Both teams move up one spot this week.

Washington State and Washington both moved up one spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), coming off a bye, rose to No. 13 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday afternoon.

The Huskies, after their dramatic 33-30 victory over Utah, moved up to No. 17.

The rivals will meet in their regular-season finale Saturday at Husky Stadium in the 110th Apple Cup (5 p.m., FOX).