Many in and around UW hope — and believe — the 53-year-old Petersen will eventually retire as the Huskies coach.

By all accounts, Chris Petersen isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The Washington Huskies’ coach’s name has been bandied about in the past couple weeks at various coaching vacancies around college football. That has become a holiday-season tradition, going back to his days at Boise State.

Many in and around UW hope — and believe — the 53-year-old Petersen will eventually retire as the Huskies coach. In most cases, when Petersen’s name is connected to one opening or another, it seems he doesn’t even bother answering his phone (looking at you, Tennessee).

Even so, Petersen has had to address the rumors with recruits because of some of the persistent speculation.

“It’s funny,” Petersen said Saturday, “because where we are now, we don’t even pay one bit of attention. I don’t think our team does. But it did come up because we forget sometimes that these recruits are seeing this stuff on the internet for the first time. So it did come up. We had a person or two call.

“It really was comical. We had forgotten that that’s out there — that’s how (little) we pay attention to it. It’s like, listen, this has nothing to do with us. That’s just hearsay, gossip, rumors. If you pay attention to that and the internet, that’s when you’re in trouble.”

The college football regular season ended just two weeks ago and already this “offseason” feels the wildest in recent memory — with news about coaches and athletic directors being hired and fired almost daily. Part that can be attributed to the new Dec. 20 early signing period, which has created a heightened sense of urgency for many major programs.

“That’s really the bad thing around college football. In some ways, it’s discouraging. It’s not what it’s all about,” Petersen said. “It’s just frantic and people are going all over the place. But it is what it is. I think that’s one of the things we like about Washington. We’ve got good stability.

“It’s not a stable world out there in college football, but we try to do the best we can and hopefully our guys feel good about it.”

How does a coach create such stability in a program?

“The end result is winning, in my opinion. You win and it’s all good,” Petersen said. “We think we’ve got a formula for that, and if we can keep doing that it creates a lot of stability.”

Chris Petersen called it “comical” when he (eventually) hears his name linked to other job openings (*cough, cough*, Tennessee): pic.twitter.com/NnpAfUGyv6 — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) December 9, 2017

The No. 12 Huskies (10-2) have won a lot the past two seasons — posting a 22-4 record dating back to the start of the 2016 — and they’re headed for their second straight major bowl game against No. 9 Penn State (10-2) in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 30.

Retaining top assistant coaches is a key factor in a program’s overall stability. Already, offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith has left UW to be the head coach at Oregon State — and Petersen said he’s “really happy” for Smith. Keeping the rest of the staff intact will be a priority for Petersen, and toward that end he has been working on giving his assistant coaches raises for the second year in a row, according to multiple UW sources.

UW athletic department officials want to show their commitment to the football program. They don’t want to give Petersen any excuse to be tempted by other coaching jobs, now or in the future.

They showed their commitment this past offseason with Petersen’s seven-year, $34.1-million contract extension, with a significant bump in assistant coaches’ salaries — from $3.54 million in 2016 to $4.675 million in 2017 — and with roughly $1 million secured from a donor for a locker room facelift.

Those kind of investments will need to continue to keep the program on a stable footing.