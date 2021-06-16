It appears Washington’s 2021 signing class wasn’t quite complete.

Six months after 15 high school seniors officially signed with UW, Davon Banks — a 5-foot-10, 156-pound cornerback from San Jacinto, Calif. — announced a verbal commitment to the Huskies on Wednesday.

“I want to first thank God for giving me the strength to fight the adversity throughout my life,” Banks wrote in a tweet on Wednesday afternoon. “Next I want to thank my mom and dad and sisters for always being there for me and helping pick my school. Also wanna thank everyone else that was there for me throughout this process but I’m proud to say I am a HUSKY”.

But though the timing around Banks’ commitment is certainly confounding, this is an interesting case in more ways than one. A San Jacinto High School standout, Banks did not receive a ranking from 247Sports and does not possess any other public scholarship offers.

It appears Jimmy Lake, Will Harris and Terrence Brown must have seen something in Banks that other college recruiters couldn’t.

Or perhaps Banks simply suffered from his senior season being pushed to the spring, after colleges nationwide already solidified their signing classes. In a 35-21 win over Citrus Hill on April 17, the under-recruited two-way star piled up four catches for 171 yards and two touchdowns, including scores of 39 and 85 yards, while adding a 92-yard kickoff return touchdown as well. Two other Banks touchdowns were negated by penalties, most notably a 99-yard would-be pick-six.

“I do it on both sides of the ball, offense and defense,” Banks told the Press-Enterprise after that game. “And I was able to do it today on special teams, as well.”

This story will be updated.