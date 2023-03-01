Can Washington’s offense get even better?

The pieces are in place.

A year after leading the nation in passing (369.8 yards per game), first downs (27.2 per game) and third down conversions (56.83%), the Huskies return virtually every contributing skill player this spring. And, perhaps more importantly, coveted offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb also returns to improve an attack that ranked second nationally in total offense (516.2 yards per game) and seventh in scoring (39.7 points per game).

Which isn’t to say Washington has copy-pasted its offensive personnel. Starting left guard Jaxson Kirkland, center Corey Luciano and right guard Henry Bainivalu have each graduated, as has reliable running back Wayne Taulapapa. There will be ample competition throughout spring practice, which kicks off with three workouts — followed by a 19-day delay, necessitated by finals and spring break — next week.

So, what are the offensive story lines to monitor this spring? And which newcomers could contribute alongside Washington’s established weapons?

Before UW returns to the practice field, let’s sift through a pre-spring primer.

Quarterback

Michael Penix Jr., sr., 6-3, 213

Dylan Morris, jr., 6-0, 197

(Note: summer enrollees have not been included.)

Analysis: UW’s quarterback depth chart leaves little room for interpretation — or injury. Michael Penix Jr. enters his second (and final) season in Seattle as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate, after setting the program’s single-season passing record (4,641 yards) — while leading the country in that category — in 2022. Most assumed Penix was set to enter the 2023 NFL draft, but the Tampa product will instead chase a College Football Playoff berth alongside a seasoned supporting cast.

Likewise, redshirt junior Dylan Morris provides critical insurance as Penix’s back up, having made 15 starts in 2020 and 2021. The 6-foot, 197-pound junior — who has passed for 3,497 yards with 24 total touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 22 career games — is arguably one of Washington’s most important returners, both because of Penix’s injury history and Sam Huard’s offseason transfer to Cal Poly. It’s exceedingly rare for a program to enter spring practice with two total scholarship quarterbacks.

Advertising

Granted, Penix and Morris will receive ample reps to command the Husky offense, and four-star freshman Austin Mack (who reclassified from the 2024 class) will also arrive this summer.

But for now, at least, UW has quality — not quantity — at quarterback.

Running back

Dillon Johnson, jr., 6-0, 215

Cameron Davis, jr., 6-0, 208

Richard Newton, sr., 6-0, 212

Sam Adams II, so., 6-2, 198

Will Nixon, so., 5-11, 192

Daniyel Ngata, jr., 5-10, 200

Aaron Dumas, so., 5-9, 208

Tybo Rogers, fr., 5-11, 180

Analysis: That’s a lot of names.

Of course, Taulapapa is gone, and fellow east coast transfer Dillon Johnson — who compiled 1,198 rushing yards, 5.2 yards per carry, 149 catches, 864 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns across three seasons at Mississippi State — is the best bet to earn the bulk of the carries.

But that won’t happen right away.

Johnson will miss UW’s three practices next week before arriving on March 25 for the spring semester. Fellow transfer Daniyel Ngata has already enrolled, and he’ll compete alongside returning contributors Cameron Davis, Richard Newton, Sam Adams II and Will Nixon for available reps. Three-star freshman Tybo Rogers has enrolled early as well.

A year ago, depth and injury issues resulted in walk on (and converted quarterback) Camden Sirmon assuming the starting running back role to begin the spring.

There are no such issues now.

But in a crowded position room, who will begin to emerge?

Advertising

Wide receiver

Rome Odunze, jr., 6-3, 201

Taj Davis, jr., 6-2, 193

Denzel Boston, rs. fr., 6-3, 193

***

Jalen McMillan, jr., 6-1, 186

Giles Jackson, sr., 5-9, 185

Jabez Tinae, so., 6-0, 189

***

Ja’Lynn Polk, so., 6-2, 199

Germie Bernard, so., 6-0, 200

Analysis: Washington returns its entire fleet of soul-snatching wide receivers — with Rome Odunze (75 catches, 1,145 receiving yards, 7 TD), Jalen McMillan (79, 10,098, 9), Ja’Lynn Polk (41, 694, 6), Giles Jackson (28, 328, 1) and Taj Davis (21, 277, 3) all back in Seattle this spring.

But that’s not all.

The offense also adds transfer sophomore (and former Husky signee) Germie Bernard, who returns following a single season at Michigan State.

“Our offense is a great fit for him, being a receiver,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer said of Bernard on Feb. 1. “I just don’t know how many guys have the combination of size and speed and ability to catch the ball that he has. I’m super fired up about the work ethic he has and the way he’s come in and been so well received already in our team.”

With Bernard returning, redshirt freshman Denzel Boston developing and freshmen Taeshaun Lyons, Rashid Williams and Keith Reynolds arriving this summer, perhaps the country’s premier wide receiver corps continues to improve.

Tight end

Jack Westover, sr., 6-3, 245 OR

Devin Culp, sr., 6-4, 239

Quentin Moore, jr. 6-4, 259

Josh Cuevas, so., 6-5, 245

Ryan Otton, rs. fr., 6-6, 234

Analysis: Tight end pseudo-starters Jack Westover (31 catches, 342 yards, 1 TD) and Devin Culp (29, 266, 1) were equally consistent cogs in the Husky offense last fall. Junior Quentin Moore also came on late and figures to receive an elevated role (if there are enough reps to go around). And after redshirting last fall, it will be interesting to see if former four-star recruit Ryan Otton (younger brother of current Tampa Bay Buccaneer Cade Otton) can crack the rotation with a massive 6-6, 234-pound frame.

The wild card, of course, is Cal Poly transfer Josh Cuevas — who recorded 57 catches for 622 yards and six touchdowns in 2022. The 6-5, 245-pounder moves extremely well and could step into a starting role after Westover and Culp depart next offseason.

Advertising

But is Cuevas ready to contribute in 2023? Only time will tell.

Offensive line

Left tackle

Troy Fautanu, jr., 6-4, 312

Robert Wyrsch, soph., 6-7, 291

Left guard

Nate Kalepo, jr., 6-6, 316

Gaard Memmelaar, soph., 6-4, 304

Center

Matteo Mele, sr., 6-6, 300

Parker Brailsford, rs. fr., 6-2, 263

Owen Prentice, soph., 6-3, 301

Landen Hatchett, fr., 6-3, 300

Right guard

Geirean Hatchett, soph., 6-4, 303

Julius Buelow, jr., 6-8, 311

Myles Murao, soph., 6-3, 319

Right tackle

Roger Rosengarten, soph., 6-6, 303

Samuel Peacock, soph., 6-6, 279

Zachary Henning, fr., 6-6, 275

Analysis: While the starters outside — left tackle Troy Fautanu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten — are essentially set, UW has other questions to answer. Junior Nate Kalepo (who impressed in 12 games and three starts at left guard last fall) seems like a certain starter, as does athletic sixth-year senior Matteo Mele (who contributed in all 13 games last season at center).

The key competition should come at right guard, where sophomore Geirean Hatchett and junior Julius Buelow are the favorites to succeed Bainivalu. A former four-star recruit from Ferndale, Hatchett made regular appearances as a jumbo tight end last fall and could be ready for an elevated role. The hulking Buelow struggled in five starts at left guard in 2021, but may now be ready to seize the moment.

Of course, it’s impossible to overstate the importance of UW’s offensive line — which surrendered just seven sacks last season, ranking second in the nation.

Can three new starters produce a sequel?