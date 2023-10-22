Washington didn’t lose because the Huskies’ helmets were purple instead of gold.

Washington didn’t lose because Saturday’s game kicked off at 7:45 p.m.

Washington didn’t lose because a light rain persisted inside Husky Stadium.

Washington didn’t lose because 1-6 Arizona State was buoyed by a timely bye week.

Washington didn’t lose because the Sun Devils’ jerseys were coated in kryptonite.

In fact, Washington didn’t lose at all.

It only felt that way.

But if the fifth-ranked Huskies play like they did Saturday, defeat will surely follow. After winning seven games against opponents with a combined record of 22-27, Washington gets a palate cleanser Saturday at 2-5 Stanford, then closes with four consecutive tests — at No. 24 USC (6-2), home against No. 13 Utah (6-1), at No. 11 Oregon State (6-1) and home for an emotional Apple Cup against Washington State (4-3).

That’s a recipe for Husky heartbreak.

Unless UW swiftly and successfully addresses its weaknesses.

Of late, the Husky offense has had to overcome itself. After surrendering 11 turnovers in 13 games in 2022, UW has coughed up 10 turnovers in just seven games this fall. That includes six fumbles (three lost) and three interceptions in the Huskies’ last three games.

It’s been sloppy, in several ways.

For a veteran team, the Huskies have also been disappointingly undisciplined — sitting 122nd out of 133 teams nationally in penalties per game (7.7) and 132nd in penalty yards per game (81). UW’s defense has missed a combined 34 tackles in its last two games as well, according to Pro Football Focus, a sore spot considering the coaching staff’s emphasis in that area.

“[Tackling has been a] point of emphasis the entire season,” UW co-defensive coordinator Chuck Morrell said before the Oregon game. “I think that’s an offseason study and review [takeaway] coming off of last year. That’s been a mantra throughout the course of the spring. It’s been a mantra every single week during the season.”

And yet, on Saturday, an Arizona State offense ranking 127th in yards per carry (2.76) and 128th in rushing offense (85.17 yards per game) bowled through futile tackle attempts for 145 rushing yards, 4.7 yards per carry and a score. UW struggled without senior defensive lineman Tuli Letuligasenoa, who sat out with an injury.

How will these Huskies fare against the ruthlessly physical rushing attacks of Utah and Oregon State?

And, speaking of injuries, UW’s offensive depth is beginning to dwindle. Behind a reshuffled offensive line, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. had multiple passes deflected Saturday, one resulting in a red zone interception in what otherwise would have been a Rome Odunze touchdown. The Huskies also rushed for just 13 total yards and 1 yard per carry, a sudden reversal for a running game that had recently improved.

“I do feel like we are advancing [in the running game],” UW offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb said last week, after Mississippi State transfer Dillon Johnson rushed for 100 yards and 5 yards per carry in the 36-33 win over Oregon. “Dillon’s getting stronger every single week. I thought he ran with a ton of courage, and I think he’s turning into more than just a complementary piece. I think it’s going to become a strength in our offense.”

On Saturday, it was the opposite.

And without some semblance of balance, Washington’s wide receivers struggled to separate. Standouts Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard missed Saturday’s game with injuries — putting pressure on Rome Odunze, Ja’Lynn Polk, Giles Jackson and Denzel Boston to produce. Polk (nine catches for 102 yards) and Odunze (5 for 82) certainly contributed, but the Huskies went 3-for-11 on third down, punted three times and surrendered four turnovers.

That’s an uncharacteristically inefficient outing for one of college football’s most consistent offenses.

The absences are starting to sting.

“Yeah, there’s some things one-on-one that are really tough match ups for people,” UW coach Kalen DeBoer acknowledged, when asked how much they miss McMillan and Bernard. “There’s a lot more reps now that certain guys are having to take. When you can roll guys in and the rhythm is continual … you can’t help but believe if you take some of those great players off the football field it will impact you in some form or fashion.”

Of course, it’s a luxury to list a litany of supposed shortcomings … for a team that’s still 7-0. On the sunnier side, an undoubtedly improved pass defense ensured UW stayed undefeated — as junior “husky” nickelback Mishael Powell flipped the script Saturday with an 89-yard pick-six.

A year after its secondary was swallowed by an avalanche of injuries, UW ranks seventh nationally in passes defended per game (5.86), 14th in interceptions (9), 16th in opponent yards per pass attempt (6.0) and 19th in opponent pass efficiency rating (113.45). And that’s despite a pitiable pass rush that has snared seven sacks in seven games, 127th in the nation.

“It started in the offseason,” Powell said of the improved pass defense. “When Jabbar [Muhammad] got here and Thaddeus [Dixon] got here, E.J. [Elijah Jackson] is here, we just really harped on getting back to the name — being DBU out here. Last year was a down year, but that’s not the standard we set here. I was here with the coaches before that, and I remember that was the standard. I know, the players, that’s their standard. So I just wanted to uphold that.”

Through seven games, this is an immensely talented — and imperfect — team. There’s a chasm the size of the Space Needle between the Huskies’ ceiling and floor. But their goals — a Pac-12 championship and College Football Playoff appearance — also remain in reach.

A year ago, UW responded to a 45-38 upset loss at Arizona State with seven consecutive wins.

Following an ASU win that felt like a loss, can Washington summon a similar response?