan. 2019, Adams has helped the Huskies sign four-star wide receivers Puka Nacua (2019 class), Jalen McMillan (2020) and Odunze (2020), while also wooing three-star in-state standout Sawyer Racanelli. Four-star Kennedy Catholic wideout Jabez Tinae is verbally committed in the 2021 class as well.

And don’t forget, the Huskies also continue to court five-star 2021 wide receivers Emeka Egbuka and Troy Franklin. Their 2021 class, which currently has 14 verbal commits, is ranked third in the Pac-12 (behind Oregon and USC) and 22nd nationally by the 247Sports Composite.

All things considered, Adams is ensuring that Washington’s starting quarterback — whoever that ends up being — has plenty of tantalizing targets over the next several seasons.

And UW football fans can also thank the state of Nevada for that.

“Several sources in Nevada have opined that Bernard might be the best player in the state — a telling remark given that there are four other players ranked ahead of him in the 2022 class — but it speaks to his talent level,” Angulo wrote in a 247Sports story following Bernard’s commitment. As a sophomore last season, Bernard was credited with 54 receptions for 948 yards and 14 touchdowns to help Liberty to a state championship. That’s a level of production not often seen from sophomores at such an important position.

“His arrival at Husky Stadium is still two years away but, once he’s finally in town, Bernard should fit right into the WR room that has added some impressive members in the last couple cycles.”