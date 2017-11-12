For the first time all season, WSU overtook the Huskies in the top 25 rankings. If the Cougars win the Apple Cup (Nov. 25/Time TBA), they'll win the Pac-12 North.

Washington State rose four spots to No. 15 in The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday morning, jumping one spot ahead of Washington as the Apple Cup inches closer.

The Cougars (9-2 overall) are in control in the Pac-12 North at 6-2 following their 33-25 victory at Utah on Saturday. The scenario is a simple one for the Cougars: win the Apple Cup and the North is theirs. (WSU is idle this week.)

The Huskies (8-2, 5-2) dropped seven spots to No. 16 in the AP poll after their 30-22 loss at Stanford on Friday night. UW hosts Utah this Saturday (7:30 p.m., ESPN) before hosting the Apple Cup.

Stanford (7-3, 6-2), which lost at Washington State earlier this month, reentered the rankings this week at No. 20.

At No. 12, USC (9-2, 7-1) is the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team.