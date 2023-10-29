This is an admittedly odd question — considering the 8-0 record, the 15-game winning streak and the No. 5 national ranking:

But outside of its passing attack, what does Washington do really well?

For six weeks this season, the answer was irrelevant. Michael Penix Jr. and his parade of pass-catchers were so overwhelming, so ruthlessly efficient, so clearly superior, that Washington’s weaknesses seemed somehow insignificant. Yes, the Huskies didn’t consistently stop the run, or run the ball. And yes, they committed more penalties than you’d expect from a veteran core. And yes, they missed tackles, while a previously fearsome pass rush suddenly couldn’t find a sack.

But did you see that Penix pass?

Despite underwhelming wins over Pac-12 cellar dwellers Stanford and Arizona State, No. 5 Washington (8-0) remains on a perilous path to the College Football Playoff. But in a month marked by consecutive matchups against USC (7-2), Utah (6-2), Oregon State (6-2) and Washington State (4-4), one-dimensional dominance is no longer enough.

Plus, Penix has appeared concerningly mortal the past two weeks — completing a combined 48 of 80 passes (60%) for 644 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. On Saturday, the sixth-year senior quarterback was visibly sick — with glassy eyes and a scratchy throat, stifling an occasional cough.

“I’ve been working through stuff all week,” Penix admitted after UW’s 42-33 win. “But I’m good, though. Nothing was going to stop us from winning.”

Added UW coach Kalen DeBoer, alluding to an onslaught of injury and illness: “This was just a grinder of a week, all week long, with the health of our team. Some of that showed as far as the execution on both sides of the ball.”

Granted, that passing attack is still statistically transcendent — leading the nation in yards per game (399) and completions of 30-plus yards (26) while sitting third in touchdown passes (25), third in yards per pass attempt (10.3), third in sacks allowed (5), fifth in pass efficiency rating (177.06) and 16th in completion percentage (68.8%).

But against two obviously inferior opponents, Washington did not overwhelm in quite the same way.

“I’ve got to give credit to other teams,” said junior running back Dillon Johnson, who tallied 84 rushing yards with 4.7 yards per carry and a touchdown on Saturday. “They’re doing a really good job of stunting, moving defensive linemen around, blitzing at the right times. They’re just playing hard. We can’t get complacent.”

Added DeBoer: “You can see it: Some of the plays we always make very easily have been harder the last couple weeks. Different personnel groupings and guys that maybe don’t even practice together much are in those spots, lending to it being harder.”

Injuries to standout wide receivers Jalen McMillan and Germie Bernard, plus guard Julius Buelow, have affected that efficiency.

But to win in November — and beyond — Penix has to play like the Heisman Trophy winner.

And other Huskies have to help.

Which brings us back to the original question:

Outside of its passing attack, what does Washington do really well?

Behold, a morass of statistical mediocrity.

UW 2023 statistics

Offense

Yards per carry: 4.24 (65th nationally)

Rushing touchdowns: 15 (46th)

Fumbles lost: 5 (78th)

Interceptions lost: 7 (69th)

Third-down conversions: 46.34% (21st)

Red-zone scoring percentage: 83.3% (74th)

Defense

Turnovers gained: 9 (93rd)

Interceptions: 9 (26th)

Fumble recoveries: 0 (132nd, tied for last with Indiana)

Sacks: 10 (126th)

Tackles for loss: 34 (120th)

Scoring defense: 20.6 points allowed per game (34th)

Opponent yards per carry: 4.08 (70th)

Opponent rushing touchdowns: 10 (53rd)

Opponent pass efficiency rating: 115.59 (19th)

Opponent yards per pass attempt: 6.2 (19th)

Opponent completion percentage: 58.1% (36th)

Opponent yards per play: 5.27 (46th)

Opponent first downs: 24.1 per game (131st)

Opponent third-down conversions: 42.19% (102nd)

Opponent red-zone touchdown percentage: 65.38% (94th)

Opponent plays of 30-plus yards: 16 (63rd)

Miscellaneous

Penalty yards per game: 80.6 (132nd)

Penalties per game: 7.6 (122nd)

Turnover margin: -0.38 (98th)

Kickoff touchback percentage: 51.72% (73rd)

Punting average: 41.41 yards (86th)

Now, outside of the passing game, UW is elite in some specific areas. The Huskies’ coverage units have been comprehensively crushing, ranking third nationally in opponent punt returns (-0.5 yards per return) and 10th in opponent kickoff returns (14.89 yards per return). The UW secondary’s ability to play that ball has also taken seismic strides, as the Huskies sit fifth in passes defended per game (6.13). UW’s offensive line has surrendered just 30 tackles for loss in eight games, sitting seventh.

Advertising

But to get through the November gauntlet, UW must become more complete. The Huskies have to tackle better, rush the passer better, run the ball better, protect the ball better, defend the long ball better …

Or, Penix has to be so much better that Washington’s weaknesses seem small.

“We just look at it as an opportunity to continue to improve,” Penix said of the back-to-back scares. “We understand we’ve got to play to a higher standard, a higher level, and we’re going to do that. We’re just continuing to find ways to win. That’s what we’ve been doing these last eight weeks. We’re going to continue to find a way to win. That’s what matters at the end of the day.”