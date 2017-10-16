This wasn't the first time Arizona State has foiled Browning and the Huskies.

No Pac-12 defense has stymied Jake Browning quite like Arizona State.

In Arizona State’s 13-7 upset of then-No. 5 Washington on Saturday night, the Huskies were held to just 230 yards of total offense, UW’s fewest yards against any Pac-12 opponent since Chris Petersen’s arrival in 2014.

Browning, a junior, completed 17-of-30 passes for a season-low 139 yards with no touchdowns and no turnovers against Arizona State. His passer rating of 95.6 was his lowest against a conference opponents since the beginning of his true-freshman season.

Arizona State sacked Browning five times. He had been sacked five times total in the Huskies’ first six games.

Here are Browning’s statistics in three games against ASU:

2017: 17-of-30 (57%), 139 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT, 5 sacks, 95.9 rating (ASU won 13-7)

2016: 27-of-44 (55%), 338 yards, 2 TD, 2 INT, 0 sacks, 131.8 rating (UW won 44-18)*

2015: 28-of-52, (54%), 405 yards, 1 TD, 3 INT, 4 sacks, 114.1 rating (ASU won 27-17)

*Note that Browning also sustained an injury to his right (throwing) shoulder in UW’s victory over ASU in 2016. It required offseason surgery.

Browning’s numbers vs. the rest of the Pac-12:

2017: 64-of-95 (67%), 668 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT, 4 sacks, 143.1 rating

2016: 143-of-235 (61%), 2,198 yards, 28 TD, 4 INT, 16 sacks, 175.3 rating

2015: 123-of-193 (64%), 1,422 yards, 10 TD, 5 INT, 23 sacks, 137.5 rating

Browning scored the Huskies’ only touchdown Saturday night in Tempe on a 1-yard plunge with 5:32 left in the game. The Huskies didn’t get the ball back after that.

In the moments after the loss, Browning made his frustrations known during his postgame interview.

“There is definitely going to be a fire lit under the offense’s ass,” he said. “We have to get some stuff going because the defense played pretty lights out. That starts with me. I have to play a lot better.”

Browning was under pressure much of the night, and Arizona State did well to hide the direction from which it would bring pressure. And when the Sun Devils dropped eight defenders into coverage — when Browning did have some time to throw — UW receivers had difficulty getting open against ASU’s aggressive press coverage.

“I would say Jake played very solid, which I think is interesting because again we don’t score a bunch of points (and) it’s all driven through the quarterback,” UW coach Chris Petersen said Monday. “I think Arizona State did a great job. They took away a lot of his answers when he’s back there. I think Jake played his tail off and he was making things happen. I felt bad for him on occasion running around trying to create things, and I think that’s one of the things that we’re really trying to do, always make him successful.

“There were certain times where we didn’t help him out. There wasn’t one spectacular catch in the game where somebody came up like ‘wow.’ That’s part of their game. I can run out there and catch a 5-yard hitch route and fall down. Someone’s got to do something to make something happen. Our protection has to be better. All those type of things.”

Petersen was asked about Browning’s reaction to the loss.

“Jake is as competitive as they come. What you see is what you get,” Petersen said. “He’s not going to stomp around there and go get in a bunch of guys’ face, but people know how it is. He’s just honest and a realist. We were all about as mad as we could possibly. I mean, are you kidding me? We go out there and score seven points, there’s not a person on offense that has anything to do with it that’s even kind of happy with that. He’s just speaking his mind and being honest.”

The Huskies now have a bye week to rest and review the loss. UCLA comes to Husky Stadium for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 28.

“This is a painful, painful two weeks,” Petersen said. “Everybody in the building would be like, ‘Can we please just go back out there and try and play better?’ Certainly on offense. But it’s also right in the middle of the season and a good time to really get a chance to look at ourselves and our tendencies and figure out what we need to change and tweak and clean up and what we like about what we’re doing and go from there.”