On April 24, Paki Finau cut his significant list of suitors to seven: Washington, Penn State, Utah, Auburn, UCLA, Arizona and Arizona State.

Two weeks later, it’s down to one.

Finau — a 6-foot-4, 265-pound offensive lineman from Hesperia, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to UW on social media Monday. The Oak Hills High School standout is ranked as a four-star recruit, the No. 24 player in the state of California and the No. 216 player in the 2024 class by 247Sports.

“I would like to thank all the schools and coaches for putting their time and effort into me during this recruiting process, I truly appreciate everything!” Finau wrote. “With that being said, I have talked to my parents and close guardians, although it was a hard decision, I would like to announce my commitment to The University of Washington!”

Finau has visited Seattle twice this offseason, for the Huskies’ junior day in January and again for the “spring preview” on April 22nd. Besides his finalists, he earned offers from Baylor, Boston College, BYU, Cal, Florida State, Fresno State, Maryland, Miami, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Washington State and more.

He had also previously scheduled four official visits — to Arizona (June 2), Utah (June 9), Penn State (June 16) and Washington (June 23).

It appears most of those will no longer be necessary.

“I loved everything about Washington,” Finau told 247Sports Monday. “My last visit was great and talking to some of the players, I really got a better feel for how strong their relationship is with the coaches.

“I really like [offensive line coach Scott] Huff a lot and he’s very well respected there. He treats his players with respect and really looks after his guys and that’s something I was looking for. I have such a strong comfort level with all the coaches and really feel good about this.”

Under Huff, UW’s offensive line led the nation in tackles for loss allowed (31, a whopping 13 fewer than No. 2 Ball State) and ranked second in sacks allowed (7). Washington also finished first nationally in passing (369.8 yards per game), while rushing for 1,898 yards and 4.7 yards per carry as well.

That line returns starting tackles Troy Fautanu (left) and Roger Rosengarten (right) in 2023, but will insert new starters at left guard, right guard and center. UW also signed five offensive linemen in the 2023 class — Landen Hatchett, Zachary Henning, Elishah Jackett, Kahlee Tafai and Soane Faasolo.

Finau is just UW’s third verbal commit in the 2024 cycle, joining three-star quarterback EJ Caminong and wide receiver Landon Bell. The Huskies will undoubtedly add to that list this summer.

But, as always, it starts up front.