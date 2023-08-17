Does it require luck, preparation or both to become a ballhawk?

Perhaps one simply precedes the other.

Case in point: Makell Esteen. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound safety secured his first career interception on his only play in the 2022 season opener against Kent State. And despite limited opportunities, he added another in a 54-7 romp over Colorado on Nov. 19.

“You try to emphasize that preparation builds confidence and that is something he’s been doing; he’s been preparing, preparing, preparing,” UW co-defensive coordinator William Inge said following the Colorado win. “You know, often luck favors the prepared. … He’s one of the luckiest men around, to where he’s leading the team in interceptions. Every time he comes in, usually in the first five plays, he’s a ballhawk magnet.”

But this is nothing new.

After all, Esteen — a Hawthorne, California, native — played both defensive back and wide receiver in a stellar prep career at Lawndale High. Ranked as a three-star recruit and the No. 36 safety in the 2020 class by 247Sports, he amassed 19 interceptions in his first three high school seasons. And after being buried on UW’s depth chart, Esteen volunteered as a scout team wide receiver in his first fall in Seattle.

“[UW’s coaches] told us, ‘If you’re on scout team, you’re on scout team. Just keep working,’” Esteen recalled. “I don’t know why I went to wide receiver, but I just wanted to have fun if I’m going to be working. At least I can work on getting in and out of my breaks, speed and stuff like that at receiver.”

With a grin, the sure-handed safety added: “I kind of did it on my own, and [the coaches] just went with it. They were fine with it. I was giving the starting DBs a lot of good looks.”

Indeed, Esteen’s ball skills are beyond refute. And a defense that ranked ninth in the Pac-12 and 108th in the nation in interceptions per game (0.54) last fall could certainly use his services.

But to see the field on a more consistent basis, he had to add some bulk.

“To be honest, as a football player I always relied on talent,” Esteen acknowledged Thursday. “It finally hit me that I actually do have to put on weight if I want to be successful on the field.”

After arriving in Seattle at a sinewy 170 pounds, Esteen reached as high as 197 this offseason — thanks to a dedicated strength and nutrition regimen — developing into a ballhawk who can more consistently lower the boom.

“Watching him grow physically, he did a great job in the weight room [this offseason],” UW co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach Chuck Morrell said of the sophomore, a Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member in 2021 and 2022. “He’s put on weight. He’s developed physically. Mentally, he’s arguably one of the smartest kids on the team. Incredible football IQ. I think he’s starting to play with a lot of confidence now. He’s developed some physicality but he’s also using his football IQ to play really fast.”

The result is a more complete player who’s pushing for playing time. And though Esteen missed several practices this preseason with a concussion sustained while corralling a diving interception, he said, “I still got focused and went over my playbook every day, watched film every day. I never sat out and didn’t come here at all. I still came to the building and put in the effort to know my calls.”

In other words: he’s come a long way from scout team wide receiver. But he still has more to prove. While seniors Asa Turner and Dominique Hampton seem cemented as UW’s safety starters, Esteen and fellow sophomore Vince Nunley (as well as versatile junior Kamren Fabiculanan) appear to be next in line.

“Makell Esteen has had a really, really strong start to fall camp here. I think he’s done a fantastic job,” Morrell said. “Kam Fab for us is a multiple-position player, does a great job for us. Vince Nunley, who we just kind of got back here this spring [after missing the entire 2022 season with an injury], we had some big expectations for him a year ago. He’s made a lot of progress.

“It’s really getting to the point where I can trust all those guys to be on the field and execute.”

Jackson’s big decision

UW senior wide receiver Giles Jackson sustained a thumb injury during Wednesday’s practice and could consider redshirting this season, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb confirmed. For the 5-9, 178-pound wide receiver and Michigan transfer — who has one season of remaining eligibility — the severity of his injury (which was unclear Wednesday) will impact that decision.

“We’ve got to be totally open to all options, right? We’ve got a deep room, and if Giles isn’t getting on the field or is injured, we’d love to get him back for another year,” Grubb said. “Because he’s a fantastic player.”

Jackson contributed 28 catches for 328 yards and a touchdown, 312 kick return yards (20.8 yards per return), 45 punt return yards and 48 rushing yards as a do-everything option last fall. And while junior wide receiver Jalen McMillan took over punt-return duties early in 2022, Jackson’s injury could force UW to find another primary kick returner.

But as Grubb stated, UW has the flexibility — and talent — to absorb Jackson’s absence in an overflowing wide receiver room. Established starters McMillan, Rome Odunze and Ja’Lynn Polk and ascending receivers Denzel Boston and Germie Bernard are all expected to earn regular reps.

Which means, in an offense expected to lose McMillan and Odunze (and possibly Polk) this offseason, a Jackson redshirt could be mutually beneficial.

