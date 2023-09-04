Will Nixon put his improvement on display Saturday, tallying 48 rushing yards and an impressive eight yards per carry.

The 5-foot-11, 202-pound sophomore — who contributed 89 rushing yards, 4.2 yards per carry and two touchdowns in 11 games last season — broke off runs of 21 and 14 yards, flourishes in an otherwise ineffective ground game.

“You saw him break a couple tackles in the B gap that I thought was really good,” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said Monday, two days after UW’s 56-19 win over Boise State. “The safety comes running down in there, the corner was even in there, and he runs through both those tackles. So I don’t think that was a play last year Will would make. Better knee drive, stronger kid. It was good. Will definitely had a good showing out there.”

Improvement was shown.

More can be made.

Take it from the fourth-year sophomore and Nebraska transfer, who said Saturday “there was one [run] where I should have kept it going and it’s probably a 50-yard touchdown.”

When asked to name the play, Nixon added: “I can’t say, but it should have been there. That’s on me. The O-line blocked it perfectly.”

Which, for the Huskies, highlights a larger theme:

The running game touts both A.) potential, and B.) room to improve.

Outside of Nixon, UW tailbacks Dillon Johnson, Sam Adams II and Daniyel Ngata managed just 14 rushing yards on nine carries (1.56 YPC) against Boise State. Johnson — a 6-0, 218-pound transfer from Mississippi State — got the start and recorded 12 rushing yards, 1.7 yards per carry and a 1-yard touchdown, plus three catches for 20 yards.

“If I was being transparent,” Grubb said, “there was a couple plays where [Johnson’s] out in the open and got solo tackled where I was a little bit disappointed that he couldn’t break free of those. And so is he. DJ is very critical of himself and wants to be great in open space.”

While Nixon (24 plays) and Johnson (22 plays) earned the majority of action, sophomore Sam Adams II saw the field as well — taking a single carry for a 3-yard loss in 14 snaps. But Grubb noted that “Sam’s a complete back. That’s one thing 28 brings to the table. He’s really improved in his pass protection. He catches the ball well out of the backfield and he’s got good vision, and he’s a smart kid. He understands the playbook. It’s really always been health with Sam. It’s just his own limitations that have held him back. When he’s healthy, we feel like he can contribute and be a part of the offense.”

Still, that offense may lack a reliable ground game, in the absence of injured starter Cameron Davis. Grubb confirmed “we’re still trying to find our [way] there, definitely still kind of feeling the loss of CD if I’m being really transparent. That room is working really hard and realizing that practice reps count right now. We’re still trying to find out who the leader is in that room and who’s supposed to be the guy.”

And while Nixon, Johnson and Adams appear primed to share the load, don’t discount versatile freshman Tybo Rogers. The Bakersfield, Calif., product impressed this spring after enrolling only, but was suspended for much of preseason practices due to a violation of team rules.

But when asked Monday of Rogers can still earn a role, Grubb said: “He’s getting there. He’s doing a good job. He’s doing everything he’s supposed to be doing. He’s also continuing to work with pass protection. It’s always typically a struggle with young backs, figuring all that out. He’s getting better every day. So we’re close and I do think he can be a factor in the run game.”

The offensive line is a factor as well.

That group debuted a new starting five against Boise State — featuring two returners (left tackle Troy Fautanu and right tackle Roger Rosengarten), two veterans with prior starts (center Matteo Mele and left guard Nate Kalepo) and one underclassman (right guard Parker Brailsford). They also surrendered a single sack that ended UW’s opening drive, the result of a Husky wide receiver running the wrong route.

In pass protection, they were pristine.

“I thought they made some good in-game adjustments in protection,” Grubb said. “Boise challenged us with a few things early on in the football game and I thought that was going to be one of the questions, how they were going to respond to some of the different pressures and things we hadn’t seen on film. Would they be able to adjust in the game? I thought they did a great job with that.”

In his first career start, Brailsford — a 6-2, 275-pounder from Mesa, Ariz. — earned the best grade of any offensive lineman (76.0) from Pro Football Focus. UW coach Kalen DeBoer said “I thought he played fantastic.”

As for the continuing competition at left guard, Kalepo earned the start and logged 28 snaps … six fewer than fellow junior Julius Buelow. But Grubb said “there were things both of them did that kind of boosted their case. I don’t think anyone hurt their case. They both played really well. That’s a blessing. Practice matters, and they’ll continue to be evaluated week to week.”

As will all of UW’s running backs and offensive linemen.

But improvement must be seen on Saturdays.

“We’re just not quite there yet as a whole group [with the ground game], everyone in sync,” DeBoer said. “I don’t feel like it’s anything we need to be alarmed about yet. Obviously you can’t keep making the same mistakes, but it was one thing here, one thing there. It wasn’t the same thing that was popping up. It’s just [about] everyone getting better. There’s a different tempo to things, right? You practice hard but you aren’t really getting tackled all the time. There’s a different rhythm to it when you get into games.”

Added Grubb, on Nixon stating he missed a 50-yard score: “I think that’s an accurate assessment. There were for sure four runs [where] we left explosive plays on the board there, where we might have just missed the cut or the read and they could have been pretty big hits — two of them really big.

“But I think that shows a lot of maturity by Will as well, knowing there’s a couple there he probably could have hit a little differently. They just have to keep learning and getting reps. Practice is great, but game reps and timing is so critical.”

