Both teams move up one spot this week.

Adam Jude
By
Seattle Times staff reporter

Washington State and Washington both moved up one spot in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings.

The Cougars (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12), coming off a bye, rose to No. 13 in the CFP rankings released Tuesday afternoon.

The Huskies, after their dramatic 33-30 victory over Utah, moved up to No. 17.

The rivals will meet in their regular-season finale Saturday at Husky Stadium in the 110th Apple Cup (5 p.m., FOX).

