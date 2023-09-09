It’s an unwanted compliment, but Washington’s offense is so explosive that the Huskies produced four drops, an end zone interception and a red zone fumble in the first half on Saturday … and it didn’t remotely matter.
In a 43-10 win over Tulsa, UW’s chunk plays meant more than its mounting mistakes.
Take Ja’Lynn Polk’s 27-yard touchdown trot. With 2:46 left in the first quarter, UW quarterback Michael Penix Jr. faked a hand off and flipped to Polk on an end-around. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound wideout burst around the left edge and followed a caravan of bulldozing blockers — left guard Nate Kalepo, left tackle Troy Fautau, wide receiver Rome Odunze and tight end Devin Culp — into the end zone.
The Huskies repeated the feat late in the third quarter, with Penix flipping to Odunze for a remarkably similar 14-yard rushing score.
Meanwhile, UW running backs Will Nixon, Daniyel Ngata and Sam Adams II combined for just 49 yards on 16 carries (3.1 yards per rush) — plus a garbage time Ngata touchdown plunge — while junior Dillon Johnson sat out with an assumed injury.
But with all these wide receivers … who needs running backs?
Speaking of, Penix found junior Jalen McMillan in the flat for a 35-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage, and added a 33-yarder to Polk, a 26-yarder to Odunze and 16-yard strikes to both Odunze and Polk in an eventful first half. The sixth-year senior added a trio of touchdown passes — a 2-yarder to Odunze on UW’s opening drive, a 9-yarder to McMillan (the junior’s fourth score in his first two games) and a 7-yarder to sophomore wideout Germie Bernard (his first UW TD).
In all, Penix completed 28 of 38 passes (74%) for 409 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in another statistically dominant display. McMillan tallied eight catches for 120 yards and a touchdown, while Odunze added seven catches, 121 total yards and two touchdowns. Polk produced five catches for 81 yards, plus the aforementioned 27-yard rushing score.
But there could have been — should have been — even more.
That’s because, despite the razzle dazzle, there was also uncharacteristic mistakes. Odunze missed two point-blank passes in an uneven first half, while McMillan dropped a walk-in score and lost a fumble in the same half-ending drive. Penix, too, tossed his first interception of the season — an end zone heave intended for Odunze that nickelback Jaise Oliver centered under instead. Sophomore kicker Grady Gross clanked his first field goal attempt of the season, a 33-yarder, of the left upright.
On the other side, Tulsa entered Husky territory six separate times … but managed 10 total points. Junior safety Kamren Fabiculanan nabbed a jump ball in the end zone for his second interception of the season, and the Huskies produced a pair of fourth down stops.
Tulsa quarterbacks Roman Fuller and Cardell Williams combined to complete 18 of 32 passes for 150 yards with a touchdown and an interception, while the Golden Hurricane rushed for 126 yards and 3.8 yards per carry.
This story will be updated.
