The Huskies recruiting class is ranked No. 16 nationally by 247Sports and No. 2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

A year ago, Chris Petersen and his staff closed college football’s December signing period with one of the highest-ranked recruiting classes the Huskies have ever had.

Their follow-up class for 2019 is shaping up quite nicely too.

The Huskies have 19 recruits on board for their 2019 class, and all 19 of those committed are expected sign with Washington when the early singing period begins next Wednesday, said Brandon Huffman, national recruiting editor for 247Sports.com.

The UW class is ranked No. 16 nationally by 247Sports and No. 2 in the Pac-12 Conference.

Since their victory over Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, Petersen and his staff have spent much of the past 10 days on the road trying to bolster this recruiting class with some of the top prospects on the West Coast. Among them: five-star Southern California wide receivers Kyle Ford and Bru McCoy, both of whom visited the UW campus in September.

Both are planning to wait to announce their commitments until the U.S. Army All-American Game on Jan. 5.

Of the two, Huffman said Ford is the one most likely to end up with the Huskies. Ford’s position coach at Orange Lutheran High School is Austin Pettis, who was a standout receiver for Petersen at Boise State. (Pettis is also the cousin of former UW All-American receiver Dante Pettis.)

The recruiting battles between Washington and USC — which have heated up the past two years with the twists and turns of defensive tackles Marlon Tuipulotu (now at USC) and Tuli Letuligasenoa (now at UW) — continue with two of the nation’s top receivers.

USC is thought to be the heavy favorite to sign McCoy. Washington is thought to be the current leader for Ford, Huffman said.

UW coaches Bush Hamdan and Matt Lubick visited Ford last week.

“I really like Washington a lot; they have everything I’m looking for,” Ford told 247Sports’ Greg Biggins. “They have a strong coaching staff, a great group of players. I like the offense and they have good quarterbacks in the system. Jacob Eason will be there next year and he’s an NFL guy with a big arm. The coaches told me they don’t really have a receiver like me and there is a lot of opportunity for playing time. They like my size and ability to stretch the field and want to move me around and feature me in the offense.”

The Huskies are also thought to be a favorite to sign Daniel Heimuli, a four-star linebacker at Menlo Atherton High in the Bay Area. In October, Heimuli listed a top five of Alabama, Oregon, UCLA, Utah and UW.

“If Washington can close with two of those three (Ford, McCoy, Heimuli), I think they would be absolutely stoked,” Huffman said.

The Huskies are scheduled to host a handful of recruits on official visits this weekend, and one of them is Laiatu Latu, a four-star defensive end from Carmichael, Calif. Huffman said USC has the inside track on Latu, but the Huskies are still strongly in the mix.

“USC has been feeling good about him for quite some time,” Huffman said. “But he’ll be coming in for an official visit to Washington and they had a great close rate on their final visit weekend last year. So they’re going to hope to do the same thing with Latu and lock him up this weekend.”