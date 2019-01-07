The Huskies, as expected, have lost another top defensive back early to the NFL draft.
Washington cornerback Byron Murphy on Monday morning announced he will enter the NFL draft, leaving the Huskies with two seasons of eligibility remaining.
As a third-year sophomore, Murphy is eligible to enter the 2019 draft.
He is the second UW defensive back to leave early since the Rose Bowl, following junior safety Taylor Rapp’s announcement last Wednesday.
Both Murphy and Rapp received second-round grades from the NFL Advisory Committee.
